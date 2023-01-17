Read full article on original website
Mel Bunnell
5d ago
didn't we build a new high school not too long ago? wasn't the reasoning and building it where we built it so that it could be added on to if needed? this seems way extreme I will be voting no.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fourstateshomepage.com
“Transitional Kindergarten” will ready students for elementary
JOPLIN, Mo. — The “Joplin School District” is making plans to help kids with late birthdays make a smooth transition when they start elementary school. Incoming kindergartners with birthdays that are later on the school calendar, like in June or July, will get the option to attend a full day of learning from a certified kindergarten teacher.
Rogers School District to close Garfield Elementary
The Rogers School Board moves on Jan. 17 to close the Garfield Elementary School at the end of the next school year.
fourstateshomepage.com
Carl Junction HS student to attend West Point
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — It’s West Point for a local high school senior, who’s getting ready for life after graduation. Carl Junction student Sammie Sims has gotten official notification — she’s part of the class of 2027. With a father and brothers with military service,...
KTUL
Pay It Forward: Spavinaw Fire Department sells used gear to volunteer firefighters for $1
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Spavinaw Fire Department is paying it forward by helping a newly established volunteer fire department with gear they'd otherwise have to go out and buy. A firefighter with the Osage Twp Rural Volunteer Fire Department. who happens to be from Spavinaw, reached out to...
Oldest elementary school in Arkansas to close
GARFIELD, Ark. — The Rogers School Board decided to close Garfield Elementary School on Tuesday. Open since 1888, the elementary school is the longest continually operating elementary school in the state of Arkansas, according to the city website. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry says, "We've conducted community forums, we've met...
fourstateshomepage.com
3rd Annual Riverside Cowboy Church Ranch Rodeo
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The chilly weather also didn’t stop some rodeo fun from happening, today in Carthage. Many gathered at the “Civil War Arena” for the 3rd annual “Riverside Cowboy Church Ranch Rodeo” featuring the “Winter Buckle Series”. Adults were able to...
fourstateshomepage.com
Mini food trucks, parked in Carthage
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Some area students start up their own food trucks, and did so without leaving the classroom. Carthage High School students have been working together to create their own miniature food trucks. The project involved marketing, machine, and culinary students who take classes at the “Carthage Technology...
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee seed bank opening soon
TAHLEQUAH – Despite high temperatures and drought conditions in 2022, rare Cherokee seeds will again become available for citizens, just in fewer quantities, according to the Natural Resources boss. During a Resource Committee meeting on Jan. 17, Chad Harsha updated councilors on this year’s seed bank status. “It...
KHBS
Benton County faith-based facility searched for illegal drugs, 6 arrested
GRAVETTE, Ark. — Benton County Sheriff's Office announced a search warrant was served Friday morning at Wings of Peace Ministry NW Arkansas. Officials said the warrant was developed based on information received by the narcotics division of illegal drugs and firearms. Officials said Thomas Hartman, 53, was arrested on...
fourstateshomepage.com
Distribution Day for the “Care Cupboard Hygiene Pantry”
PARSONS, Kans. — A Parsons organization lent a helping hand to many people, today. It was distribution day for the “Care Cupboard Hygiene Pantry”. It provided people a chance to collect free essential hygiene items. They passed out bags of laundry detergent, shampoo, toilet paper, and other...
koamnewsnow.com
Crash diverts traffic at North Main and Fountain Road
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 6:15 p.m. Friday evening, January 20, 2023, reports of a two vehicle crash at Fountain Road and North Main St. alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, METRO1 and METS ambulance responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.
pdjnews.com
‘It will kill our town.’
Residents upstream from Grand Lake worry more flooding could be headed their way. In spring 2019, Miami, Okla., business owner Jim Nott watched as the nearby Neosho River once again left its banks and began creeping toward his South Main Street grocery store. Nott, who has owned Nott’s Grocery in the northeastern Oklahoma town since 1975, has seen flood waters threaten the business several times over the years. A 2007 flood caused water damage that took him months to repair…
fourstateshomepage.com
Vinita woman charged for making judicial threats
TULSA, Okla. — A Craig County woman was charged in federal court for allegedly making threats against a lawyer and to blow up the Cherokee Nation courthouse. Melanie Ann Mcelyea, 42, of Vinita is charged in U.S. District Court with willfully making a threat to kill, injure, intimidate and damage by means of an explosive.
KHBS
Lincoln cancels 2023 Arkansas Apple Festival
LINCOLN, Ark. — Lincoln, Arkansas, won't host its annual apple festival in 2023. The Lincoln Community Building is being torn down, and it's not safe to have the festival while demolition is going on, said Rhonda Hulse, the festival chair. More than 20,000 people usually attend the festival, which...
KHBS
Arkansas man convicted of raping 10-year-old children's shelter resident
ROGERS, Ark. — A jury convicted a man on Friday of raping a 10-year-old resident at the Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter. Hunter De La Garza was 22 when he was arrested by Rogers police. He was an employee at the shelter and raped a 10-year-old girl in a bathroom...
koamnewsnow.com
Surface repairs scheduled for I-44-Will Rogers Turnpike
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. - Drivers can expect some delays on a portion of I-44/Will Rogers Turnpike. Starting Friday at 8:30 am, the Eastbound lanes between US-59/Afton (mm302) and SH-10/Miami (mm313) will be narrowed to only one lane. According to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, work will last until 2:00 pm, weather...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Power Outage Affects NE Oklahoma
Some Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative customers are without power on Thursday evening in northeast Oklahoma. As of 8:00 PM the VVEC outage map showed 1,729 customers without power. Most are in southern portions of Washington and Nowata County. We will have more information as its available.
fourstateshomepage.com
“Republican round table discussion” in Frontenac
FRONTENAC, Kans. — Many Kansas republican lawmakers spent their Saturday evening discussing key matters. It all happened at the “Pallucas Event Hall” in Frontenac. Current politicians in attendance included representative Jake Laturner and representative Ken Collins. Some future prospective politicians also attended, along with members of the...
Substitute teacher removed from Bentonville school after accusation of inappropriate touching
A substitute teacher was removed from a middle school in Bentonville after a report of inappropriate touching.
fourstateshomepage.com
“4th Annual Chili Cookoff Competition” at Joplin Empire Market
JOPLIN, Mo. — A chilly day outside calls for some warm, tasty chili, inside. That was the game’s name at the “Joplin Empire Market”. They held their 4th Annual Chili Cookoff Competition. Eight competitors showcased their culinary chili creations to judges. The winner of this year’s...
