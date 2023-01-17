BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Steps are being taken to change one of Harrison County’s busiest and most dangerous intersections. The intersection of Rt. 50, Lodgeville Rd., and Emily Dr. is a common site for wrecks, and police say it’s often difficult to determine who’s at fault. But that should be getting easier.

