Harper's Bazaar
Paris Hilton Shuts Down “Ridiculous” Rumors That She Photoshopped Britney Spears into a Selfie
Britney Spears and Paris Hilton enjoyed a girls' night out. The two were among the star-studded guest list at Cade Hudson's 35th birthday party on Saturday, which also saw cameos from Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse, Demi Lovato, Emma Roberts, Ashley Benson, and more. Hilton shared a series of selfies from...
Britney Spears Models Revealing White Dress As The Paris Hilton Photoshop Debacle Rages On
Britney Spears is showing she's model material!On Monday, January 9, the chart topper took to Instagram to strut her stuff in an all white outfit as Justin Bieber's hit song "Honest" played over the video. The "Circus" vocalist spun around to her fellow pop sensation's 2022 hit song as she showed off her white lace dress with a cutout on her chest area that she paired with tan heels.The bizarre video comes on the heels of Spears shutting down claims that she attended Cade Hudson's birthday alongside Paris Hilton after the socialite posted a selfie with the songstress from the...
EXCLUSIVE: Dior Signs BTS Member Jimin as Global Ambassador
BRANCHING OUT: In the latest pairing of a luxury brand with a K-pop celebrity, Dior has signed South Korean singer, dancer and songwriter Jimin, a member of boy band BTS, as a global ambassador. The band’s relationship with the French luxury house dates back to 2019, when Dior menswear designer Kim Jones designed stage outfits for their “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” world tour. BTS has worked with brands including McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Samsung and Louis Vuitton, which named them as brand ambassadors in April 2021, a partnership that has now ended.More from WWDA First Look Inside the 'Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams'...
AOL Corp
That's hot: Paris Hilton stars in ad for 2024 Summer Olympics in — where else? — Paris
Paris Hilton is sliving in the ad revealing the logo for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The former reality TV star and businesswoman appears in the NBC Sports spot, as a man with a French accent says in a voice-over, "Next summer, the eyes of the world will be on ..."
Hypebae
Paris Hilton Revives the Y2K Messy French Buns in the Most 'The Simple Life' Way
All of the hair trends reports for 2023 forecast that Y2K hairstyles will be in full effect for the year. What better girl to prove the theory right than Paris Hilton herself, with her messy french braided crown look that screams the early ’00s. Messy french buns were the...
msn.com
Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation
Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
Millie Bobby Brown calls boyfriend Jake Bongiovi her 'partner for life' in touching Instagram post
Millie Bobby Brown said she's "endlessly in love" with the year she's had with Jake Bongiovi and her family.
Kim Kardashian’s New Look Is All About Vintage Tees
Nobody does a fashion era quite like Kim Kardashian. Over the years, the reality star and beauty mogul has experimented with many different looks—obsessing over one particular designer or aesthetic for a prolonged period of time. She goes through phases of almost exclusively wearing one brand only: She’s been a Balmain muse, an archival Jean Paul Gaultier fanatic, and most recently, a Balenciaga devotee. But her brand new fashion mantra for 2023? It’s all about rocking the vintage tee.
Hypebae
Mugler Announces First Live Runway Show in Three Years
Mugler has been the subject of an unparalleled resurgence in the last few years and now, it appears that the bodacious brand is finally capitalizing on its newfound success. Creative Director, Casey Cadwallader, re-shared an exclusive interview with WWD, announcing that the brand would “return to the Paris runway” on January 26 during Paris Couture Week. According to the publication, Mugler has scheduled its presentation for 8 pm at La Villette, which is set to follow a “see now, buy now” model featuring its Fall 2022/2023 collection.
Kendall Jenner Slammed as ‘Entitled’ After Bodyguard Is Spotted Holding Umbrella for Her
Kendall Jenner sparked controversy over the weekend after she was photographed in the rain while an unidentified man held her umbrella for her. In photos obtained by The Sun, the 27-year-old reality TV star can be seen walking to and from her vehicle in the rain while a man, presumably her bodyguard, keeps her dry by holding her umbrella for her.
