(Red Oak) -- Discussions continue whether Red Oak city officials will implement a franchise fee through MidAmerican Energy. During its regular meeting this week, the Red Oak City Council continued discussions from 2022 on renewing franchise agreements with MidAmerican, due to the current 25-year agreements expiring in May. Among other things, the agreement grants the utility company to use the city right of way for gas and electric services provided to the community. However, one difference in the proposed agreements is implementing a gas or electrical service franchise fee. Ranging from a 1-5% fee, Interim City Administrator Al Vacanti says the franchise fee would be similar to what is already implemented on water and sewer rates.

RED OAK, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO