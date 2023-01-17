Bucs wide receiver Russell Gage says he's doing "great" after injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers said wide receiver Russell Gage stayed in a local hospital overnight after suffering a neck injury and concussion during Monday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Gage was injured when he stumbled on a route, went to the ground, couldn’t make the catch, and took a hard shot to the neck from Donovan Wilson. He appeared to try to get up but couldn’t and slammed his hand into the ground in frustration.

Players from both teams took a knee and prayed while medical personnel attended to Gage. Tom Brady, who threw the pass to Gage, stood near the medical staff before the game resumed.

Chris Carlson/AP Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage is helped after an injury against Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson during the second half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Gage posted an update on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, saying he was doing "great." Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said the team believes Gage will be released from the hospital Tuesday afternoon or evening.