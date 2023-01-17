Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Former Georgia TE Arik Gilbert trending to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska offers Texas receiver with visit coming SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes drop fifth-straight, lose to Nebraska 63-60The LanternColumbus, OH
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LincolnTed RiversLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands commitment from Georgia edge rusherThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
1011now.com
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you are looking for something to check out this weekend in the Capital City, check out a few events in Friday Fast Facts from Visit Lincoln. Solid Rock Gymnastics is hosting a USAG invitational at their gym for Xcel and USAG Levels 2-10. Make sure to keep an eye on their page for the most up to date event schedule. It will come at a later date once all the entries are received. This event is at Solid Rock Gymnastics.
1011now.com
Downtown businesses excited about prospect of Lincoln convention center
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - What started as just a study last year now has many Lincoln business owners eyeing an opportunity down the road to cash in on a downtown convention center. There’s still a long way ways to go if it were to become a reality but the City...
WOWT
Lincoln-based Nelnet to layoff 350 newly hired workers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln-based company Nelnet has announced the layoffs of 350 newly hired workers. On Wednesday the company announced the need to manage ‘excess staff capacity’ due to delays in the government’s student debt relief and return to payment programs. Approximately 350 associates who were...
1011now.com
New Lincoln Snow Data
Nebraska senators adopt rules that will govern the legislature for the next two years. Nebraska senators adopted permanent rules for the 108th legislative session Thursday morning. Updated: 8 hours ago. "Snow Angel" Drew Lannin helps clear neighborhood snow. Fire causes $225,000 in damage to northwest Lincoln home. Updated: 11 hours...
Turn-key restaurant opportunity at Mahoney State Park
A fully equipped, turn-key operation and additional incentives are some of the benefits offered to a new restaurant partner at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. The agency is seeking proposals for a food service provider at the park conveniently located just off Interstate...
1011now.com
Firm says Lincoln has “overwhelming support” to bring a convention center downtown
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A recently released report said there is “overwhelming support” to bring a convention center to downtown Lincoln. According to CSL International, the Minnesota-based firm that put the report together, there is a demand for a convention center in the Capital City. It started a...
1011now.com
Lincoln volunteers help clear snow
Nebraska senators adopt rules that will govern the legislature for the next two years. Nebraska senators adopted permanent rules for the 108th legislative session Thursday morning. Updated: 9 hours ago. Firefighters were called to a report of a house on fire around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night near Northwest 4th &...
1011now.com
Lincoln ice and snow
Nebraska wrestler Liam Cronin has a new perspective for his final year of college eligibility. Downtown businesses excited about prospect of convention center coming to area. What started as just a study last year now has many Lincoln business owners eyeing an opportunity down the road to cash in on a downtown convention center.
doniphanherald.com
Snow and rain that fell across Nebraska is good news for the drought, but more is needed
From border to border, Nebraska set records this week for precipitation — the latest in a wave of storms that are expected to help the state's drought conditions. Still, significantly more moisture is needed to dig the state — and the region — out of its deep hole.
1011now.com
I-80 now open between Grand Island & Wyoming border
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has reopened I-80 between Grand Island and the Wyoming border. It had been closed since Wednesday afternoon following significant snowfall in multiple locations. The Nebraska State Patrol said the continued closure was because of impassable conditions in those areas. NDOT is...
1011now.com
LPS students learn concussion science from UNL expert
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In recent years, concussions, and their effects, have been a hot topic for parents and coaches of kids in contact sports. Growing awareness is one reason why Lincoln Public Schools wants to make sure students understand the potential dangers of head trauma. Karen Covil is the...
iheart.com
Weekend Snow In S.E. Nebraska Forecast
The Omaha Office of the National Weather Service says another round of light snow will move into South Central and Southeast Nebraska on Saturday. An inch or two is possible generally south of Interstate 80;. They say the Omaha/Council Bluffs Metro area has only about a 20% chance of getting...
1011now.com
Zach Bryan is coming to Lincoln in August
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Country singer Zach Bryan will make a stop in Lincoln during his Burn, Burn, Burn North American Tour this year. Bryan will perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 29. One of Bryan’s most popular albums is American Heartbreak which was released in May 2022....
1011now.com
Feeding the animals at the Lincoln Children's Zoo
Nebraska senators adopt rules that will govern the legislature for the next two years. Nebraska senators adopted permanent rules for the 108th legislative session Thursday morning. Updated: 2 hours ago. "Snow Angel" Drew Lannin helps clear neighborhood snow. Fire causes $225,000 in damage to northwest Lincoln home. Updated: 5 hours...
knopnews2.com
Nebraska troopers responded to more than 400 incidents amid the winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska State Troopers responded to more than 400 weather-related incidents over the last two days as snow and ice accumulated across Nebraska. Between Wednesday and Thursday, troopers responded to 42 crashes and performed 385 motorist assists. Motorist assists often include slide-offs and drivers who get...
1011now.com
Plow, shoveling businesses hope for more snow
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s been two years since Lincoln faced two inches of snow, a sorry sign for snow removal workers. “I am praying to God that that snow comes, and I’m pretty sure other snow companies are, too,” Quatez Johnston said. Johnston started his Dragon...
1011now.com
Nebraska Softball team captains named for 2023 season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska softball team named its captains for the 2023 season, Head Coach Rhonda Revelle announced on Tuesday. Seniors Courtney Wallace and Mya Felder and junior Abbie Squier will all serve as captains for the upcoming season. “We are proud to announce our captains for the...
klkntv.com
Grand Island police confirm sighting of Aurora couple as search continues
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities on Friday confirmed a sighting of a missing Aurora couple. The Grand Island Police Department says it has new information regarding the movements of Robert and Loveda Proctor. With the help of the community, police say they placed the Proctors outside of Grand Island...
Small Nebraska Town Hiding One Of The Best Restaurants In The US
Here's where to find it.
1011now.com
402 Creamery teams up with Runza to release “The Dream Midwest Collaboration”
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a combination that not many would think of putting together. Runza’s Chili & Cinnamon Rolls are definitely a wintertime favorite around Nebraska and Iowa, but there aren’t too many people who are looking to have a pint of ice cream in the middle of winter, especially when a snow storm in occurring. On the flip side, there are some who might think that eating ice cream during this time is one way to “become one with winter,” or simply just a year-round enjoyment.
Comments / 0