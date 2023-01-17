ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

Westmoreland campus clippings: Pitt-Greensburg sets 2nd hall of fame class

By Bill Beckner
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
Pitt-Greensburg unveiled its second Athletics Hall of Fame class.

The inductees will be honored Feb. 10 at Wagner Dining Hall on campus.

The class includes Dean Rick Fogle, the men’s golf teams of 1997-2000 and basketball players Jim Kubicek, Kevin Conlon and Kelsey Wilcox.

Fogle played a key role in getting athletics started at UPG. He arrived on campus in 1985, became Dean in ‘97 and hired Dan Swalga to be athletic director. Swalga oversaw Bobcats sports and the wheels were then in motion for the college to become an NCAA Division III member.

Fogle retired last year.

The golf teams captured four straight AMCC titles under coach Scott Statler.

The teams, all four of which will achieve induction, featured three conference most valuable players in Pete Dzambo, Chuck Thatcher and Ken Saska. The ‘97 team was the first in school history to win a conference title.

Kubicek was the first 1,000-point scorer at UPG, playing from 1970-72.

He scored 1,095 points.

Conlon, an Altoona native, was a Bobcat from 2001-05 and scored 1,417 points, fifth-most in program history. The 2005 AMCC Player of the Year is second all time with 290 assists and 126 steals.

Wilcox, who is from DuBois, holds the women’s school record for points with 1,644, and also grabbed 1,183 rebounds. She played from 2006-10.

She was the first UPG athlete to earn AMCC Player of the Year twice.

Men’s volleyball

Thiel: Sophomore 6-foot-6 hitter JC Govannucci (Norwin) had seven kills and five digs in a tri-match against Medaille and Nazareth.

Indoor men’s track & field

Seton Hill: Senior Hunter Martin (Belle Vernon) won the long jump (6.95 meters) and triple jump (13.22 meters), and sophomore Gabriel McConville was first in the mile-run at the Capital Comet Opener. McConville’s converted time of 4:16.63 is a school record.

Washington & Jefferson: Sophomore Hayden O’Bryon (Norwin) finished eighth in the triple jump, while freshman Carson Chamberlain (Derry) posted a personal-best throw of 10.34 meters in the shot put at the Muskie Pride meet at Muskingum.

Indoor women’s track & field

Carlow: Grad student Olivia Miller (Ligonier Valley) won the triple jump with an NAIA-qualifying mark of 11.41 meters at the Capital Comet Opener in Columbus, Ohio. She also was first in the high jump in 1.57 meters, and long jump (5.28 meters), the latter mark tying her school record.

Miller was named the River States Conference Indoor Field Athlete of the Week.

Seton Hill: Darby Roth finished first in the mile in 5 minutes, 17.77 seconds at the Capital Comet Opener.

Women’s tennis

Cincinnati: Maria Santilli (Norwin), a redshirt senior, is set to begin her final season of college tennis. As a junior, she had a 6-7 record at No. 3 singles after going 13-5 in singles and 6-3 in doubles as a sophomore. Santilli is thinking about her post-tennis career: She is about to earn her third degree, a Master of Science in Taxation at Carnegie Mellon.

Softball

Penn State: Fifth-year ace pitcher Bailey Parshall (Belle Vernon) was named to the D1Softball Preseason D100 list, which spotlights the top 100 players entering the 2023 season. Parshall is ranked No. 60 after a senior season that included NFCA All-American, all-region and All-Big Ten honors. She finished 22-9 with a 1.68 ERA and 211 strikeouts in 212.1 innings. She is the third pitcher in program history to post 200-plus strikeouts.

Baseball

Washington & Jefferson: Senior pitcher and utility player Tyler Horvat (Penn-Trafford) was named to the D3baseball.com Preseason All-America Team. Horvat is 18-1 on the mound and has a career 2.00 ERA, while he is hitting .404 with 34 extra-base hits and 32 steals in 81 career games. He was one of the top two-way players in all of Division III last season as he ranked first in on-base percentage (.494) and batted .445 while scoring 38 and driving in 30 from the leadoff spot.

Women’s swimming

Cal U: Freshman Ashlyn Hornick (Mt. Pleasant) won the 50-yard freestyle in 26.31 seconds at the California (Pa.) Invitational. She also helped the 200-yard freestyle to a victory as the foursome clocked a time of 1 minute, 10.77 seconds.

Washington & Jefferson: During a tri-meet in Hiram, Ohio, junior captain Amanda Graves (Penn-Trafford) finished third in the 100-yard backstroke (1:21.06) and 100 butterfly (1:20.94), and also helped the 400 freestyle relay to a victory (4:32.68).

Westminster: Senior Shannon Greer (Hempfield) was part of the runner-up 200-yard medley relay team in a 144-134 victory over Allegheny (1:56.28).

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
