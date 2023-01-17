Read full article on original website
Related
Ugly Kid Joe Announce First US Tour in 27 Years
Hard rock veterans Ugly Kid Joe have announced their first US tour in 27 years. Fozzy (fronted by pro wrestler Chris Jericho) and Pistols at Dawn will support the trek, which kicks off May 3rd in San Diego. The tour wraps up on June 10th in San Antonio, Texas. Ticket...
Jane’s Addiction Announce 2023 US Tour Dates
Jane’s Addiction have mapped out a brief west coast tour for March, in advance of their performances at three Lollapalooza festivals in South America. The alt-rock legends will hit the road beginning March 4th in Bakersfield, California, and wrap up the five-show stint with a March 12th gig in Reno, Nevada. Afterward, they’ll play Lollapalooza Argentina (March 18th), Lollapalooza Chile (March 19th), and Lollapalooza Brazil (March 25th).
Clutch Announce 2023 Spring North American Tour
Clutch have always been road dogs, and that trend will continue in 2023. The longstanding hard rockers will embark on a Spring 2023 North American run, called the “No Stars Above Tour,” featuring support from Amigo the Devil and Nate Bergman. The tour will set off on April...
How to Get Tickets to Pantera’s 2023 Tour
Long dormant metal icons Pantera are back in action with a full North American tour in 2023. The run marks the legendary act’s first trek across the continent in over two decades, so you better plan ahead before tickets go on sale. The band’s new lineup features two of...
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Rock Fest 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Godsmack, Ice Cube, GWAR, and More
Following a previous announcement of Pantera headlining the 2023 edition of Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin, the festival has now revealed its full 2023 lineup. This year’s Rock Fest will feature the new incarnation of Pantera headlining on Thursday, July 13th, with additional headlining performances from Slipknot on Friday, July 14th, and Godsmack on Saturday, July 15th. Tickets are on sale via the festival’s website or StubHub.
Pedro the Lion Announces 2023 Tour for Anniversaries of Control, It’s Hard to Find a Friend
Dave Bazan has announced a massive 2023 tour honoring the anniversaries of two seminal Pedro the Lion albums, where he’ll celebrate 25 years of It’s Hard to Find a Friend and 20 years of Control. The 38-date trek kicks off in Omaha on April 11th, taking in big...
Model/Actriz Announce Debut Album Dogsbody, 2023 Tour Dates
Brooklyn art punks Model/Actriz have a big year ahead: On February 24th, they’ll release their debut album Dogsbody, and come March, they’ll head out on a North American tour. Today, meanwhile, the quartet has shared a new single from Dogsbody, “Crossing Guard.”. Model/Actriz — singer Cole Haden,...
How to Get Tickets to Lovers & Friends 2023
The 2023 lineup for Lovers & Friends has been revealed, and tickets will reunite fans with favorites from the finest eras of hip-hop, pop, and R&B. Read our reaction here, and grab Lovers & Friends tickets via the festival’s website. What Is Lovers & Friends? — The Las Vegas...
Rival Sons to Release Two New Albums in 2023, Unveil New Single “Rapture”: Stream
Rival Sons have released a riff-heavy new single, “Rapture,” off their upcoming album, DARKFIGHTER. The California rock band has also announced that DARKFIGHTER will now arrive on June 2nd, roughly three months later than the album’s original release date of March 10th. In addition, Rival Sons have shared details of a companion album called LIGHTBRINGER, due out in late 2023.
The National Announce New Album First Two Pages of Frankenstein, 2023 Tour Dates
The National have readied their next album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein. The follow-up to 2019’s I Am Easy to Find is out April 28th via 4AD, and it comes with a lengthy run of 2023 tour dates. What’s more, first single “Tropic Morning News” is available to stream now.
Beach Road Weekend 2023: Mumford & Sons, Bon Iver, and Leon Bridges Heading to Martha’s Vinyard
Mumford and Sons, Bon Iver, and Leon Bridges are set to headline this year’s Beach Road Weekend in Martha’s Vinyard. The three-day festival returns August 25th-27th, 2023 at Veteran’s Memorial Park. Other notable acts found on the lineup include Regina Spektor, Japanese Breakfast, Alvvays, The Head and the Heart, Gary Clark Jr., Kevin Morby, and St. Paul & the Broken Bones, with more acts still to be announced in the future.
MGMT Tease “Fancy New Album” Dropping in 2023
MGMT have taken full advantage of indie sleaze nostalgia by teasing a “fancy new album” alongside their newly announced appearance at Just Like Heaven 2023. “We will be returning to the stage for the first time in nearly four years on May 13th at Just Like Heaven Festival in Pasadena, and we’ll be doing a unique MGMT performance, featuring our entire first album, Oracular Spectacular,” the group said in a statement posted to social media. “We’ve stocked up on rust remover and are constructing a state of the art elf workshop so as to attempt to provide the most experimental live show since we were wee lads playing hockey in the middle of songs etc.”
A Dream Setlist for Madonna’s “The Celebration Tour”
Madonna has never been a huge fan of nostalgia, particularly where her career and music are concerned. That’s certainly not a bad thing — in fact, her desire to push forward and keep breaking boundaries (sonic and otherwise) has kept her in the public eye for forty years.
Meet Me @ The Altar Announce Debut Album Past // Present // Future
Meet Me @ The Altar made the most of their late night television debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and announced their debut album, Past // Present // Future, arriving on March 10th via Fueled By Ramen. The pop-punk trio’s first full-length release comes highly anticipated, placing on...
Last in Line Announce New Album Jericho, Release Single “Ghost Town”: Stream
Last in Line — the supergroup bringing together singer Andrew Freeman, bassist Phil Soussan (ex-Ozzy Osbourne), and former Dio bandmates Vivian Campbell (Def Leppard) and Vinny Appice (ex-Black Sabbath) — have announced that their third studio album, Jericho, will arrive March 31 via earMUSIC. In advance of the...
Jesus Piece Announce New Album …So Unknown, Unleash “Gates of Horn”: Stream
Jesus Piece have announced their sophomore album, …So Unknown, due out April 14th via Century Media Records. The band has also unveiled the new single “Gates of Horn.”. “Gates of Horn” follows the single “An Offering to the Night,” which was released in early December, just making it into Heavy Consequence’s Top 30 Metal & Hard Rock Songs of 2022.
Governors Ball’s 2023 Lineup One Day Later: Highlights, Lowlights, Surprises, and Omissions
New York City festivals are always tricky. Not only is there a general lack of large, open fields ripe for thousands of festival goers, it’s difficult to compile a music festival that aligns with the city’s fusion of cultural identities. Governors Ball has been adamant about offering both components in their 10+ year history, and their 2023 lineup, announced on Tuesday, January 17th, is a testament to that mission.
Yaeji Details New Album With a Hammer and Spring 2023 Tour
Korean-American singer and producer Yaeji has detailed her upcoming debut album, With a Hammer, out April 7th via XL Recordings. The news arrives with a run of 2023 North American tour dates and lead single “For Granted.”. Yaeji recorded With a Hammer in New York, London, and Seoul, mixing...
Ranking Every Korn Album from Worst to Best
Welcome to Dissected, where we disassemble a band’s catalog, based on the oh-so-exact science of personal opinion, rants, debates, and the love of music. In this installment, we rank Korn’s discography so far, including their latest album, Requiem. Rising out of Bakersfield, California, Korn emerged on the scene...
Consequence
Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.https://consequenceofsound.net/
Comments / 0