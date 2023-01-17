Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jay Briscoe, US Star Wrestler, Dies at 38WilliamLaurel, DE
The Best Festivals in New Jersey That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversWildwood, NJ
Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Northville HeraldWilmington, DE
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will LoveKatie CherrixHebron, MD
Lund’s Fisheries invests $2 million in new scallop processingDoug StewartCape May, NJ
Ocean City Today
Attorney: Margaritaville still coming after right-of-way snag
Jimmy Buffett could still be wasting away in Margaritvaille on the shores of Ocean City one day — it’s just taking a little longer than originally expected. “They’re absolutely moving forward,” local attorney Hugh Cropper, who represents the developers, said last week. “They’re excited about the project and it’s moving a little more slowly than it was.”
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z hears plans for Vintners Reserve
At its Jan. 12 meeting, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission heard preliminary plans for a proposed residential planned community off Janice Road in the Nassau area near Lewes. Applicant Janice CRP3 LLC of Owings Mills, Md., presented plans for Vintners Reserve, which includes 316 townhouse units on a...
starpublications.online
Nylon Capital Shopping Center developer makes presentation at Seaford Council meeting
The Seaford City Council, along with a full house of Seaford residents. listened to the presentation for the development of Nylon Capital Shopping Center. Robert Herrera, partner in Ninth Street Development Corporation, LLC (NSD), told the council that it is an evolving project with a vision. The idea is an innovation district that will bring together multiple avenues to connect economic, networking, and physical assets.
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 1/20/23
A plan for a large mixed-use community west of Lewes will be reviewed for the second time by state agencies during a Wednesday, Jan. 25 Office of State Planning Coordination Preliminary Land Use Service meeting. The Carl M. Freeman Companies proposes to build Cool Spring, a mixed-use residential community with...
Cape Gazette
Insight proposes subdivision along Prettyman Road
Neighbors of a proposed subdivision along Prettyman Road near Harbeson are concerned about possible groundwater contamination by the chemical tricholroethylene, or TCE, a solvent used for degreasing metal parts. However, an attorney for the developer said there is no known contamination on the site of the proposed community. At its...
Cape Gazette
Residents know their town the best
When it comes to a town slogan, there isn’t much better than “The Nation’s Summer Capital” in Rehoboth Beach. That title was earned in the first half of the 20th century, as the city became a popular vacation destination for residents of Washington, D.C. The slogan is referenced in Delaware newspapers as far back as 1943, and is still often used today.
Cape Gazette
OPEN HOUSE-SAT-JAN 21-11AM-2PM-404 S BAY SHORE DR-BROADKILL BEACH
404 S Bay Shore Drive, Milton, DE 19968 ~ BEACH LIVING AWAITS YOU ON THIS OVERSIZED LOT WITH SPECTACULAR BAY VIEWS!!! Enjoy the bay breezes, bird watching, and sand between your toes in this 4-bedroom with 2 primary suites, 3.5-bathroom home that is a few steps away from the beach. Built in 2021 this home features bay views from multiple rooms. Well-appointed home boasts a great floor plan and luxury vinyl plank floors throughout for easy cleaning. 2nd Level features welcoming entry way, 3 bedrooms including one of the primary suites with walk in closet/office space. Head to the upper floor where you have an amazing open floor plan with gorgeous views of the bay. Large kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tile back splash and an island that is great for extra prep space and seating. Perfect for entertaining this kitchen opens to the dining area, and family room that features a gas fireplace and windows that bring beach living in with natural light and picturesque water views. Second primary suite is located on this upper level and has private access to the sun deck for sitting in the afternoon sun and enjoying those beautiful Broadkill sunset views. Primary bath has double vanity, beautiful quartz countertop, and a custom tile shower. 1175 square feet of outdoor living space is made up of screened porch, decks and multiple balconies that allow for the perfect relaxation space. Step outside where you have plenty of storage for all your beach gear, 2 outside showers perfect for keeping the sand out of your home, gas hookup for your grill, and covered parking. Beautiful sunrises can be seen from the front decks, and the back decks offer views of Prime Hook Nature Preserve and the Lewes windmill! Property is turnkey and move in ready as the furniture is negotiable in separate agreement. In 2022 the property made $110,000 in rental income and is on track to make $120,000+ in rental income for 2023. Shows like new. Schedule your appointment today.
Cape Gazette
Major growth proposed along Route 16
It comes as no surprise that traffic along Route 16 is increasing, but what is shocking is the amount of development proposed along the corridor in Ellendale and Milton. If all proposed housing projects come to fruition, the population of Ellendale will increase from its current 500 to more than 5,500 over the next five to 10 years with more than 1,800 residential units in the planning stages. Ellendale currently has just over 200 dwelling units in town limits.
Cape Gazette
Thank you from the Sea Shell Shop
Forty-three years later, the Sea Shell Shop has gone from five locations to four to three to two and now to one. We are consolidating and moving our original location on Rehoboth Avenue to one location out on Route 1, where we have been located since 1996 along with our miniature golf course, Shell We Golf. It’s just one mile north on Route 1 from our beloved downtown Rehoboth Beach, where I not only work but have lived in town for 43 years and where we raised our three children.
