Roster construction doomed Jon Robinson. The former Titans general manager, who was fired Dec. 6, had a series of personnel missteps pile on top of each other in recent years, capping Tennessee's ceiling in what many believed was a Super Bowl window. There were the misses via free agency and trade — Jadeveon Clowney (2020), Vic Beasley (2020) and Julio Jones (2021) to name a few. There were the whiffed draft classes of 2020 and ‘21, and the fact that in more than six seasons, Robinson didn't sign one of his first-round picks to a second contract.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO