Bruce Kilgore’s Nike Air Force 1 silhouette has just been presented in a new clean colorway, just in time for Spring. Over recent times, the Swoosh has presented various iterations of the Air Force 1 — such as the “Four Horseman” and “Valentines Day” – as well as a number of high-profile collaborations with the likes of Billie Eilish and JJJJound.

1 DAY AGO