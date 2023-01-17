Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Chicago teen shoots woman, 37, after finding out she was transgender, smiles during court appearanceWestland DailyChicago, IL
What's Going On In Mayor Christopher Clarks Harvey?South Suburban NewsHarvey, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Chicago Man Forced to Drive at Gunpoint.Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
An Evening with TC Carson at City Winery Chicago
T.C. Carson is a musician, dancer, and actor best known for his portrayal of Kyle Barker on the hit sitcom ‘Living Single’. He has returned to Chicago for a night of soul and jazz at City Winery. Tonight at City Winery Chicago. Doors open at 6 pm. 1200...
Larry’s List: Most handsome Chicago newscasters
Check out Larry’s list of the most handsome newscasters in Chicago… This is a tough one. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
Are You a Fan of NBC’s ‘One Chicago’ Series? Visit the Real Filming Locations in Illinois
Like most people, I am always on the hunt for good shows to spend my downtime binge-watching. Last year, one of my friends recommended NBC's Chicago series and I was instantly hooked on all of the drama and action that filled the seasons of Chicago Fire, PD, and Med. Unlike...
Chicago Concerts 2023: A List of Popular Artists Coming to the City This Year
If you're looking for something fun to do in Chicago, then you're in luck. There are a number of well-known music artists heading to the Windy City in 2023. From iconic pop artists like Madonna, to R&B sensations like SZA, there's something for every type of music lover on our list.
fox32chicago.com
Cancer patient named 'Delilah' who grew up in Villa Park surprised at LA hospital by Plain White T's singer
VILLA PARK, Ill. - A young cancer patient named after the hit song, 'Hey There Delilah,' got the surprise of a lifetime when Plain White T’s singer Tom Higgenson showed up in her hospital room for a one-on-one performance. Posted on TikTok, the video showing 8-year-old Delilah’s reaction is...
wgnradio.com
The Green Mill: Come for the mob history and stay for the live jazz
On January 16, 1919, the 18th Amendment was ratified and the country went dry at midnight on January 17, 1920. Dave Jemilo, owner of the historic Chicago cocktail lounge The Green Mill, joins John Landecker to talk about the location’s history, its connection to The Prohibition Era, and Al Capone.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago shelter says ‘world’s least adoptable dog’ just a ‘grump’ who needs the right companion
CHICAGO - The least adoptable pup in history? Nawwwww. Lord Herald, a grumpy, middle-aged Chicagoan, who also happens to be a Chihuahua, was tagged with the label by the New York Post last month after a social media post by the Chicago dog rescue that saved him from the city’s pound went a bit viral.
Chicago’s 5 Best Italian Restaurants
There’s room for both old-school red-sauce joints and new-school Italian fare in Chicago. Options abound — and among them, just a few standouts that are worth a visit. Each spot offers a unique experience, whether you’re after an intimate date night, a buzzy dinner or a relaxed family meal. Below, our short list of the best Italian spots in Chicago.
outdoorphotographer.com
Photo Of The Day By Sandra Rust
Today’s Photo of the Day is “American Robin in a Flurry ‘Waiting on Spring’.” Location: Joliet, Illinois. Want to get your images in the running for a Photo of the Day feature? Photo of the Day is chosen from various galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.
Café la Cave to close, catching bride-to-be by surprise
Café la Cave in Des Plaines has been a popular destination for 46 years.
24 Romantic Restaurants in Chicago That Will Have You Falling Head Over Heels
The most romantic restaurants in Chicago are intimate, have swoon-worthy decor and incredible food to boot—here are 24 we’re totally hung up on.
Lincoln Park Zoo provides update to 3 new lion cubs
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Lincoln Park Zoo is making sure mom Zari is getting all the love she needs while taking care of her three new babies.The zoo announced the new cub arrivals earlier this month, but now we're getting video showing how Zari is doing.Staff at the zoo's nutrition center say they are monitoring her diet to make sure she has enough nutrients and energy for the cubs.They also monitor her food intake, weight, and body condition to make sure she's ok to keep nursing.
Video Shows Audience Help Suburban Cheer Group Finish Routine After Music Stops
A major technical issue at a cheerleading competition in the west suburbs quickly turned into a heartwarming moment of collaboration after the speakers cut out the music near the beginning of West Chicago's performance. Just seconds into West Chicago's performance at a conference-wide competition held at an Elgin high school,...
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Chicago IL
CHICAGO, IL - When visiting Chicago, IL, you should take advantage of some of the must-try hot dog spots. You'll find the best burgers, sausages, and cheeses in the city at these great locations. Below are a few of our favorite staff picks from The East Coast Traveler to get hot dogs in Chicago.
Chicago Restaurant Giving Free Pizza To Anyone Who Answers This Question
A free pizza can be yours NOW!
Longtime Chicago columnist John Kass suffers health scare
“I love you all very much,” Kass said on his WGN Radio podcast.
The Best Place To Live In Chicago
Chicago is one of America's gems, and one neighborhood tops the list of the city's best places to live -- known for its culture, diversity, and academics.
thechicagogenius.com
Three Lions Born at Lincoln Park Zoo, One That Only Lies, One That Tells the Truth, One Regular Lion
LINCOLN PARK — Big news for fans of big cats! Lincoln Park Zoo has announced the birth of three lion cubs to their lioness, Zari. Officials at the zoo report that mom is doing well, and that one of the cubs can only tell lies, one can only tell the truth, and one is just a regular lion cub.
Des Plaines Theatre CEO cancels conservative group's event amid controversy, threats
The CEO of the Des Plaines Theatre has canceled a controversial event sponsored by a conservative group and says he was getting threats and hate calls over the booking.
In honor of Lunar New Year, here are the 10 best Chinese restaurants in Chicago (according to Yelp)
The Chinese New Year celebration for 2023 lasts from Friday, January 22nd through February 5th. (CHICAGO) It's time to ring in the Year of the Rabbit. Chicago goes all out with the Lunar New Year celebration, from parades to music to special events and fantastic food.
