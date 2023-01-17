ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield Man Who Shot Someone 6 Times Sentenced To Decade In Prison: DA

By Josh Lanier
 3 days ago
A jury convicted Edgar Gomez-Diaz of shooting a man six times in May 2021, authorities said. The victim survived. Photo Credit: Hampden District Attorney's Office/Springfield Police

A judge sentenced a Springfield man who shot his rival six times to at least a dozen years behind bars — if not longer, authorities announced.

Edgar Gomez-Diaz was convicted on seven charges, including armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, and multiple firearms charges, the Hampden District Attorney's Office said. A judge sentenced him last week to 12 to 15 years in prison.

The shooting happened in May 2021 when Gomez-Diaz attacked his victim in the 90 block of Spring Street, the prosecutor said. It's unclear what sparked the confrontation. Police responded quickly and rushed the bleeding man to Bay State Medical Center for treatment. If they hadn't been as swift, Gomez-Diaz would have faced a murder charge, authorities allege.

“The speed at which members of the Springfield Police Department arrived on the scene surely saved this man’s life," said Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni. "I hope this verdict brings a measure of justice to the victim for the severe trauma he has had to endure," Gulluni said.

Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Clarke handled the prosecution.

