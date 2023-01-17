ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 2

Mel Bunnell
5d ago

didn't we build a new high school not too long ago? wasn't the reasoning and building it where we built it so that it could be added on to if needed? this seems way extreme I will be voting no.

fourstateshomepage.com

“Transitional Kindergarten” will ready students for elementary

JOPLIN, Mo. — The “Joplin School District” is making plans to help kids with late birthdays make a smooth transition when they start elementary school. Incoming kindergartners with birthdays that are later on the school calendar, like in June or July, will get the option to attend a full day of learning from a certified kindergarten teacher.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Carl Junction HS student to attend West Point

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — It’s West Point for a local high school senior, who’s getting ready for life after graduation. Carl Junction student Sammie Sims has gotten official notification — she’s part of the class of 2027. With a father and brothers with military service,...
CARL JUNCTION, MO
5NEWS

Oldest elementary school in Arkansas to close

GARFIELD, Ark. — The Rogers School Board decided to close Garfield Elementary School on Tuesday. Open since 1888, the elementary school is the longest continually operating elementary school in the state of Arkansas, according to the city website. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry says, "We've conducted community forums, we've met...
ROGERS, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

3rd Annual Riverside Cowboy Church Ranch Rodeo

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The chilly weather also didn’t stop some rodeo fun from happening, today in Carthage. Many gathered at the “Civil War Arena” for the 3rd annual “Riverside Cowboy Church Ranch Rodeo” featuring the “Winter Buckle Series”. Adults were able to...
CARTHAGE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Mini food trucks, parked in Carthage

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Some area students start up their own food trucks, and did so without leaving the classroom. Carthage High School students have been working together to create their own miniature food trucks. The project involved marketing, machine, and culinary students who take classes at the “Carthage Technology...
CARTHAGE, MO
cherokeephoenix.org

Cherokee seed bank opening soon

TAHLEQUAH – Despite high temperatures and drought conditions in 2022, rare Cherokee seeds will again become available for citizens, just in fewer quantities, according to the Natural Resources boss. During a Resource Committee meeting on Jan. 17, Chad Harsha updated councilors on this year’s seed bank status. “It...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Distribution Day for the “Care Cupboard Hygiene Pantry”

PARSONS, Kans. — A Parsons organization lent a helping hand to many people, today. It was distribution day for the “Care Cupboard Hygiene Pantry”. It provided people a chance to collect free essential hygiene items. They passed out bags of laundry detergent, shampoo, toilet paper, and other...
PARSONS, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Crash diverts traffic at North Main and Fountain Road

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 6:15 p.m. Friday evening, January 20, 2023, reports of a two vehicle crash at Fountain Road and North Main St. alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, METRO1 and METS ambulance responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.
JASPER COUNTY, MO
pdjnews.com

‘It will kill our town.’

Residents upstream from Grand Lake worry more flooding could be headed their way. In spring 2019, Miami, Okla., business owner Jim Nott watched as the nearby Neosho River once again left its banks and began creeping toward his South Main Street grocery store. Nott, who has owned Nott’s Grocery in the northeastern Oklahoma town since 1975, has seen flood waters threaten the business several times over the years. A 2007 flood caused water damage that took him months to repair…
MIAMI, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Vinita woman charged for making judicial threats

TULSA, Okla. — A Craig County woman was charged in federal court for allegedly making threats against a lawyer and to blow up the Cherokee Nation courthouse. Melanie Ann Mcelyea, 42, of Vinita is charged in U.S. District Court with willfully making a threat to kill, injure, intimidate and damage by means of an explosive.
VINITA, OK
KHBS

Lincoln cancels 2023 Arkansas Apple Festival

LINCOLN, Ark. — Lincoln, Arkansas, won't host its annual apple festival in 2023. The Lincoln Community Building is being torn down, and it's not safe to have the festival while demolition is going on, said Rhonda Hulse, the festival chair. More than 20,000 people usually attend the festival, which...
LINCOLN, AR
koamnewsnow.com

Surface repairs scheduled for I-44-Will Rogers Turnpike

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. - Drivers can expect some delays on a portion of I-44/Will Rogers Turnpike. Starting Friday at 8:30 am, the Eastbound lanes between US-59/Afton (mm302) and SH-10/Miami (mm313) will be narrowed to only one lane. According to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, work will last until 2:00 pm, weather...
MIAMI, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Power Outage Affects NE Oklahoma

Some Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative customers are without power on Thursday evening in northeast Oklahoma. As of 8:00 PM the VVEC outage map showed 1,729 customers without power. Most are in southern portions of Washington and Nowata County. We will have more information as its available.
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

“Republican round table discussion” in Frontenac

FRONTENAC, Kans. — Many Kansas republican lawmakers spent their Saturday evening discussing key matters. It all happened at the “Pallucas Event Hall” in Frontenac. Current politicians in attendance included representative Jake Laturner and representative Ken Collins. Some future prospective politicians also attended, along with members of the...
FRONTENAC, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

“4th Annual Chili Cookoff Competition” at Joplin Empire Market

JOPLIN, Mo. — A chilly day outside calls for some warm, tasty chili, inside. That was the game’s name at the “Joplin Empire Market”. They held their 4th Annual Chili Cookoff Competition. Eight competitors showcased their culinary chili creations to judges. The winner of this year’s...
JOPLIN, MO

