Pete Wentz Watched Metallica Documentary Before Making New Fall Out Boy Album

Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz recently explained how Metallica's Some Kind of Monster helped him put focus on his long-running pop-punk band, particularly when considering musical longevity. The Fall Out Boy bassist and figurehead (pictured above at left) watched the 2004 Metallica documentary ahead of recording his group's eighth studio...
Patrick Stump Names the Two Fall Out Boy Albums That Sound Like ‘So Much (for) Stardust’

Fall Out Boy are back with new music, and there are some that have listened to the new song "Love From the Other Side" and think they have a good idea of what's to come from the band. But hold up! Fall Out Boy frontman Patrick Stump has some words of caution, before sharing the two records from the band's history that he feels most mirror the sound and spirit of what they've created for the upcoming set, So Much (for) Stardust.
M. Shadows Reveals Best Song for Someone Just Getting Into Avenged Sevenfold

Avenged Sevenfold have a loyal fanbase that have supported them throughout the years, but even now there are still new fans coming into the fold discovering the group for the first time. As part of Revolver's ongoing "Point of Entry" series, frontman M. Shadows revealed the song he feels best serves as an introduction to first-time listeners, and it's one you definitely might expect - "Hail to the King."
Brian May Reveals Which Jeff Beck Song He Considers ‘Most Beautiful Bit of Guitar Music Ever Recorded’

Queen's Brian May is considered a guitar hero to many, but for him, Jeff Beck was his hero despite only being a few years older. Like many, May is reflecting on Jeff Beck's life and legacy as one of the premiere musicians in rock after the guitar great's death on Tuesday. In the midst of a lengthy commentary, May also shares the Beck song that he feels is possibly "the most beautiful bit of guitar music ever recorded."
Dave Grohl Just Got His Own Comic Book, and It’s Awesome

2023 is quickly turning into the year of Foo Fighters! Just days after the band vowed to carry on (starting with a series of festival appearances), frontman Dave Grohl has been given his own comic book via TidalWave Productions’ Orbit: Dave Grohl. Released this past Wednesday (Jan. 11), it’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
Metallica’s James Hetfield Warns Fans Against Falling for Fake Accounts

Imposter accounts are rampant across social media, and obviously, iconic musicians are among the most prevalent targets. (Just ask Mike Portnoy.) Unfortunately, it looks like James Hetfield is yet another victim, and he’s adamantly cautioning fans to be wary of such deceptions. Yesterday (Jan. 14), the official Metallica Twitter...
Ghostface Returns in the ‘Scream VI’ Trailer

Guys, if you ever find yourself in a horror movie and the phone starts to ring ... maybe just let it go to voicemail. Sadly, the folks in the Scream saga never seem to do that. They answer. They get tormented by Ghostface. And, invariably, they die. A new Ghostface is back in the trailer for the new Scream VI, and he’s got another batch of victims to stalk. They include returning series veterans such as Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere, and newcomers like Samara Weaving and Tony Revolori.
CALIFORNIA STATE
A Photo Timeline of Pantera’s Famed Career

Pantera are undoubtedly one of the most important bands in heavy metal history. As Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown tour together today, alongside Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante, we wanted to take a look back at their career and everything they've accomplished. Many people recognize that there were two distinct...
Vince Neil Issues Statement on COVID Diagnosis + Canceling RokIsland Festival Appearance

After contracting COVID-19, Motley Crue singer Vince Neil has canceled his upcoming appearance at the RokIsland festival, as confirmed in a new statement. The five-day glam rock-oriented fest will be held from Jan. 17-21in Key West, Florida with host Eddie Trunk and Neil was originally slated to perform as a solo act on Jan. 19. Now, Lynch Mob and Slaughter have been added to that day's lineup, which also features Quiet Riot and 38 Special, the latter of which will serve as the new headliner. Additionally, Wig Wam, who were also supposed to play on the 19th, have bowed out.
KEY WEST, FL
