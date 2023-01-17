Read full article on original website
Shiffrin chases downhill speed in Cortina, as ski world talks about record chase
CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, ITALY — Everybody and their Italian families are talking about the record this week in Cortina, except for Mikaela Shiffrin and her coaches. Shiffrin continues to let her performances do the talking this season, having charged to eight victories in 16 races entering the classic Italian Dolomites World Cup race weekend.
Alpine skiing TV, live stream schedule for 2022-23 World Cup season
Andy Murray won match point at 4:05 a.m. at the Australian Open in Melbourne, beating Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second-latest finish in Grand Slam tennis history. Murray, a 35-year-old, five-time Australian Open runner-up who nearly retired at this event four years ago, won 4-6, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-3, 7-5 over the Australian Kokkinakis in 5 hours, 45 minutes, the longest match of his career.
Aliona Kostornaya, once the world’s top singles figure skater, trains new discipline
Russian Aliona Kostornaya, who was the world’s top singles figure skater when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, reportedly said she began training in pairs’ skating last year and may compete in the discipline. Kostornaya, 19, has trained and performed in at least one ice show with 20-year-old Georgy Kunitsa,...
Rohan Dennis leads Tour Down Under after dramatic second stage
ADELAIDE, Australia – Former champion Rohan Dennis has taken the overall lead in the Tour Down Under cycling race after winning the second stage Wednesday which ended the hopes of the previous leaders. Australia’s Dennis was one of five riders who broke away at the start of a climb...