Cape Gazette
December Lewes and Rehoboth Top Sales Producers Coldwell Banker Premier
Coldwell Banker Premier is pleased to announce the firm’s top producers for the Rehoboth and Lewes Offices for the month of December. For the Lewes office, the top listing agent was Julie Gritton. The top selling agent was Sarah Russ. The top overall agent was Mary-Beth Pepper. The top team for listing, selling and overall was the Julie Gritton Team. For the Rehoboth office, the top listing agent and top selling agent was Hal Blades. The top overall agent was Skip Faust.
The Dispatch
Early Ocean City Union Contract Extension Called ‘Historic’; Signed Agreement Bypasses Collective Bargaining Process
OCEAN CITY — After negotiations called “historic,” resort officials this week inked an amended contract that improves wages and benefits for its firefighter-paramedic union and extends it out three years. The current International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 4269 labor agreement was set to expire on June...
WBOC
Kent County Announces Analysis to Improve East-West Freight Routes
KENTY COUNTY, Del. - The Dover Kent Metropolitan Planning Organization announced The Kent County East-West Truck Freight Route Feasibility Analysis Phase 1. The Dover Kent MPO made the announcement on Jan. 17. The analysis would be funded by FHWA, FTA, DelDOT, and Kent Economic Partnership. According to the Dover Kent MPO, the goal is to examine the existing conditions of east-west routes in Kent County and determine the most beneficial and effective improvements to those routes.
Cape Gazette
OPEN HOUSE-SAT-JAN 21-10AM-12PM-31365 CAUSEY RD #T-91-GOVENORS-LEWES
31365 Causey Rd #T-91, Lewes, DE 19958 - GORGEOUS TOWNHOME IN THE ADMIRED COMMUNITY OF GOVERNORS. From the moment you enter this end unit, 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home you will appreciate how well maintained, clean and like new this home feels! The front door leads you into the foyer and the into the kitchen that has stainless steel appliances with gas range and pantry. Just beyond the kitchen is your dining room perfect for entertaining your guests as it opens up to the great room with 4 foot rear bump out extension. Enjoy the primary suite with primary bathroom on the first floor that features double vanity. Primary suite is spacious with two walk-in closets. Head upstairs where there is a large loft area perfect for gathering, office or more! 2nd floor has 3 additional bedrooms with full bath, and tons of natural light! The Governors Community has much to desire. Enjoy the outdoors with direct access to the Junction and Breakwater Trail or challenge friends to a tennis or pickleball match. Kids can enjoy an extensive playground area and water slides. Governor's clubhouse features a sunken “island style” cabana bar area accessible by a bridge spanning the pool. Also, it offers a swim-up bar, fireplace, outdoor relaxation area, lazy River and outdoor grills. Schedule your tour of this end unit today and make your Lewes dreams a reality!
Smyrna to spend $450,000 in COVID funds to light turf field
A Smyrna School District’s board decision to use the district’s $450,000 in pandemic relief and more to install lighting at its middle school’s turf field didn’t pass without debate. The proposal touched off a flurry of comments about whether that is the best use of the one-time federal money. The district has $80 million in deferred maintenance, according to Roger ... Read More
WGMD Radio
Residential & Commercial Building on Fire in Laurel
Laurel firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire on East Market Street in Laurel. The first call came out just before 1am. Crews arriving at the scene found heavy smoke and fire coming from a third floor residence above the 1 Chinese Restaurant and Dollar Bill$ Thrift Store with fire spreading through structure. Fire crews from Sussex, Kent and Wicomico Counties are on the scene along with paramedics. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.
Cape Gazette
Paynter’s Mill committee applauds Sussex vote
The Eastern Border Committee of the Paynter’s Mill community applauds the 3-2 vote in favor of upholding the current 10-year Sussex County comprehensive plan, approved in 2018. This vote allows the 242 acres of land along Route 1 across from Cave Neck Road to remain designated as low-density development. As neighbors to this land parcel, we appreciate the council’s decision to preserve open space with less concentrated development.
WBOC
Milford Homeless Vacate "Tent City"
MILFORD, Del.- Displaced homeless people in town are in search of a new place to stay. They have moved out of the "tent city" they called home for years. Developers began preparing the property for construction today. The property off East Masten Circle was purchased in December and those living...
Cape Gazette
Contingency Contracts
Buyers walk into your home in your area and fall in love with it. There is one problem - they will have to sell their home before they can buy yours. Their offer contains a contingency clause which makes the purchase dependent upon selling their present home. Should you accept such an offer?
delawarebusinessnow.com
Laurel fire in commercial building causes $2 million in damage
The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that damaged a commercial building and surrounding structures in downtown Laurel, causing $2 million in damage. The wester Sussex County fire, reported shortly before 1 a.m., occurred in the 100 block of East Market Street. The Laurel Fire...
