Read full article on original website
Related
Cape Gazette
Touring an Open House? “8 Things to Look For”
Touring an Open House? Here are 8 Things to Look For. When you’re searching for your dream house, you’ll likely spend a good chunk of time touring open houses—and while you may have a list of ‘must-haves’ or ‘no-no’s’ in mind, it’s easy to be distracted by color and/or other cosmetic touches that keep you from noticing more critical factors. Experienced real estate agents know what to look for. But if you’re touring on your own, here are eight things you should definitely be alert to.
Cape Gazette
If your houseplants have the winter blahs, try showering them
American English slang gives us “lead balloon,” meaning a dismal failure. Trucker's jargon includes “lead-footed” for a driver with a heavy foot on the gas pedal. Plumbers work with pipes, and pipes used to be made of lead, so our modern word “plumber” comes from the Latin word for lead, “plumbum.”
Comments / 0