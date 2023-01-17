ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Larry Brown Sports

49ers have already made QB decision for 2023?

The San Francisco 49ers are currently riding rookie quarterback Brock Purdy to playoff success, and he has impressed many during his unexpected late-season audition. That audition has apparently made quite the impression on the team’s brass. The 49ers have already privately decided that Purdy will get the chance to start in 2023 ahead of Trey... The post 49ers have already made QB decision for 2023? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reveals Score Prediction For 49ers-Cowboys Game

The Dallas Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend with a chance to reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time in over 25 years. So who does Skip Bayless have winning the game? On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless declared that his beloved Dallas Cowboys will win the game at ...
The Spun

Skip Bayless Predicting 2 Notable Upsets This Weekend

Four of the six games in Super Wildcard Weekend were won by the home team. But Skip Bayless believes that there will be at least one big upset on the road in the Divisional Round. On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless predicted that the New York Giants will upset the Philadelphia Eagles this ...
ClutchPoints

Kyle Shanahan’s wife Mandy Shanahan

Kyle Shanahan is the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. After starting out with an offensive quality control coach position in 2004 in Tampa Bay, Shanahan became the head coach of the 49ers in 2017. In his six years at the helm, the 49ers made the postseason three times, made the divisional playoff round […] The post Kyle Shanahan’s wife Mandy Shanahan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

Cowboys Release Cornerback Before 49ers Game

The Dallas Cowboys said goodbye to a member of their secondary ahead of Sunday night's divisional round game against the Niners. Per Todd Archer of ESPN, Dallas let go of cornerback Trayvon Mullen to open up a roster spot for veteran offensive lineman Aviante Collins. While also elevating former ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

ESPN Computer Model Predicting Notable NFL Upset

ESPN's Football Power Index is predicting that one of the top seeds in the NFC will be eliminated from the playoffs this weekend.  The FPI gives the Cowboys a 53.2 percent chance of knocking off the 49ers at Levi's Stadium.    While this wouldn't be a historical upset, the 49ers are ...
TEXAS STATE
ClutchPoints

Nick Sirianni’s wife Brett Ashley Cantwell

Nick Sirianni is the Philadelphia Eagles coach. He took over the 2017 Super Bowl winners last season, and it was his rookie year. The first year was marked by a 9-8 record and a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the postseason. This 2022, however, the team went 13-4, earning the top spot in both the NFC East and the entire conference. Sirianni will look to lead the Eagles past the New York Giants in the Divisional Round. However, his success did not come without massive support coming from his home. In that vein, let’s take a look at the life of Nick Sirianni’s wife, Brett Ashley Cantwell.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team 'Can't Lose' This Weekend

According to Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd, there's only one team left in the NFL playoffs that's facing an immense amount of pressure. Cowherd believes the Bills have to defeat the Bengals this Sunday at home. If not, it would be a crushing loss for the organization.  "You can't lose ...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

49ers vs. Cowboys: Who experts picked in playoff rivalry showdown

The 49ers are just one day away from hosting the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs in what could be their biggest game at Levi's Stadium yet. The winner will advance to the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 29 -- and will be one step closer to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz.
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

Adam Schefter offers potential Aaron Rodgers trade update

Every move that Aaron Rodgers makes this offseason will be heavily scrutinized as the future of his playing career is under a microscope. NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN offered the latest he’s been hearing on the Green Bay Packers’ long-time quarterback, as Rodgers’ situation has been subject to speculation for the third straight offseason. Read more... The post Adam Schefter offers potential Aaron Rodgers trade update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jets could target big name for OC vacancy

The New York Jets may look to a big name to fill their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to a report. The Jets have lined up a list of initial interviews to replace Mike LaFleur, but are looking at more. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the organization could speak with former Colts coach Frank... The post Report: Jets could target big name for OC vacancy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
