Karl-Anthony Towns blasts ESPN report for giving fans ‘false hope’
The Minnesota Timberwolves have been without Karl-Anthony Towns since Nov. 28. He’s missed the last 26 games with a calf strain. The day after he suffered the injury against the Washington Wizards, ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski published a story claiming that Towns would miss approximately four to six weeks and placed a timetable for […] The post Karl-Anthony Towns blasts ESPN report for giving fans ‘false hope’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clippers star Paul George seeking help to track kid for alleged hit and run on his new car
To say that Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers have not had the best 2022-23 campaign is a huge understatement. Touted by many pundits as one of the league’s most legitimate title contenders, the Clippers have sputtered to a 23-24 record, hardly befitting of a championship team. The Clippers’ troubles on the court may […] The post Clippers star Paul George seeking help to track kid for alleged hit and run on his new car appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Erik Spoelstra blown away by Bam Adebayo as he passes Giannis Antetokounmpo for most points in paint
The Miami Heat are not one of the most prolific scoring teams in the NBA in the 2022-23 NBA season. In fact, the Heat are just 29th in the league so far with just 109.2 points per game. Even when adjusted per 100 possessions, they still lag behind with just a 111.5 offensive rating. Nevertheless, […] The post Erik Spoelstra blown away by Bam Adebayo as he passes Giannis Antetokounmpo for most points in paint appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Jazz open to being sellers at NBA Trade Deadline, with the exception of 2 players
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, there is a “rising belief leaguewide” that the Utah Jazz is “open to listening to trade pitches to anyone on the roster” outside of Lauri Markkanen or Walker Kessler. The Jazz is one of the most intriguing teams in the...
Nets star Kevin Durant’s injury status gets critical update
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is still recovering from the knee injury he sustained early this January, though it looks like he’s still far from returning to action. According to the latest updates on his status, Durant is still wearing a knee brace. He is also set to be re-evaluated early next week as his […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant’s injury status gets critical update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VanVleet scores 28, Raptors hand Knicks 4th straight loss
Fred VanVleet scored 28 points, Gary Trent Jr. had 24 before fouling out and the Toronto Raptors snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the New York Knicks 125-116
Shannon Sharpe gets destroyed on Twitter after altercation with Grizzlies star Ja Morant and his dad
Shannon Sharpe made all sorts of headlines on Friday night after he was involved in a heated altercation during the nationally-televised matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies. Sharpe had to be escorted out of the stands after getting in a heated altercation with Ja Morant, Steven Adams, and eventually, Ja’s dad […] The post Shannon Sharpe gets destroyed on Twitter after altercation with Grizzlies star Ja Morant and his dad appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s strong message to fans as Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, others all sit vs. Cavs
Imagine saving up to watch just one game this season only to be heartbroken after realizing that you won’t be seeing your favorite players take the court for that contest. This will be the case for a ton of Cleveland Cavaliers fans who purchased tickets to watch Friday’s matchup against the defending champions Golden State […] The post Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s strong message to fans as Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, others all sit vs. Cavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Davis gets ‘phenomenal’ injury update sure to excite Lakers fans
With the Los Angeles Lakers trying to stay in the Western Conference playoff picture, they are awaiting reinforcements in the form of forward/center Anthony Davis. The question is when can the Lakers and their fans expect to see their big man back on the court. According to Spectrum Lakers reporter...
2 players Thunder must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Oklahoma City Thunder appear to be on the up and up. In fact, the Thunder have been blasting through their expected rebuilding timeline. Through 45 games in the 2022-23 campaign, they have already matched their win total two seasons ago in 72 games (22). These improvements from the Thunder have come even without one of the crown jewels of their rebuild in Chet Holmgren, who has not made his NBA debut just yet after suffering a Lisfranc injury in the offseason.
Steph Curry gets ‘every f—king call’: Austin Rivers blast refs, Warriors superstar
At first glance, it appears as if Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers was giving Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry the ultimate praise. On an appearance on ‘The Ringer NBA Show’, Austin Rivers mentioned Steph Curry as being the toughest player he’s had to guard but not quite for the reasons one might think. Austin […] The post Steph Curry gets ‘every f—king call’: Austin Rivers blast refs, Warriors superstar appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LaMelo Ball’s injury status upgrade will make Hornets fans smile
It looks like Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball won’t be on the sidelines for long. When Ball suffered a scary-looking left ankle injury last Wednesday against the Houston Rockets, it seemed he would be facing a lengthy spell healing and rehabbing his foot. Fortunately that doesn’t seem to be the case. Ball’s injury isn’t as […] The post LaMelo Ball’s injury status upgrade will make Hornets fans smile appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jason Kidd drops truth bomb on Luka Doncic’s foul trouble in Mavs vs. Clippers
Jason Kidd is satisfied with how the Dallas Mavericks handled Luka Doncic’s foul trouble on Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers, though he emphasized the teams needs to further grow in such situations. Doncic had three fouls in the first half of the game, which certainly limited his production and what he could do on […] The post Jason Kidd drops truth bomb on Luka Doncic’s foul trouble in Mavs vs. Clippers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Terry Rozier sounds off on Hornets struggles
The Charlotte Hornets have one of the worst records in the NBA at 13-34. They are 14th in the Eastern Conference standings and they have the third worst record overall behind only the Detroit Pistons and the Houston Rockets. They recently had a five game losing streak and have had two different eight game losing […] The post Terry Rozier sounds off on Hornets struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr addresses major Jordan Poole lineup change after loss to Celtics
The Golden State Warriors’ sudden starting lineup change against the Boston Celtics on Thursday didn’t quite lead them to victory. But just because the defending champions ultimately ell just short against the best team in the Eastern Conference on its home floor hardly means Steve Kerr will fall victim to prioritizing immediate result over long-term […] The post Steve Kerr addresses major Jordan Poole lineup change after loss to Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton injury updates vs. Grizzlies
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul was listed as “probable” with a hip injury before the team faces the Memphis Grizzlies, according to a tweet from Arizona Republic Suns Insider Duane Rankin. Center Deandre Ayton was listed out with an illness. Paul could miss his eighth straight game after he left a matchup against the Miami […] The post Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton injury updates vs. Grizzlies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Are Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray playing vs. Thunder?
The Denver Nuggets are cementing their spot on top of the Western Conference pecking order. After a middling start to the year, the duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are making things work again for the team. However, both players are dealing with injuries this season. With a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on the horizon, fans are wondering: Are Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray playing tonight vs. Thunder?
Jakob Poeltl’s lucrative new contract desires as trade rumblings heat up
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl may get a lucrative new deal once the NBA’s free agency period rolls around, the Stein Line’s Marc Stein wrote in a Sunday article. “One more leftover rumble from my recent San Antonio trip: League sources say in-demand Spurs center Jakob Poeltl, who is in the final season of […] The post Jakob Poeltl’s lucrative new contract desires as trade rumblings heat up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Overtime Elite’s Amen, Ausar Thompson fire back at criticism
The Thompson Twins have long been household names among NBA Draft circles, with brothers Amen and Ausar Thompson looking like the next pair of brothers to make waves in The Association. Nonetheless, while there’s been praise, there’s also been criticism. Detractors have pointed to their competition and questioned their work...
Major Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton updates for Bucks vs. Pistons
In a massive development for the Milwaukee Bucks, both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton are expected to return soon following a spell on the sidelines due to injuries. Antetokounmpo and Middleton have been listed as probable for Monday against the Detroit Pistons, indicating that there is a high chance for them to play in the […] The post Major Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton updates for Bucks vs. Pistons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
