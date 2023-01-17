Read full article on original website
Benny Earl Clifton
It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I, Curtis Lee Clifton, announce the death of my father, Benny Earl Clifton, at the age of 85. Benny departed this life on the morning of Tuesday, January 17, 2023, after a long illness. Benny was born on October 4,...
Janie Mae McClerklin-Myers
Mrs. Janie Mae McClerklin-Myers, 80, of Columbia, SC, transitioned Monday, January 16th, 2023. Janie Mae was born to Mrs. Juanita and Mr. Willie McClerklin on November 24th, 1942 in Columbia. Mrs. Janie was an educator and worked in Richland School District One for over 30 years. She later became a...
Contests involving ranked Midlands teams taking place
It’s a weekend of varsity basketball doubleheader action involving Midlands teams. On Friday, W.J. Keenan will play host to the rematch with Gray Collegiate Academy. The two Columbia teams, ranked first and third, respectively, swept the top-ranked War Eagle boys and second-ranked Lady War Eagles on Tuesday. The boys’...
Community conversation brings attention to Midlands 2021 Racial Equity Index
Many community members came to Richland Library Main Wednesday evening for a community conversation about race and equity in the Midlands. The event offered an opportunity for attendees to learn the findings of the 2021 Racial Equity Index study, and discuss ways to promote racial equity in their personal lives, workplace, and throughout the Midlands community.
St. Pat’s in Five Points announces 2023 band lineup
St. Pat’s in Five Points is one the largest St. Patrick’s Day festivals in the Southeast. The 2023 band lineup was announced Thursday for the 41st annual event, which returns to Columbia on March 18. “For more than four decades, St. Pat’s in Five Points has been a...
Peak Drift Brewing host phase one ribbon-cutting ceremony
“Our mission here at Peak Drift is to celebrate life’s high points, the moments that, no matter how big or how small, when you finally reach that peak you’ve worked so hard for, it’s the moment where you can finally sit back, relax and unwind,” said Sara Middleton-Styles, co-owner of Peak Drift Brewing, during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for phase one of the brewery’s production facility.
Shakers Theme Bar
Columbia natives to 'shake things up' on Decker Bvld. with new family-oriented restaurant. Three Columbia natives are preparing to 'shake things up' on Decker Boulevard with a new fam…
Man arrested in Richland County after shooting at deputies during eviction
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced that a Columbia man who shot at deputies has been arrested. According to Lott, Captain Ransom Baxter and Deputy Darrell Benson were serving an eviction notice in the 2500 block of Gervais Street just before 9:30 a.m. Friday. Deputies met with the landlord and attempted to make contact when they arrived at the home. Officials said no one answered, and while deputies began to pry the door open, a shot was fired from inside.
Three people arrested in Five Points drug bust
A drug investigation in Columbia's Five Points District resulted in three arrests. According to the Columbia Police Department's (CPD) Organized Crime and Narcotics (OCN) Unit, officers and SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents served a search warrant at the 'Crowntown Cannabis' located at 610 Harden Street Wednesday afternoon. Columbia Police...
