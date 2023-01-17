MGMT have taken full advantage of indie sleaze nostalgia by teasing a “fancy new album” alongside their newly announced appearance at Just Like Heaven 2023. “We will be returning to the stage for the first time in nearly four years on May 13th at Just Like Heaven Festival in Pasadena, and we’ll be doing a unique MGMT performance, featuring our entire first album, Oracular Spectacular,” the group said in a statement posted to social media. “We’ve stocked up on rust remover and are constructing a state of the art elf workshop so as to attempt to provide the most experimental live show since we were wee lads playing hockey in the middle of songs etc.”

