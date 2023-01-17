Read full article on original website
DOH to close one lane of I-79 as part of Tygart River bridge construction near Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The state Division of Highways has announced plans to close one lane of southbound Interstate 79 in Marion County to prepare for the next phase of the Tygart River Bridge construction. The lane closure will take place from 6 a.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Wednesday between...
wajr.com
Marion County interstate lane restriction expected to cause major delays Monday
MARION County, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Highways (DOH) has announced plans to close one lane of southbound I-79 in Marion County to prepare for the next phase of the Tygart River Bridge construction. At 6 a.m. Monday, the lanes will close from the White Hall exit...
WDTV
Barbour County Sheriff searching for ‘runaway’ teen
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a “runaway” teen. A woman reported her 15-year-old son, Jaxon Poling, as a runaway, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department said. Poling was last seen leaving a home on Briar Patch Rd. in Philippi, the...
WTAP
Marietta man found dead on the roadside of State Route 7
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) -The Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a dead body found on the roadside of State Route 7 in Washington County. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a call reporting an unresponsive male lying on the side of State Route 7 near Newport Township came in Saturday around 11:45 A.M.
Brink’s armored truck catches fire on I-79 in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Brink’s armored truck caught fire on I-79 in Washington County on Friday. Washington County dispatchers said police, firefighters and medics responded to the scene at 4:07 p.m. There were no reported injuries. The fire has been put out. One of the northbound lanes...
WDTV
Camera installed at busy, dangerous Harrison County intersection
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Steps are being taken to change one of Harrison County’s busiest and most dangerous intersections. The intersection of Rt. 50, Lodgeville Rd., and Emily Dr. is a common site for wrecks, and police say it’s often difficult to determine who’s at fault. But that should be getting easier.
WDTV
Woman charged with fatally stabbing 3-month-old in Weston
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been arrested on suspicion that she fatally stabbed her three-month-old child. Authorities on Friday arrested 31-year-old Krista Brunecz in connection to the child’s death at a Weston apartment building on Dec. 30. Both Brunecz and the infant were taken to an area...
I-79 South lane closure to begin Jan. 23
A lane on I-79 South will be closed beginning Monday, Jan. 23, and ending on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
West Virginia woman charged with domestic battery for throwing remote at wife
WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Authorities said a Wood County, West Virginia, woman faces domestic charges after she threw a remote at her wife during an argument. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said deputies came to Meadowbrook Acres for a domestic incident on Thursday. Deputies said they spoke with the complainant, who said she […]
WDTV
Officials investigating apparent overdoses at NCRJ
GREENWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - State officials are looking into apparent drug overdoses at North Central Regional Jail. Two inmates at the jail “gave the appearance of experiencing” an overdose on Thursday, a state spokesman said in a statement. The statement said the inmates were provided appropriate medical treatment.
Fayette County crews respond to pedestrian hit by train
Crews responded Tuesday morning to a report of a pedestrian hit by a train in Connellsville. The incident occurred around 7:45 a.m. near the Connellsville police department near Water Street, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI. Additional details were not immediately available.
WDTV
Students involved in crash near North Marion High School
FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash involving students near North Marion High School shut down the roadway for nearly an hour Friday afternoon, officials said. The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. near North Marion High School during dismissal, according to the Marion County 911 Center. Marion County Schools Superintendent Donna...
connect-bridgeport.com
One Dead as Result of Recent Collision on Route 50
According to WBOY, one person died following a vehicle collision along Route 50 in Doddridge County Thursday evening. The incident involved a tractor trailer and a car. According to the Smithburg Volunteer Fire Department, one person was killed in the collision, while a second person was transported from the scene.
Man charged with malicious wounding no longer employed by Mannington Police Department
An individual charged with felony malicious wounding is "no longer employed" by the City of Mannington.
WDTV
Former Taylor County principal indicted
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Taylor County Grand Jury has handed down an indictment against a former Taylor County principal. 49-year-old Brian Scott Hage, of Grafton, and former principal of Taylor County Middle School, was charged with one county of domestic battery, two counts of felony child neglect, one count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm and one count of domestic assault.
Task force secures 57g of meth, 184g of marijuana, 6 guns, $20,270 in residential search
GLENMORE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A months-long investigation in the Randolph County area has culminated with the arrest of multiple individuals and the confiscation of a substantial amount of substances and firearms. Task Force Commander Corporal D. L. VanMeter of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Wednesday, January...
wajr.com
Fairmont man charged in Gypsy shooting
GYPSY, W.Va. A Fairmont man has been accused of breaking into a home in Gypsy and shooting the owner Monday. Harrison County sheriff’s deputies initially responded to a report of a burglary around 3:15 p.m. at a home on First Street. The victim told deputies that Crayton Elza, 27,...
WDTV
NEW DETAILS: Woman arrested after lengthy standoff, firing shots at police
FOUR STATES, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: New details have been released after a woman was arrested after an hours-long standoff with police in Marion County. Authorities received a call around midnight at a home near Brick Hill Rd. in Four States that 41-year-old Michella Strickler had shot herself in the foot, according to a criminal complaint.
Woman facing charges after standoff in Marion County
A Worthington woman is facing five counts of wanton endangerment after a standoff in Four States, Marion County that happened Monday night into Tuesday morning.
WDTV
‘I’m going to kill you one day’: Man charged for strangling, pointing gun at woman
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Lewis County man has been charged after officers said he strangled and pointed a gun at a woman. Officers were dispatched to a home on South Main Ave. in Weston on Dec. 29 and spoke with a woman, according to a criminal complaint. The woman...
