Zoo slammed for selling ‘miserable’ bone-dry burger for £10 as visitors say ‘it’s the worst food we’ve ever tasted’

USERS on Reddit are in fierce debate over an overpriced cheeseburger, with many calling it "bone dry".

The now-viral burger features two beef patties and a small portion of melted cheese on a bun, in a flimsy cardboard container.

The pathetic burger has gone viral, and users are shocked at the price Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

The burger, purchased in Queensland at Australia Zoo, has sparked shock online at the dry meal.

The frustrated customer posted on Reddit: "This is what passes as a £10 burger at the Australia Zoo,"

"Dry and stale, it was probably constantly reheated for the past few days. Next time we are bringing our own food."

Online users were shocked at the bone dry burger - with one user responding with Australia Zoo's Steve Irwin's catchphrase: "Crikey."

A former employee of the zoo responded to the post, explaining how prices at the zoo for food and drinks had always been high.

They said: "Worked there for a few years during the mid 00s, was always mad pricing. I think a 600ml bottle of water went for about £2 or so back then,"

The clarification of pricing didn't make a difference to most who saw the post, and the jokes kept rolling in.

One user was upset: "WHERE THE F*** IS THE SAUCE THE BURGER IS BONE DRY!"

Another chimed in: "Zoos, airports and concerts are criminal for food prices and quality."

Though one customer was most upset about the minimal portion of his favourite topping.

He commented: "On top of everything else that’s wrong… WHERE THE F*** IS THE CHEESE?"

A Reddit user went viral in December when he posted his overpriced, small portioned breakfast.

The traveller posted a photo of his breakfast, consisting of beans, a fried egg and black pudding on Reddit.

The tiny meal, paired with a Diet Coke, cost £12.40 in Dublin's airport.

They said: "This was bought off menu, due to food allergies, which greatly restricts options at the airport.

"This was the price they pulled out of nowhere, and it was not good quality.

"[It was] disgusting at a completely unjustifiable price point."

Even Robert Irwin has joked about the bad food at the zoo Credit: Alamy