Stanford takes “appropriate steps” regarding law professor’s harassing and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
Gallery owner in viral video spraying homeless woman arrested in San FranciscoSara IrshadSan Francisco, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Man Intentionally Crashes TeslaHdogarSan Francisco, CA
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
FOX Sports
NFL divisional round odds: 49ers to cover against Cowboys, other best bets
The divisional round of the NFL playoffs is always my favorite weekend because of the matchups. Like last weekend's wild-card games, we can all anticipate some really compelling games ahead. From a betting perspective, you can really find some edges if you do your homework. I researched so you don't...
FOX Sports
Is Dak Prescott or Brock Purdy under more pressure? | SPEAK
The Dallas Cowboys are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Bay Area in a 2022 Wild Card rematch. Dak Prescott said that he is using that loss 'as a motivation.' Meanwhile, Brock Purdy is gearing up for another big start in his early career. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman debate whether Purdy or Dak is under more pressure and which QB would benefit with a win more.
FOX Sports
Jalen Hurts vs. Daniel Jones: Nick's most difficult pick of the Divisional Round? | What's Wright?
Daniel Jones and the Giants face Jalen Hurts and the Eagles for the third time this season. With three teams from the NFC East making the Divisional Round Nick Wright explains this is the most difficult pick of the weekend. Nick ultimately takes the points and explains the Eagles are not as good as their record suggests and Brian Daboll’s coaching will give the Eagles a run for their money. Nick isn’t too confident in the Giants but takes the points.
FOX Sports
Cowboys look for playoff redemption vs. 49ers in epic Divisional Round showdown | UNDISPUTED
On Sunday Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys head to San Francisco to face the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe predict the outcome of the big game.
FOX Sports
Cowboys face 49ers for record-tying 9th time in playoffs
DALLAS (13-5) at SAN FRANCISCO (14-4) Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST, Fox. LAST MEETING: 49ers beat Cowboys 23-17 on Jan. 16, 2022, in wild-card round at Dallas. LAST WEEK: Cowboys beat Buccaneers 31-14; 49ers beat Seahawks 41-23. COWBOYS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (9), PASS (14), SCORING (4) COWBOYS DEFENSE: OVERALL (12),...
FOX Sports
Has Aaron Rodgers played his final game in Green Bay? | THE HERD
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers missed out on the playoffs this year after falling to the Detroit Lions in a must win game in Week 18. On the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said he doesn’t want to be a part of a rebuild next season ‘If there’s a rebuild going on, I won’t be a part of it.’ Colin predicts if Rodgers has played his last game in Green Bay.
FOX Sports
AP sources: Panthers interview Evero for head coaching job
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers interviewed Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for their head coaching position on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team does not release details of its...
FOX Sports
Is Greg Roman's departure good for Lamar Jackson & Ravens? | SPEAK
LeSean McCoy weighs in on Baltimore Ravens OC Greg Roman and his departure from the organization. McCoy looks back to his playing career with Roman as OC and explains Lamar Jackson does not fit Roman’s outdated play calling style. McCoy believes a new OC will bring great change to the Ravens offense that struggled mightily this season.
FOX Sports
Denver Broncos' New Brass, Mike McCarthy's Cowboys Legacy, & more! | Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet
Peter Schrager speaks on the Denver Broncos new ownership and search to find a new head coach. Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence celebrated his playoff win at Waffle House, Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy's legacy is on the line with this playoff run and the Arizona Cardinals new General Manager Monti Ossenfort has an interesting background.
FOX Sports
New Titans GM Ran Carthon brings roster construction skills to Tennessee
Roster construction doomed Jon Robinson. The former Titans general manager, who was fired Dec. 6, had a series of personnel missteps pile on top of each other in recent years, capping Tennessee's ceiling in what many believed was a Super Bowl window. There were the misses via free agency and trade — Jadeveon Clowney (2020), Vic Beasley (2020) and Julio Jones (2021) to name a few. There were the whiffed draft classes of 2020 and ‘21, and the fact that in more than six seasons, Robinson didn't sign one of his first-round picks to a second contract.
FOX Sports
The AFC is under good hands with Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow at QB | THE HERD
This season is the first playoffs without Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Ben Roethlisberger in nearly two decades. However, the future now consists of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence. Colin Cowherd explains why the AFC is in good hands at the QB position.
FOX Sports
Daniel Jones receiving too much praise after Giants advance to Divisional Round? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Mark Schlereth and Chris Broussard discuss whether Daniel Jones is overrated or underrated this season. Fellow Giants teammate Saquon Barkley addressed the New York media and spoke on Daniel Jones and said, ‘I know we have an elite quarterback,’ he said ‘he’s shown that multiple times.’ Chris Broussard agrees with Barkley’s comments to an extent but explains there might be an overreaction to Jones’ performance against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card Round.
FOX Sports
49ers RB Christian McCaffrey draws comparisons to Stephen Curry | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes and Chris Broussard discuss the Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round matchup. The group also discuss The Athletic's claim that Christian McCaffrey is the 49ers Stephen Curry.
FOX Sports
Vitali: Can the Packers contend next season? Not under Aaron Rodgers' blueprint
The 2022 Green Bay Packers failed to meet expectations. There's no way around that. They missed out on double-digit wins and a playoff spot for the first time under coach Matt LaFleur, letting the latter slip through their fingers on the last game of the season. There has been plenty...
FOX Sports
The Bengals are underdogs against Buffalo, but they don't see it that way
There are plenty of boring, legitimate, logistical reasons why tickets for an NFL playoff game in a neutral city probably need to go on sale more than a few days before the actual event. Fans would need to know that they've actually secured a stadium seat before deciding whether to...
FOX Sports
Jaguars' free-agent pass-catchers proving skeptics wrong
When the Jaguars pulled off the unthinkable against the Chargers in the wild-card round of the playoffs, overcoming a 27-0 deficit to win with a walk-off field goal, capping the third-largest comeback victory in NFL playoff history, their three leading receivers stepped up. Tight end Evan Engram had the nine-yard...
FOX Sports
Can Joe Burrow's Bengals overcome injuries to offensive line in AFC Divisional Round? | THE HERD
TJ Houshmandzadeh joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss whether Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will be able to overcome injuries to their offensive line in the AFC Divisional Round. Houshmandzadeh explains he is not worried about the offensive line injuries because backup Jackson Carman is projected to come off the bench and prove he can carry his own against the Buffalo Bills.
FOX Sports
WR Brandon Aiyuk provides playmaking ability, big blocks to 49ers offense
On Deebo Samuel's 74-yard catch and run for a score in the fourth quarter of the San Francisco 49ers' runaway win over the Seattle Seahawks in their wild-card matchup last week, the South Carolina product had an escort out in front. Blocking Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen 30 yards down the...
FOX Sports
Giants vs. Eagles ticket price average at over $1k | THE CARTON SHOW
What would you pay to attend the Divisional Round matchups this weekend? Craig Carton takes a look at both the 'Get in the Door' prices, and the 'average ticket' prices at both the NFC and AFC Divisional round games, and decides whether those prices are worth it. At the most expensive average price is the New York Giants matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, and Craig decides whether it's worth forking up $1k for a chance to see Daniel Jones possibly upset Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.
