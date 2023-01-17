Blue Hill Ave. traffic stop yields automatic pistol, loaded AR-15 after foot pursuit

A Boston man was arrested and charged with 14 crimes, including illegal possession of firearms.

State police arrested a 31-year-old Boston man Monday after finding unlicensed weapons, including an AR-15-style assault rifle, in his vehicle during a traffic stop at Blue Hill Avenue, according to a release from the Massachusetts State Police.

Michael Williams, who was pulled over around 3 a.m. Monday morning for allegedly running through a stop light and speeding, fled the scene when a trooper attempted to place him under arrest for operating a motor vehicle without a license, police said.

Following a search of Williams’ vehicle, troopers reported locating a loaded pistol that had been modified to be fully automatic, a loaded AR-15-style rifle, additional ammunition, and over a pound of marijuana. They also found multiple “brand new” credit cards in his wallet that did not bear his name, police said.

Williams was caught after a multi-agency foot pursuit that lasted several hours.

He is charged with 14 crimes – including failure to stop, illegal possession of weapons and possession of counterfeit credit cards – and awaits arraignment in Dorchester District Court. Williams was not offered bail.