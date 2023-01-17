Read full article on original website
49ers have already made QB decision for 2023?
The San Francisco 49ers are currently riding rookie quarterback Brock Purdy to playoff success, and he has impressed many during his unexpected late-season audition. That audition has apparently made quite the impression on the team’s brass. The 49ers have already privately decided that Purdy will get the chance to start in 2023 ahead of Trey... The post 49ers have already made QB decision for 2023? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mattress Mack Places $2 Million Bet on Cowboys-49ers Game
With a Texas-based team in the mix, the well-known bettor is back with another hefty play.
Skip Bayless Reveals Score Prediction For 49ers-Cowboys Game
The Dallas Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend with a chance to reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time in over 25 years. So who does Skip Bayless have winning the game? On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless declared that his beloved Dallas Cowboys will win the game at ...
A Weakness on the Cowboys Defense That the 49ers can Exploit
There is a weakness on the defense of the Cowboys that the 49ers can attack with great success.
Skip Bayless Predicting 2 Notable Upsets This Weekend
Four of the six games in Super Wildcard Weekend were won by the home team. But Skip Bayless believes that there will be at least one big upset on the road in the Divisional Round. On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless predicted that the New York Giants will upset the Philadelphia Eagles this ...
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For Bills-Bengals Game
Shannon Sharpe is predicting a great Divisional Round game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals this weekend. The Fox Sports analyst has the Bills moving on to the next round with a high-scoring 34-30 finish over the Bengals. “This might be the Game of the Week, I got Buffalo winning a ...
Kyle Shanahan’s wife Mandy Shanahan
Kyle Shanahan is the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. After starting out with an offensive quality control coach position in 2004 in Tampa Bay, Shanahan became the head coach of the 49ers in 2017. In his six years at the helm, the 49ers made the postseason three times, made the divisional playoff round […] The post Kyle Shanahan’s wife Mandy Shanahan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys Release Cornerback Before 49ers Game
The Dallas Cowboys said goodbye to a member of their secondary ahead of Sunday night's divisional round game against the Niners. Per Todd Archer of ESPN, Dallas let go of cornerback Trayvon Mullen to open up a roster spot for veteran offensive lineman Aviante Collins. While also elevating former ...
Giants vs. Eagles: NFL experts make Divisional Playoff picks
The New York Giants (10-7-1) will visit the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday night. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 7-point road underdogs and that spread has gotten slightly worse (+7.5) since then. Let’s take a look at who some of...
ESPN Computer Model Predicting Notable NFL Upset
ESPN's Football Power Index is predicting that one of the top seeds in the NFC will be eliminated from the playoffs this weekend. The FPI gives the Cowboys a 53.2 percent chance of knocking off the 49ers at Levi's Stadium. While this wouldn't be a historical upset, the 49ers are ...
Nick Sirianni’s wife Brett Ashley Cantwell
Nick Sirianni is the Philadelphia Eagles coach. He took over the 2017 Super Bowl winners last season, and it was his rookie year. The first year was marked by a 9-8 record and a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the postseason. This 2022, however, the team went 13-4, earning the top spot in both the NFC East and the entire conference. Sirianni will look to lead the Eagles past the New York Giants in the Divisional Round. However, his success did not come without massive support coming from his home. In that vein, let’s take a look at the life of Nick Sirianni’s wife, Brett Ashley Cantwell.
Adam Schefter: 'Real Possibility' Star Quarterback Is Traded
The Aaron Rodgers offseason saga is officially underway. On Saturday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said there's a "real possibility" that the Green Bay Packers trade their longtime franchise quarterback. "Both sides are fully aware that a trade is a very real scenario this offseason," he said. ...
Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team 'Can't Lose' This Weekend
According to Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd, there's only one team left in the NFL playoffs that's facing an immense amount of pressure. Cowherd believes the Bills have to defeat the Bengals this Sunday at home. If not, it would be a crushing loss for the organization. "You can't lose ...
ESPN Analyst Names Best "Player Playing Quarterback" Right Now
ESPN analyst Ryan Clark made an interesting about the quarterback matchup for this Sunday's game between the Bengals and Bills. While there's no doubt that Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, Clark believes there's no one right now playing the position better than Joe ...
NBC Sports
49ers vs. Cowboys: Who experts picked in playoff rivalry showdown
The 49ers are just one day away from hosting the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs in what could be their biggest game at Levi's Stadium yet. The winner will advance to the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 29 -- and will be one step closer to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz.
Adam Schefter offers potential Aaron Rodgers trade update
Every move that Aaron Rodgers makes this offseason will be heavily scrutinized as the future of his playing career is under a microscope. NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN offered the latest he’s been hearing on the Green Bay Packers’ long-time quarterback, as Rodgers’ situation has been subject to speculation for the third straight offseason. Read more... The post Adam Schefter offers potential Aaron Rodgers trade update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Really Wants to Show Damar Hamlin, But Buffalo Snow Won't Allow It
VIDEO: Damar Hamlin obscured by heavy snow during Bills - Bengals game.
Brett Maher Extra Point Blocked by Niners, But He Might Have Missed Anyway
The Dallas Cowboys took a 6-3 lead over the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter of their NFL Divisional Round matchup today. That's when the world stopped spinning and everyone turned their attention to Cowboys kicker Brett Maher who missed four extra points last week in the Wild Card Round. And that's when Maher's extra point attempt was blocked.
Report: Jets could target big name for OC vacancy
The New York Jets may look to a big name to fill their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to a report. The Jets have lined up a list of initial interviews to replace Mike LaFleur, but are looking at more. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the organization could speak with former Colts coach Frank... The post Report: Jets could target big name for OC vacancy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
