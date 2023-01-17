Read full article on original website
Turn-key restaurant opportunity at Mahoney State Park
A fully equipped, turn-key operation and additional incentives are some of the benefits offered to a new restaurant partner at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. The agency is seeking proposals for a food service provider at the park conveniently located just off Interstate...
WOWT
Neighbors, council members ‘blindsided’ by Taste of Omaha’s return to Elmwood Park
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Community members and Omaha city council members are frustrated after learning Omaha’s annual ‘Taste of Omaha’ festival will be returning to a busy and historic Omaha park. The annual Taste of Omaha festival has been away from its traditional home on the Riverfront...
kmaland.com
Schwab recaps 2022 efforts, outlines 2023 Page County conservation department goals
(Clarinda) -- Page County conservation officials are setting their sights on another "big-ticket" renovation project in 2023. During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors received an update from County Conservation Director John Schwab, who recapped a busy 2022 and outlined his department's goals for the new year. Schwab says the conservation department raised nearly $20,000 through donations last year, which helped fund various smaller and bigger ticket projects.
kmaland.com
Sickles: Rock Port bond issue vote hinges on information
(Rock Port) -- Rock Port school officials are getting out the word about a big bond issue referendum this spring. Voters in the Rock Port R-2 School District go to the polls April 4th on a $6 million bond issue for construction of a new building to replace the existing dome structure that's almost a quarter-century old, and making energy efficiency improvements in the elementary facility. Rock Port Superintendent Ethan Sickles tells KMA News one key piece of the campaign involves the completion of the project's floorplan--something school officials hope to circulate once it's completed.
kmaland.com
Hamburg board approves charter school expansion
(Hamburg) -- Less than a year into its inaugural run, Hamburg's Charter High School is adding new programs. Recently, the Hamburg School Board approved an expansion of the fledgling career academy to include instruction in automotive services, technology and cosmetology in the 2023-24 school year. Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the new programs are designed to lure even more students to the school.
kmaland.com
Red Oak council reviews MidAmerican franchise renewal, fees
(Red Oak) -- Discussions continue whether Red Oak city officials will implement a franchise fee through MidAmerican Energy. During its regular meeting this week, the Red Oak City Council continued discussions from 2022 on renewing franchise agreements with MidAmerican, due to the current 25-year agreements expiring in May. Among other things, the agreement grants the utility company to use the city right of way for gas and electric services provided to the community. However, one difference in the proposed agreements is implementing a gas or electrical service franchise fee. Ranging from a 1-5% fee, Interim City Administrator Al Vacanti says the franchise fee would be similar to what is already implemented on water and sewer rates.
doniphanherald.com
This year should see buildings going up at logistics park in Gretna
GRETNA — Sarpy County is investing $5.3 million into an industrial park near the Nebraska Crossing outlet mall to spur development along the Interstate 80 corridor. The Board of Commissioners approved an interlocal agreement committing to the project, which also includes the City of Gretna, Heimes Group LLC and Sanitary and Improvement District 364 at the county’s Jan. 10 board meeting.
kmaland.com
Fremont County board hears update on carbon pipeline project, airs safety concerns
(Sidney) -- Fremont County officials received an update on a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline and discussed related safety concerns. Meeting in regular session Wednesday morning, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors heard from representatives with Summit Carbon Solutions -- whose Midwest Express CO2 pipeline is proposed to run through 3.9 miles of the county hooking up to Green Plains, Shenandoah. The ethanol plant is one of 12 in the state expected to be served by the pipeline spanning much of western Iowa. As they've begun to look into potential drainage district crossings, Summit Representative Riley Gibson says the pipeline would likely cut through the Johnson Run District, which runs through Shenandoah and drains into the East Nishnabotna River.