Allure
Megan Fox's Extra Long Ponytail Goes All the Way Down to Her Mini Skirt
"It's giving Carla Santini vibes," one fan correctly proclaimed. Extremely urgent breaking news: Megan Fox appears to have set a new personal ponytail record. The pony, which sat sky-high at the crown of her head, just might be the actor's longest one yet. Fox stepped out in Los Angeles with...
Kylie Jenner Slays Mesh Bodysuit & Fur Coat In Aspen With Stormi, 4, Kendall, And The Biebers: Photos
Kylie Jenner celebrated the last night of 2022 in style! The makeup mogul was spotted in Aspen on New Year’s Eve rocking a very revealing ensemble alongside her adorable 4-year-old daughter Stormi, her sister Kendall Jenner and their BFFs, married couple Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber! Kylie, of course, stole the spotlight as she left little to the imagination in a black mesh body suit and matching fur jacket.
Hypebae
Kendall Jenner Channels Her Inner Superhero for Jimmy Choo's Spring 2023 Campaign
Jimmy Choo just released its Spring 2023 campaign, starring none other than supermodel Kendall Jenner. Returning as part of the brand’s ‘TIME TO DARE’ series, Jenner appears in the campaign as a superhero in a bid to reflect the transformative power of fashion. Lensed by Carlijn Jacobs in New York, the campaign aims to represent the brand’s confident and daring personality, fused with elements of timeless glamor and effortless energy.
Storm Reid Goes Official With Deion Sanders’ Son Shedeur During Red Carpet Appearance
Storm Reid and her new boyfriend Shedeur Sanders made a fashionable red carpet appearance at the beauty's movie premiere.
In Style
Kendall Jenner Paired the Slinkiest Muted Maxidress With Sky-High Booties
Kendall Jenner knows that a great mirror selfie starts with an expertly crafted outfit, and she put both her posing and fashion skills on full display when detailing her latest OOTD on her Instagram Story. On Thursday, the supermodel shared a snap of her ensemble with her 269 million Instagram...
Paris Hilton Reminisces on Y2K Fashion Trends With Must-See Throwback Photos
The DJ is taking it back to the early 2000s.
Selena Gomez & Drew Taggart Spotted On Bowling Alley Date After New Romance Revealed
After it was revealed that Selena Gomez and Andrew "Drew" Taggart are a new couple, the duo were seen on a bowling alley date in New York city on Sunday, January 15.According to new photos, the actress, 30, and the Chainsmokers star, 33, looked like they were having fun as they played a game at The Gutter. The pair were "making out" like teenagers, an eyewitness said. “There was also a group of young girls that went up for pictures from her shortly after and a man getting an autograph."The brunette beauty and the DJ looked casual, as the former...
talentrecap.com
Heidi Klum Gets Criticized by Melissa Rivers for Her Red Carpet Look
Supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum got criticized as Melissa Rivers shades at her Golden Globes 2023 red carpet look. Twitter users are currently split as to what to think of Klum’s red carpet mini dress, with some agreeing with Rivers. Rivers Said that Heidi Klum’s...
Kendall Jenner’s umbrella escort slammed by fans: ‘So out of touch’
At least one guy is keeping up with Kendall Jenner. The superstar model sparked controversy among fans this weekend after she was photographed with an unidentified male chaperone holding an umbrella over her head. In photos first obtained by the Sun, Jenner is seen being escorted to and from her car in the midst of a rainstorm, as a man walked at her side with an umbrella to keep her dry. To brave the weather, the “Kardashians” star wore a pair of black leggings, a blue hoodie and a pair of chestnut-colored Ugg boots. While Jenner may have enjoyed her decidedly dry jaunt...
Celebs Flock For Louis Vuitton Men’s Show, Marc Jacobs’ NYFW Plan
Rosalía Rocks: There was music and mayhem at Louis Vuitton’s Thursday afternoon show. The approach to the rear entrance of the courtyard of the Louvre was thronged by hundreds of K-pop fans, all angling to get a glimpse of star Jung Hoseok, better known as J-Hope from BTS. They lined the street carrying signs and screaming fan chants for the superstar.
