Xbox Reportedly Getting Another Fan-Favorite JRPG
A new report has claimed that Xbox fans across Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S should soon be able to play a popular JRPG from yesteryear. This week has already been a pretty big one for Xbox fans when it comes to JRPGs as titles like Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Monster Hunter Rise have all landed on the gaming platform for the first time. And while Microsoft has made clear in the past that it wants to keep bringing other Japanese games to Xbox hardware, it looks like this pursuit will be continuing later in 2023.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2 Get January 20 Update, Patch Notes Revealed
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 both received a small update that looked to correct errors causing crashes among other problems. Many of the fixes apply to both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 while others were limited exclusively to Warzone 2. While small themselves, these changes come amid discussions of what's to come in Season 2 which will kick off for both games later next month.
Classic Star Wars Game Now Free With PlayStation Plus
Some PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 can now download and play a classic Star Wars game for free, courtesy of the subscription service. The catch is you need to be subscribed to the most expensive version of the subscription service, called PlayStation Plus Premium, the only tier that gives subscribers access to PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games. More specifically, if you're a Star Wars fan and a PlayStation Plus Premium subscriber, you can now enjoy Star Wars: Demolition. How long the game will be available via PS Plus, we don't know, but it's already available at the moment of writing this.
Animal Crossing-Like Game Now Free to Download
An Animal Crossing-like game, which also just happens to be a Nintendo Switch console exclusive, is now free to download. The catch is the free offer does not include any Nintendo Switch codes for the game, just PC codes. And that's because the free codes don't come courtesy of the Nintendo eShop, but GOG, a digital PC storefront. That said, this is a limited-time offer. More specifically, an offer that is only available for 43 more hours at the moment of writing this.
New Witcher 3 Update Now in "Final Stages," Should Release Soon
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt got its next-gen updates for various platforms late last year to finally bring the game up to speed on modern systems. While those updates brought tons of new features and enhancements, they weren't without their issues with some bugs still needing to be stamped out. Thankfully for those who've been encountering those sorts of issues, CD Projekt Red says it has an update in the works (for the PC platform at a minimum) that should be releasing soon to address some of these issues.
GTA Online Adds Long Awaited Feature and Taxi Business
GTA Online has added a long-awaited future alongside the arrival of a taxi business. GTA Online has been going strong for nearly a decade at this point and just when you think there is quite literally nowhere else for this iteration of the game to go, Rockstar Games finds a way. It is getting to a point where Rockstar is adding things less frequently, however. Part of the reason for this is because the developer is knee-deep into the production of the next Grand Theft Auto game, which is expected to take place in Vice City and feature two protagonists. The scale is understandably quite large, so it requires more manpower as opposed to when Rockstar could crank out updates several times a year.
GTA Online Report Warns Fans Not to Play or Risk Losing Account
A new GTA Online report from a prominent Grand Theft Auto insider has warned PC players of a new security issue and suggests that it may not be worth playing the GTA game until Rockstar Games fixes the issue. If you're on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, everything below, thankfully, does not apply to you. If you're on PC though, you're going to want to be careful playing the game until further notice.
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors Have Fans Arguing For Classic Series Returns
Nintendo Switch 2 rumors have fans arguing that what they really need is some classic series revivals. As it seems like is the case every month, there are whispers of an upgraded Nintendo Switch. But, nothing has been officially announced by the company. With the void of information just hanging out in the Internet, some fans are taking the opportunity to argue for their favorite games making a return on the console. While Fire Emblem , Kirby, and Mario have enjoyed multiple efforts on the Switch, it's been a while since some of the faces from the Gamecube or Wii eras have made an appearance.
Steam Discounts Popular Shooter to Lowest Price Ever of $3
Until February 2, one of the best first-person shooters is only $3, the cheapest it has ever been on the digital PC storefront. For many, the PC is the home of first-person shooters because of mouse and keyboard, though advancements in aim assist and the popularity of free-to-play games on consoles are starting to challenge this idea. That said, it's hard to deny that the best place to play Titanfall 2 is PC. If you've never played the EA shooter, well now you don't have any excuse because it's only $2.99. This is the cheapest we've ever seen it on any platform, not just Steam.
Xbox 360 Classic Can Now Be Downloaded for Free
A classic Xbox 360 game can now be downloaded, for free, via Xbox Live Gold. As a backward-compatible game, this offer extends to any Xbox Live Gold subscriber on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X. The game is not available as part of Games With Gold, or at least not really. The game is part of Games With Gold if you live in Argentina. If you don't live in Argentina, it's a bonus free game that anyone can download by making an account with the region, which anybody can do. The game in question is Ikaruga.
New Xbox Game Pass RPGs Include One of the Best Games of All Time
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox game Psss Ultimate subscribers across both platforms -- PC and console -- have three new games, all of which aren't just RPGs, but three critically-acclaimed role-playing games. And one of these games is arguably among the best games of all time, of any genre, as evidenced by its 93 on Metacritic. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Persona 4 Golden, which may not be as popular as Persona 5 Royal, but is equally critically-acclaimed. Joining Persona 4 Golden as new Xbox Game Pass games are Persona 3 Portable and Monster Hunter Rise, two critically-acclaimed games in their own right.
