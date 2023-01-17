Read full article on original website
College Head Coach's Ray Lewis Decision Goes Viral
It's been three days since former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles was charged with capital murder. Miles provided a handgun to another man who allegedly fired it and killed a young woman near Alabama's campus. This led to Alabama head coach Nate Oats to reach out to ...
Bengals owner sends message to Joe Burrow
By all accounts, Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown has to be happy with quarterback Joe Burrow. The LSU product led the Bengals to the Super Bowl last season and he’s currently leading them on another playoff run. Brown commented about the signal-caller’s future in Cincy but his comments did offer up a message, even if Read more... The post Bengals owner sends message to Joe Burrow appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Detroit Lions land Lamar Jackson in proposed 2023 NFL Draft trade
Honestly, there is no way on God’s green earth that this trade sending Lamar Jackson to the Detroit Lions would ever happen, but since it is being proposed by Pro Football Focus, we figured we would pass it along for discussion. The Lions seem very satisfied with Jared Goff, and to be honest, I cannot see them being very high on Jackson.
John Harbaugh says ‘everybody’s going to want’ the Ravens’ offensive coordinator job. Here are 10 candidates.
In the Ravens’ end-of-season news conference Thursday, just hours after the team announced that offensive coordinator Greg Roman will not return after four seasons, coach John Harbaugh made it clear the latest opening on his staff is going to attract plenty of attention. “This is going to be a highly sought-after job,” said Harbaugh, who noted he will consider both internal and external ...
Sharelle Rosado and Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson are officially engaged
Former “Selling Tampa” star Sharelle Rosado and NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson are engaged!. The couple got engaged on Saturday, Jan. 7 in Miami. A representative for Rosado confirmed the news in a statement shared with TODAY.com via email on Sunday, Jan. 8. “I am happy...
Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’
Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
John Harbaugh unleashed his snark to NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark
On “The Tonight Show” in 1976, Frank Sinatra told a wonderful story about seeing Don Rickles in a restaurant. The legendary Sinatra said the caustic comedian came over to his table and asked the singer to stop by and say hello because he was with a beautiful woman.
Eagles star reacts to shocking cheating allegations
Veteran Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott has been in the league for a long time and is a key member of the top team in the NFC east heading into this weekend’s game against the New York Giants, but he was recently hit with some rather surprising cheating allegations. According to a report this week, Read more... The post Eagles star reacts to shocking cheating allegations appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL world reacts to Steelers coaching decision
Mike Tomlin made a big coaching decision Wednesday. The Steelers’ head coach is retaining Matt Canada as the team’s offensive coordinator, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Steelers have no plans to replace offensive coordinator Matt Canada and he is expected to return in 2023, per sources https://t.co/aF3nnZsgLk — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) January Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Steelers coaching decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chiefs HC Andy Reid thinks Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is worthy of Coach of the Year honors
As the Kansas City Chiefs get prepared to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for the second time this season, Andy Reid’s vast coaching tree has again come to light. 25 years ago, when Doug Pederson first met Andy Reid, he’d thrown just eight passes in the NFL. Little did he know the influence that Reid was about to have over his career as both a player and a coach.
Bills' Damar Hamlin reportedly faces long recovery
Remarkable as Damar Hamlin’s recovery has been, the Buffalo Bills safety still faces a lengthy rehabilitation some three weeks after going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati, his marketing representative told The Associated Press on Thursday night. "Damar still...
Steelers Announce Official Decision On Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Tuesday that any offseason staffing changes were currently on hold while head coach Mike Tomlin dealt with a personal issue. One day later, they have an update. A no-update kind of update. The Steelers confirmed that offensive coordinator Matt Canada will ...
NFL divisional round odds: 49ers to cover against Cowboys, other best bets
The divisional round of the NFL playoffs is always my favorite weekend because of the matchups. Like last weekend's wild-card games, we can all anticipate some really compelling games ahead. From a betting perspective, you can really find some edges if you do your homework. I researched so you don't...
NFL divisional round odds: Best prop bets for Josh Allen, Travis Kelce, more
The NFL divisional round is here! This means it's time to get in on the action and budget a few bucks for some best bets. Now, if you're not feeling confident about betting the moneyline or even the spread on this slate of games, there's an entire player prop market to explore. And our FOX Sports betting experts have you covered with the five best player props for this weekend's exciting matchups.
Cowboys vs. 49ers preview, prediction: A historic rivalry reignited
It's starting to feel an awful lot like the ‘90s in the NFC playoffs. For the second consecutive season, we're setting up for a Cowboys-49ers showdown. The only way this could feel more vintage is if this was the NFC Championship Game, rather than the divisional round. Still, we'll take what we can get — and with postseason meetings in consecutive years, maybe we're truly seeing this classic rivalry renewing after so many years off.
Cowboys, Giants lead Cowherd's 'Blazin' 4' divisional-round picks
The NFL playoffs are in full swing, and the divisional round is right around the corner. Kicking things off Saturday, the AFC is up first, while the action concludes Sunday with an NFC showdown on FOX. On Friday's "The Herd," Colin Cowherd shared his divisional-round picks in his latest "Blazin'...
Bookmakers, sharps talk divisional round bets; Mattress Mack bets big on Cowboys
To borrow a phrase from March Madness, we’re down to the Elite Eight, with NFL betting now focused on the divisional round. And it’s no surprise at all that the Kansas City Chiefs are part of the remaining field, as the AFC’s No. 1 seed. But the...
Could Patriots part ways with Matt Patricia?
A recent report suggests Matt Patricia could be out the door. Patricia served as the New England Patriots’ offensive play-caller in the 2022 season, and the unit clearly struggled under his watch. The Patriots ranked in the bottom half of the league with an average of 314.6 total yards per game.
