Andy Murray won match point at 4:05 a.m. at the Australian Open in Melbourne, beating Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second-latest finish in Grand Slam tennis history. Murray, a 35-year-old, five-time Australian Open runner-up who nearly retired at this event four years ago, won 4-6, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-3, 7-5 over the Australian Kokkinakis in 5 hours, 45 minutes, the longest match of his career.
Rohan Dennis leads Tour Down Under after dramatic second stage

ADELAIDE, Australia – Former champion Rohan Dennis has taken the overall lead in the Tour Down Under cycling race after winning the second stage Wednesday which ended the hopes of the previous leaders. Australia’s Dennis was one of five riders who broke away at the start of a climb...

