Harrison County, WV

WDTV

Barbour County Sheriff searching for ‘runaway’ teen

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a “runaway” teen. A woman reported her 15-year-old son, Jaxon Poling, as a runaway, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department said. Poling was last seen leaving a home on Briar Patch Rd. in Philippi, the...
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Marietta man found dead on the roadside of State Route 7

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) -The Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a dead body found on the roadside of State Route 7 in Washington County. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a call reporting an unresponsive male lying on the side of State Route 7 near Newport Township came in Saturday around 11:45 A.M.
MARIETTA, OH
WDTV

Camera installed at busy, dangerous Harrison County intersection

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Steps are being taken to change one of Harrison County’s busiest and most dangerous intersections. The intersection of Rt. 50, Lodgeville Rd., and Emily Dr. is a common site for wrecks, and police say it’s often difficult to determine who’s at fault. But that should be getting easier.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Woman charged with fatally stabbing 3-month-old in Weston

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been arrested on suspicion that she fatally stabbed her three-month-old child. Authorities on Friday arrested 31-year-old Krista Brunecz in connection to the child’s death at a Weston apartment building on Dec. 30. Both Brunecz and the infant were taken to an area...
WESTON, WV
WDTV

Officials investigating apparent overdoses at NCRJ

GREENWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - State officials are looking into apparent drug overdoses at North Central Regional Jail. Two inmates at the jail “gave the appearance of experiencing” an overdose on Thursday, a state spokesman said in a statement. The statement said the inmates were provided appropriate medical treatment.
GREENWOOD, WV
WDTV

Students involved in crash near North Marion High School

FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash involving students near North Marion High School shut down the roadway for nearly an hour Friday afternoon, officials said. The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. near North Marion High School during dismissal, according to the Marion County 911 Center. Marion County Schools Superintendent Donna...
FARMINGTON, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

One Dead as Result of Recent Collision on Route 50

According to WBOY, one person died following a vehicle collision along Route 50 in Doddridge County Thursday evening. The incident involved a tractor trailer and a car. According to the Smithburg Volunteer Fire Department, one person was killed in the collision, while a second person was transported from the scene.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Former Taylor County principal indicted

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Taylor County Grand Jury has handed down an indictment against a former Taylor County principal. 49-year-old Brian Scott Hage, of Grafton, and former principal of Taylor County Middle School, was charged with one county of domestic battery, two counts of felony child neglect, one count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm and one count of domestic assault.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Fairmont man charged in Gypsy shooting

GYPSY, W.Va. A Fairmont man has been accused of breaking into a home in Gypsy and shooting the owner Monday. Harrison County sheriff’s deputies initially responded to a report of a burglary around 3:15 p.m. at a home on First Street. The victim told deputies that Crayton Elza, 27,...
GYPSY, WV
WDTV

NEW DETAILS: Woman arrested after lengthy standoff, firing shots at police

FOUR STATES, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: New details have been released after a woman was arrested after an hours-long standoff with police in Marion County. Authorities received a call around midnight at a home near Brick Hill Rd. in Four States that 41-year-old Michella Strickler had shot herself in the foot, according to a criminal complaint.
MARION COUNTY, WV

