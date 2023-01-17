Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced that a Columbia man who shot at deputies has been arrested. According to Lott, Captain Ransom Baxter and Deputy Darrell Benson were serving an eviction notice in the 2500 block of Gervais Street just before 9:30 a.m. Friday. Deputies met with the landlord and attempted to make contact when they arrived at the home. Officials said no one answered, and while deputies began to pry the door open, a shot was fired from inside.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 17 HOURS AGO