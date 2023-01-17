Read full article on original website
Jay Briscoe, US Star Wrestler, Dies at 38WilliamLaurel, DE
The Best Festivals in New Jersey That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversWildwood, NJ
Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Northville HeraldWilmington, DE
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will LoveKatie CherrixHebron, MD
Lund’s Fisheries invests $2 million in new scallop processingDoug StewartCape May, NJ
Cape Gazette
Residents know their town the best
When it comes to a town slogan, there isn’t much better than “The Nation’s Summer Capital” in Rehoboth Beach. That title was earned in the first half of the 20th century, as the city became a popular vacation destination for residents of Washington, D.C. The slogan is referenced in Delaware newspapers as far back as 1943, and is still often used today.
Cape Gazette
First Baptist Church site plan approved in Lewes
Some members of the First Baptist Church of Lewes are struggling to enter their place of worship. Leaders from the church have designed a new building and parking lot to address the situation. The site plan was approved 4-1 by Lewes Mayor and City Council Jan. 9. Church leaders began...
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 1/20/23
A plan for a large mixed-use community west of Lewes will be reviewed for the second time by state agencies during a Wednesday, Jan. 25 Office of State Planning Coordination Preliminary Land Use Service meeting. The Carl M. Freeman Companies proposes to build Cool Spring, a mixed-use residential community with...
Cape Gazette
Robert Eric Savage, kind soul
Robert Eric Savage, 45, of Lewes, passed away while surrounded by his loving family Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. Rob was born in Bangor, Maine, Nov. 14, 1977, son of Thomas R. Savage and Linda F. (Warren) Savage. He graduated from Cape Henlopen High School Class of 1996. After high school, Rob attended Widener University, where he played football until he was injured.
Cape Gazette
Candace F. Abbott, Del Tech retiree, author
Candace F. Abbott, 75, of Georgetown, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, surrounded by her family at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. She was born June 7, 1947, in East Orange, N.J., to the late Jackson C. and Harriet Hoffman Fennemore. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Drew C. Abbott, Dec. 3, 2019.
Cape Gazette
Thank you from the Sea Shell Shop
Forty-three years later, the Sea Shell Shop has gone from five locations to four to three to two and now to one. We are consolidating and moving our original location on Rehoboth Avenue to one location out on Route 1, where we have been located since 1996 along with our miniature golf course, Shell We Golf. It’s just one mile north on Route 1 from our beloved downtown Rehoboth Beach, where I not only work but have lived in town for 43 years and where we raised our three children.
Cape Gazette
Paynter’s Mill committee applauds Sussex vote
The Eastern Border Committee of the Paynter’s Mill community applauds the 3-2 vote in favor of upholding the current 10-year Sussex County comprehensive plan, approved in 2018. This vote allows the 242 acres of land along Route 1 across from Cave Neck Road to remain designated as low-density development. As neighbors to this land parcel, we appreciate the council’s decision to preserve open space with less concentrated development.
Cape Gazette
Isaac John Collins Jr., Sun Oil retiree
Isaac John Collins Jr., 84, also known to many as Ike and Johnny, of Millsboro, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, surrounded by his loving family in the home where he was born. He graduated from Millsboro High School in 1956 and went to work for Sun Oil Co. on...
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z hears plans for Vintners Reserve
At its Jan. 12 meeting, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission heard preliminary plans for a proposed residential planned community off Janice Road in the Nassau area near Lewes. Applicant Janice CRP3 LLC of Owings Mills, Md., presented plans for Vintners Reserve, which includes 316 townhouse units on a...
Cape Gazette
Lewes Union School once stood on Savannah Road
If still in existence today, the Lewes Union School would stand on Savannah Road about where Beebe Healthcare’s eastern entrance is located. The school was constructed in 1875 and opened in 1876 following the New School Law of 1875 Act, which allowed a fixed tax to be levied in each school district. It paved the way for several one-room schools to be consolidated into a single public school. Since it was the 19th century, the school only allowed white children. According to Volume XII of the Journal of the Lewes Historical Society, Eliza R. Marshall deeded the school board one acre of land for $700 in August 1875; the school was built for $8,000. The seven-room school was built to accommodate 300 students; enrollment was 226 pupils on opening day.
