27 First News
Aaron R. “Arnie” Webster, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Aaron R. “Arnie” Webster, 60, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Windsor House in Champion. He was born September 23, 1962, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Warren G. Webster and Connie Mae Ringeisen Tenney Webster. Aaron...
27 First News
Margaret Mae Flasck, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Mae Flasck, age 67, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. She was born on January 10, 1956 to Alvin and Geraldine (Kersten) Zecher in Youngstown, Ohio. Margaret was known for her big heart, she loved her family and they felt the same...
27 First News
William G. Reddersen, Jr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William G. Reddersen, Jr., “Bill”, 76, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Monday evening, January 16, 2023, after a hard fought two-and-a-half-year battle with Cholangiocarcinoma. Bill was born on April 30, 1946, in Lima, Ohio, the son of the late...
27 First News
John Santillo, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Santillo, 91, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday morning, January 18, 2023. Mr. Santillo was born April 9, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Cosmo and Louise DeRose Santillo. Raised in Youngstown, John was a graduate of East High School, Class...
27 First News
Robert D. Zwingler, Sr., New Springfield, Ohio
NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” D. Zwingler, Sr., 88, formerly of Poland, passed away early Friday morning, January 6, 2023 at Geneva Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Geneva surrounded by his family. Robert was born on March 20, 1934, in New Springfield, Ohio, a...
27 First News
Robert E. Janesh, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held Tuesday, January 24, at 10:30 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home and a mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. at the Christ Our Savior/ St. Nicholas Church both in Struthers for Robert E. Janesh, 88, who passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 18, 2023 at the Liberty Health Care Center.
27 First News
Martin Watson Eunice, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) -Martin Watson Eunice, 68, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 after a long battle with kidney disease and recent complications from heart disease. “Uncle Marty,” as he was affectionately known around town, was born on June 18, 1954. He was a 1972 graduate of Girard...
27 First News
Ralph Mark Wehr, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph Mark Wehr, 87, of Green Beaver Road, died at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Ralph was born on June 7, 1935 in a little house on Sycamore Avenue on the west side of Youngstown, the youngest child of the late Leona (Mook) Wehr and Vernon Wehr and had lived in the area all of his life.
27 First News
Claire Margaret Kachur, Canton, Ohio
CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Claire Margaret Kachur, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Bethany Long Term Care in Canton, Ohio. Claire was born February 6, 1933, in Hartsgrove, Ohio, the daughter of Irvin and Veronica (Ferron) Lake. Claire graduated from Orwell High School in 1951.
27 First News
Carmen A. Coletta, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmen A. Coletta, 80, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital. Carmen was born on January 10, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Anthony and Louise (Bozzacco) Coletta. He was a 1961 graduate of North High School...
27 First News
Michael Grant Hamilton, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Michael “Mike” Grant Hamilton, age 82 of Canfield, Ohio, died in Assumption Village in North Lima. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on July 1, 1940 to the late Grant Hamilton and the late Betty Jane (Post) Hamilton Ellis.
27 First News
Virginia Ruth (Mather) Boyle, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Ruth (Mather) Boyle, 91, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Crandall Medical Center in Sebring. She was born on June 6, 1931 in Alliance, Ohio, the daughter of the late Raymond and Elsie (Phillips) Mather. Virginia was a 1948 graduate of Goshen...
27 First News
William C. Bailey, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” C. Bailey, age 67, of Columbiana, died on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. He was born on June 7, 1955, in Columbiana, son of the late Clyde and Arlene Harrold Bailey. Bill was a graduate...
27 First News
Betty Jo Stout, Southington, Ohio
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. Stout, 87, of Southington, Ohio passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born September 28, 1935, in Meadowbrook, West Virginia, the daughter of the late William and the late Ruby (Keener) Lipscomb. She worked in the service...
27 First News
Scott Boserman, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott Boserman, 45 of Boardman, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, following a long battle with kidney disease. Scott was born May 11, 1977 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Michael and Ghislaine (Rossignol) Boserman. He was a 1995 graduate of Austintown Fitch High...
27 First News
Wendy D. Wayt, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wendy D. Wayt, 74, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital. She was born March 1, 1948, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late LaClair and the late Thelma (McIntyre) O’Neal. Wendy was a beautician, homemaker...
27 First News
Marlin M. Veney, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlin M. Veney, 73 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, at his home. He was born February 28, 1949, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Murl and the late Esther Annabelle (Johnson) Veney. Marlin was a truck driver, master mechanic...
27 First News
Ryan J. Boozer, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ryan J. Boozer, 39, formerly a longtime resident of Sharon passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Ryan was born October 28, 1983, in Sharon, a son of Clinton D. and Jill (Brash) Boozer. A 2002 graduate of Sharon High School, he also attended Penn State...
27 First News
David Allen Lavorini, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Allen Lavorini, 68, died peacefully, Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Hampton Woods Nursing Home. David was born July 9, 1954, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Lido and Dorothy Rice Lavorini. He was a graduate of Springdale High School in Pittsburgh and...
27 First News
Nelson W. Schiavi, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nelson Schiavi, 60, passed away unexpectedly, with his family at his side, in the early hours of Sunday, January 8, 2023. Nelson was born on June 22, 1962 to Antonella (Cianci) and Aldo Schiavi in Caracas, Venezuela. He graduated high school in Seattle, Washington in...
