Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Abercrombie & Fitch Closed a Store in CincinnatiBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
Injured Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Provides Inspiration and Insight Ahead of Playoff Game Against Bengalshard and smartCincinnati, OH
Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight DistrictLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Game Day Firecracker Meatballs 🏈Ridley's WreckageCincinnati, OH
Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House
UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid
Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
WLWT 5
Niagara Falls lights up in orange ahead of Bengals-Bills matchup in Buffalo
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — As some prepare to make the trek to Buffalo this weekend, we are continuing to be your tour guides to usher in Who Dey nation to a big weekend ahead. Those coming to Buffalo can visit Niagara Falls, which is about 30 minutes away. Niagara...
Josh Allen Career End Predicted by 'PacMan' Jones: Bills vs. Bengals Nonsense
Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones predicts the end of Josh Allen’s career ahead of the Bills vs. Bengals playoff clash.
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes says he may make change to his famous hairstyle
The Chiefs quarterback’s iconic style has been emulated by many fans.
Damar Hamlin Still Being Administered Oxygen & Having Heart Monitored, Friend Says: It’s A ‘Long Recovery’
“Despite being out of the hospital, Damar [Hamlin] still has a lengthy recovery,” Jamar Rooney, Damar’s longtime friend and business partner told ESPN. Damar, 24, was released from the hospital on Jan. 11, nine days after the Buffalo Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Though Damar’s home, he’s not out of the woods yet. “[He] still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly,” said Rooney.
Yardbarker
Steelers Great QB Ben Roethlisberger “Would Bet” On Offense Being More Aggressive In 2023
The Pittsburgh Steelers are giving Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada another chance and former legendary quarterback Ben Roethlisberger thinks the play-caller in his final NFL season will be more aggressive in getting the ball down the field with the young playmakers in his next chance at the helm of the unit.
Getting to know Damar Hamlin through his Buffalo barber
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin is just one of the guys when he enters Signature Cutz on Main Street in Buffalo. It's where he gets his hair dreaded on top with a fade on the side and a signature point on the back. Barber and owner Kenny Harris, like...
Buffalo Bills Player Orders 1,000 Bar-Bill Wings for the Team
The Buffalo Bills finished practice on Friday mostly healthy. Only two starters are questionable for Buffalo (Jordan Phillips and DaQuan Jones) and will get wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie back for Sunday's AFC Divisional Round game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals, on the other hand, will be without three starters...
Damar Hamlin is at Today’s Buffalo Bills Playoff Game
Today is the day that the Buffalo Bills play the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium in the AFC Divisional round. Kickoff is at 3 pm. It's the first technical game between the two teams since September of 2019 but as we all know, the Bills played the Bengals for two full series back on January 2nd; which was on Monday Night Football.
atozsports.com
Bills catch major break ahead of playoff matchup vs. Bengals
The Buffalo Bills will square off against a shorthanded Cincinnati Bengals squad in Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round. The Bengals’ offensive line was hit by the injury bug late in the season. Cincinnati’s starting right tackle La’el Collins was lost for the season with a torn ACL suffered in Week 16. Just two weeks later, right guard Alex Cappa was sidelined with an ankle injury in Week 18.
Is This The Reason Bills Mafia Jumps Through Tables?
Four straight Super Bowls, Wide Right, Josh Allen hurdling linebackers, and of course Bills Mafia. Since Bills Mafia started in the 2000s, it has grown to become a monster force for both the Bills and communities around Western New York. When people think of Bills' Mafia they think of jumping...
Depleted Bills produce a dud in playoff loss to Bengals
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Adversity finally caught up to the Buffalo Bills, who were left depleted and defeated while closing an emotionally draining season two wins short of their Super Bowl aspirations. Unable to draw on the motivational inspiration of injured teammate Von Miller displaying the Super Bowl...
Ryan Fitzpatrick Tailgates With Bills Fans in Orchard Park
The Buffalo Bills play the Cincinnati Bengals today at Highmark Stadium in the AFC's Divisional round. The game will determine who goes on to play the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. If the Bills win that game will be played at a neutral site in Atlanta. If the Bengals win the game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium.
FREE Super Bowl Tickets With One Important Catch
Super Bowl weekend will be here before you know it and even though we don't which two teams will be playing in the NFL Championship game, we do know that you could be there. Here in Western New York, Buffalo Bills fans are getting ready for the game between the Bills and Bengals in Orchard Park. If the Bills win, they move on to the AFC Championship game. Win that and it's on to the Super Bowl in Arizona! But before all that happens, you can roll up your sleeve and get ready to win.
Twitter Blasts Former Broncos DE Derek Wolfe For Hunting Monster Mountain Lion That Was Terrorizing Colorado Neighborhood
Derek Wolfe is a former defensive end who spent most of his career with the Denver Broncos. The guy is known for taking down MASSIVE mountain lions. The former Super Bowl champ had been hunting a mountain lion since Tuesday in Colorado, after he had gotten a call that the creature had been terrorizing a rural neighborhood in the city.
Buffalo Sabres Players Honored Local High Schools Before Game
For many high school hockey players, the dream is to play in the National Hockey League. While most of these players will never wear an NHL sweater on the ice for their favorite team, members of the Buffalo Sabres did the opposite. As they entered Keybank Center on Saturday, several...
Bills Players Who Won’t Play Today Against the Bengals
The Buffalo Bills are playing their most important game of the season today, as they host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round at Highmark Stadium. Kickoff is 3 pm today on CBS. This is the first official meeting between the two teams since September of 2019. Their January...
