Depleted Bills produce a dud in playoff loss to Bengals

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Adversity finally caught up to the Buffalo Bills, who were left depleted and defeated while closing an emotionally draining season two wins short of their Super Bowl aspirations. Unable to draw on the motivational inspiration of injured teammate Von Miller displaying the...
Bengals fans celebrate win, look forward to AFC title game

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – The Cincinnati Bengals are headed back to the AFC Championship game after beating the Buffalo Bills 27-10 Sunday. Members of the Columbus Bengals Nation gathered at The Pub in Gahanna to watch the game and celebrate the win. Fans showed up and showed out in their favorite Bengals attire. Tom Magin, […]