New PlayStation Sale Discounts Popular PS4 Horror Series by 90%
A new sale on the PlayStation Store this week has discounted one of the most popular horror franchises that came about during the PlayStation 4 era by a staggering 90%. Since the start of 2023, Sony has been having some excellent sales on its digital PlayStation marketplace. And while many of these deals have been tied to newer PlayStation releases, one of the best offers that the PS Store currently has is one that is associated with a fan-favorite franchise that is nearly a decade old.
Ubisoft Makes Nintendo Exclusive 100% Free
Ubisoft has made a former Nintendo exclusive 100% free to download. The only catch is that if you're on console -- whether Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X -- you're out of luck as the free codes for the game have been limited to PC because the offer comes via the Ubisoft Store. The game in question normally runs at $10, so if you're on PC it's a decent little bit of savings.
Dragon Ball Super Cliffhanger Teases a Superhero Plot Twist
Dragon Ball Super is now working its way through a new arc focusing on Trunks and Goten as high school superheroes, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series is teasing more of a twist from the events of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film! With the latest arc of the manga giving fans some of the events leading into the movie, there have been some major inclusions to the series from the film such as the scientist Dr. Hedo. It was teased that fans will see how he eventually goes to prison, and it seems like part of this will be in due to his new interest in Trunks.
Nintendo Switch Online Users Surprised With Exclusive Freebie
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED have been surprised with yet another freebie, this time involving Fire Emblem Engage, the brand-new Fire Emblem game. Yesterday, Nintendo and Intelligent Systems released a brand new Fire Emblem game dubbed Fire Emblem Engage. It currently boasts an 82 on Metacritic, which is a strong score, but a bit lower than its predecessor, Fire Emblem Three Houses. That said, if you're enjoying the new Switch exclusive or are a Fire Emblem fan in general, and are also a Switch Online subscriber, you'll be happy to know new profile icons have been added featuring characters from the game.
Pokemon Gives Ash His First Loss as World Champion
Despite taking the title of the new Pokemon World Champion, it seems that the anime series is still pushing the idea that Ash Ketchum might have a ways to go before he can become a Pokemon Master. Following his win at the Masters 8 Tournament, the series is set to see Ash and Pikachu leave the series as the anime's top heroes but is giving fans some long-awaited reunions before the dynamic duo says goodbye. Now, one of these reunions has given Ash his first loss as the World Champion.
Boruto Hints At Himawari's Hidden Power
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime adaptation is neck-deep in the Sasuke Retsuden story, focusing on the story that saw Sasuke and Sakura teaming up years prior to the beginning of the current season. With the Code Arc set to start following the conclusion of this arc that happens following Naruto Shippuden but prior to Boruto, the manga is still going strong and has not only seen Kawaki making a terrifying decision, but might have also hinted that Himawari is hiding a power of her own.
Dragon Ball Super Reveals Cell Max's Origins
Dragon Ball Super might have introduced a monstrous new version of Cell during the climax of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film launched around the world last year, but the newest chapter of the manga has revealed the first look at how this new version of the android came to life! The newest arc of the series has gone back in time just a bit in order to further fill in the gaps that helped to lead into the events of the movie, and with it fans are starting to see how Dr. Hedo's various plans came to fruition.
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Expansion Size Teased
Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty DLC is sounding like it's going to be pretty, pretty big. CD Projekt Red is no stranger to ambition, sometimes to its own detriment, but it creates things at an absolutely massive scale. The Witcher 3 has a story that is about 55 hours long and can go into the hundreds of hours once you lump in optional side quests, the DLCs, and much more. It's an incredibly expansive game and so is Cyberpunk 2077. Although the game wasn't received quite as strongly, Cyberpunk 2077 did manage to give players a ton of content to partake in and it sounds like it won't skimp out on that kind of stuff in its DLC.
Fallout: New Vegas Studio Gives Fans Hope With New Comment
Fallout: New Vegas 2 hopefuls may see the long-awaited RPG sequel come to fruition one day. Fallout: New Vegas is one of the most beloved RPGs of the Xbox 360 era. After Bethesda successfully reimagined the Fallout series with Fallout 3, it wanted to capitalize on the success with another entry, but was tied up with the production of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. This prompted Bethesda to give Obsidian the chance to make its own Fallout game set in the western part of the United States. The game was great and some even prefer it to Fallout 3, but for various reasons, Obsidian was never given the opportunity to make another entry. Within recent years, however, Xbox has acquired both Bethesda and Obsidian which means Xbox can give any studio access to the Fallout IP. Of course, Xbox would probably want to make sure it's cool with Bethesda since there'd be a lot of sharing of ideas and possibly even technology amongst other things, but it does make things much easier.
