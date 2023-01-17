ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seward, NE

1011now.com

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you are looking for something to check out this weekend in the Capital City, check out a few events in Friday Fast Facts from Visit Lincoln. Solid Rock Gymnastics is hosting a USAG invitational at their gym for Xcel and USAG Levels 2-10. Make sure to keep an eye on their page for the most up to date event schedule. It will come at a later date once all the entries are received. This event is at Solid Rock Gymnastics.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Lincoln-based Nelnet to layoff 350 newly hired workers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln-based company Nelnet has announced the layoffs of 350 newly hired workers. On Wednesday the company announced the need to manage ‘excess staff capacity’ due to delays in the government’s student debt relief and return to payment programs. Approximately 350 associates who were...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

New Lincoln Snow Data

Nebraska senators adopt rules that will govern the legislature for the next two years. Nebraska senators adopted permanent rules for the 108th legislative session Thursday morning. "Snow Angel" Drew Lannin helps clear neighborhood snow. Fire causes $225,000 in damage to northwest Lincoln home.
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Turn-key restaurant opportunity at Mahoney State Park

A fully equipped, turn-key operation and additional incentives are some of the benefits offered to a new restaurant partner at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. The agency is seeking proposals for a food service provider at the park conveniently located just off Interstate...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln volunteers help clear snow

Firefighters were called to a report of a house on fire around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night near Northwest 4th &...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln ice and snow

Nebraska wrestler Liam Cronin has a new perspective for his final year of college eligibility. Downtown businesses excited about prospect of convention center coming to area. What started as just a study last year now has many Lincoln business owners eyeing an opportunity down the road to cash in on a downtown convention center.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

I-80 now open between Grand Island & Wyoming border

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has reopened I-80 between Grand Island and the Wyoming border. It had been closed since Wednesday afternoon following significant snowfall in multiple locations. The Nebraska State Patrol said the continued closure was because of impassable conditions in those areas. NDOT is...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

LPS students learn concussion science from UNL expert

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In recent years, concussions, and their effects, have been a hot topic for parents and coaches of kids in contact sports. Growing awareness is one reason why Lincoln Public Schools wants to make sure students understand the potential dangers of head trauma. Karen Covil is the...
iheart.com

Weekend Snow In S.E. Nebraska Forecast

The Omaha Office of the National Weather Service says another round of light snow will move into South Central and Southeast Nebraska on Saturday. An inch or two is possible generally south of Interstate 80;. They say the Omaha/Council Bluffs Metro area has only about a 20% chance of getting...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Zach Bryan is coming to Lincoln in August

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Country singer Zach Bryan will make a stop in Lincoln during his Burn, Burn, Burn North American Tour this year. Bryan will perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 29. One of Bryan’s most popular albums is American Heartbreak which was released in May 2022....
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Feeding the animals at the Lincoln Children's Zoo

Nebraska senators adopt rules that will govern the legislature for the next two years. Nebraska senators adopted permanent rules for the 108th legislative session Thursday morning. "Snow Angel" Drew Lannin helps clear neighborhood snow. Fire causes $225,000 in damage to northwest Lincoln home.
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Nebraska troopers responded to more than 400 incidents amid the winter storm

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska State Troopers responded to more than 400 weather-related incidents over the last two days as snow and ice accumulated across Nebraska. Between Wednesday and Thursday, troopers responded to 42 crashes and performed 385 motorist assists. Motorist assists often include slide-offs and drivers who get...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Plow, shoveling businesses hope for more snow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s been two years since Lincoln faced two inches of snow, a sorry sign for snow removal workers. “I am praying to God that that snow comes, and I’m pretty sure other snow companies are, too,” Quatez Johnston said. Johnston started his Dragon...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska Softball team captains named for 2023 season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska softball team named its captains for the 2023 season, Head Coach Rhonda Revelle announced on Tuesday. Seniors Courtney Wallace and Mya Felder and junior Abbie Squier will all serve as captains for the upcoming season. “We are proud to announce our captains for the...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

402 Creamery teams up with Runza to release “The Dream Midwest Collaboration”

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a combination that not many would think of putting together. Runza’s Chili & Cinnamon Rolls are definitely a wintertime favorite around Nebraska and Iowa, but there aren’t too many people who are looking to have a pint of ice cream in the middle of winter, especially when a snow storm in occurring. On the flip side, there are some who might think that eating ice cream during this time is one way to “become one with winter,” or simply just a year-round enjoyment.
LINCOLN, NE

