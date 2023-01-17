Deputies: 2 men found shot in the head in metro Atlanta, one dead

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Coweta County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left two men shot in the head Tuesday just before midnight.

According to officers, they responded to the area of Deep South Road near Johnson Road in reference to a shooting. Officers found two men who had been shot in the head.

One of the victims suffered a heart attack just before he could be loaded into a helicopter. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The second victim was also taken to a nearby hospital, but his condition has not been released.

Police have not identified either victim.

Family members spoke to Channel 2′s Justin Carter and identified one of the victims as Marvin Bridges.

“He took care of people, so I really don’t understand how this could happen,” said Christion Bridges, the victims’ son. “He was giving, caring, loving and he shared with the community. I don’t know anyone who would do that.”

Officers told Channel 2 Action News the shooting is still under investigation and no one has been arrested.

“We’re fortunate that this doesn’t happen here very often, and we want to act quickly on this,” said Sgt. Toby Nix, Public Information Officer for the Coweta County Sheriff’s Department. “We want to get those responsible in custody to keep the people in this community safe.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