Cape Gazette
Gordon V. Naar, proud veteran
Gordon V. Naar, 94, of Millville, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at his home. He was born Dec. 7, 1928, in Amityville, N.Y., son of the late David and Bernardine Naar. Gordon was a graduate of Massapequa High School and the Art Career School in New York City. A proud veteran, he honorably served in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1946-49. He enjoyed an illustrious career as a commercial artist for various advertising firms in New York City, and met his future wife while employed by ABC in Manhattan. Gordon had many interests and hobbies. His creativity showed through his talented woodcarvings and beautifully sculpted marble pieces, and his green thumb was evidenced by his meticulously maintained gardens. Gordon was also a faithful and active member of Community Lutheran Church in Frankford. Above all, he cherished time spent with those he held most dear. Gordon was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, and friend who will be genuinely missed by all who knew him.
Cape Gazette
Charles Pritchard, proud veteran
Charles “Buddy” Pritchard, 79, of Lewes, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning Jan. 5, 2023, surrounded by his family. Charles was born Nov. 15, 1943, in Wilmington. He grew up in Old New Castle and attended St. Peter’s and Salesianum schools. He enlisted in the military and...
Cape Gazette
Ignite the Light art reception set at CAMP Rehoboth Jan. 21
As part of the celebration of Black History Month, CAMP Rehoboth is hosting Ignite the Light, a six-week group art show continuing through Tuesday, Feb. 28. All are invited to an artists’ reception to be held from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21. In this juried exhibition, artists...
Cape Gazette
TKo Hospitality spreads cheer for local families
Three hotels managed by TKo Hospitality, including The Hyatt Place Dewey Beach, The Hyatt House Lewes/Rehoboth Beach and Surf Club Oceanfront Hotel, Dewey Beach, rallied their employees to give back this holiday season. The hotels partnered with the Rehoboth Beach Boys & Girls Club to adopt five deserving families and...
Cape Gazette
Elsa Anne Kieffer, cherished family
Elsa Anne (Bray) Kieffer, 64, of Millsboro, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at her home in The Peninsula community. She was born Dec. 16, 1958, at Tachikawa Air Force Base, Tokyo, Japan, and was the daughter of the late Huly Edwin and Elsa Maria (Rivas) Bray of Bethesda, Md.
WBOC
Milford Homeless Vacate "Tent City"
MILFORD, Del.- Displaced homeless people in town are in search of a new place to stay. They have moved out of the "tent city" they called home for years. Developers began preparing the property for construction today. The property off East Masten Circle was purchased in December and those living...
Cape Gazette
‘Wait Until Dark’ to open at Possum Hall Jan. 27
Possum Point Players will present “Wait Until Dark” from Friday to Sunday, Jan. 27 to 29, and Feb. 3 to 5, at Possum Hall, 441 Old Laurel Highway, Georgetown. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. A classic mystery thriller,...
Smyrna to spend $450,000 in COVID funds to light turf field
A Smyrna School District’s board decision to use the district’s $450,000 in pandemic relief and more to install lighting at its middle school’s turf field didn’t pass without debate. The proposal touched off a flurry of comments about whether that is the best use of the one-time federal money. The district has $80 million in deferred maintenance, according to Roger ... Read More
WBOC
Popular Restaurant In Cambridge Closes
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Katie's At The Airport announced it's closure for Jan. 31. Also known as Kay's at the Airport, patrons and owners, Katie and Kay, are heartbroken to see the restaurant go. "It's devastating. I feel like I have a broken heart. It's like when you lose a family...
Cape Gazette
Fire and Ice Festival events set Jan. 27-29
Lights, Camera, Action is the theme for the sixth annual Fire and Ice Festival, set for Friday to Sunday, Jan. 27 to 29, with attractions in downtown Bethany Beach, Ocean View, Millville, Fenwick Island and Dagsboro. Festival goers can trade their beach cruisers for ice skates and experience the Quiet...