KETV.com
Omaha Senior Living facility raises rent nearly 25% on residents
OMAHA, Neb. — Residents of an independent and assisted living facility are being hit with a nearly 25% rent increase. On Dec. 9, 2022, Keystone Villas Independent living notified Joan Wojtkiewicz that her rent would increase by $152 on Feb. 1. For Wojtkiewicz, that's a 24.6% increase. She has...
iheart.com
Weekend Snow In S.E. Nebraska Forecast
The Omaha Office of the National Weather Service says another round of light snow will move into South Central and Southeast Nebraska on Saturday. An inch or two is possible generally south of Interstate 80;. They say the Omaha/Council Bluffs Metro area has only about a 20% chance of getting...
Popular cinema to close its only Omaha location
Sad news for cinema-goers in Omaha, Nebraska, today with the news that popular movie business Regal Cinemas is closing its only location in Omaha. The Regal Cinema at the Omaha Stadium, 7440 Crown Point Ave Omaha, Nebraska, will not have its lease renewed next month.
kmaland.com
KMAland Boys Basketball (1/19): Glenwood edges Red Oak in shootout
(KMAland) -- Glenwood edged Red Oak, SW Valley was a victor and Rock Port, Conestoga, Johnson County Central and Lourdes Central Catholic were other winners in KMAland boys hoops on Thursday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Glenwood 78 Red Oak 76. Risto Lappala (19 points), Kayden Anderson (18), Logyn Eckheart (12) and...
KETV.com
Snowfall totals, road conditions for Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday into Thursday morning. Norfolk and Omaha had a similar amount of moisture for the event — one spot had all snow, Omaha ... not so much. Small changes were the difference between a little and a lot...
klkntv.com
In some cities not far from Lincoln, snow started early and kept falling
DAVID CITY, Neb. (KLKN) – While Lincoln and the surrounding area saw mostly rain and freezing rain on Wednesday, some areas to the north and west got much more snow. In David City, the storm started out as a mixture of snow and sleet in the morning, but by noon, all of the roads in and out of the city were covered in snow.
kmaland.com
Arthur "Tom" Brodersen, 88, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Memorials:Directed to the Shenandoah First Presbyterian Church. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Interment:Rose Hill Cemetery Shenandoah, Iowa, At A Later Date. Notes:Tom passed away on Tuesday morning, January 17, 2023, at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances...
kmaland.com
'Never Give Up' theme of Clarinda Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet
(Clarinda) – A former college athlete and American Ninja Warrior serves as the keynote speaker for this year’s Clarinda Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet. Maggi Thorne will bring her message about never giving up to the event on February 6th at the Clarinda Country Club. Born and raised in San Diego, Thorne says she went from a rough upbringing to the top of the American Ninja Warrior circuit.
WOWT
Snowstorm forecast prompts Omaha-metro alerts, closings, cancellations
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The approaching winter weather is impacting area services and prompting closings and cancellations. Bellevue Public Schools has called off classes for Wednesday. Omaha Public Schools announced Wednesday will be a remote-learning day. Additionally, the school board meeting slated for Wednesday evening has been rescheduled for 6...
kmaland.com
Creston leads after Day 1, Shenandoah puts three into semifinals at 68th John J. Harris Invitational
(Corning) -- Creston's dominance and Shenandoah's gradual improvements were on display for KMAland to see Friday night in the first night of the 68th Annual John J. Harris Invitational. The Panthers posted 108.5 points on Friday, 30 ahead of runner-up Winterset. Ten Creston grapplers are into the semifinals: Christian Ahrens...
WOWT
Inflation forces Omaha businesses to shut down
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For five years one restaurant has opened its doors to its customers welcoming them with its infamous burritos and savory walking tacos. However, in the next couple of days, they have no choice but to fold their business. “The cost of doing business per day is...
kmaland.com
Clarinda A's slated to host 47th Annual Hall of Fame Banquet February 4th
(Clarinda) -- The 47th Annual Clarinda Baseball Hall of Fame Banquet is slated for Saturday, February 4th at the Clarinda Community High School. Guest celebrities and former A’s players Von Hayes and Ozzie Smith will both be on hand for an autograph session at 4:30. “We start by opening...
