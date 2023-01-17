Read full article on original website
RAINS' Puffer Boot Pushes 3D-Printing Technology Forward
On its Paris Fashion Week runway, Denmark-based label RAINS debuted its first-ever 3D-printed shoe, made in collaboration with Zellerfeld. Dubbed the “Puffer Boot,” the silhouette looks like an artifact from the future. Its conceptual-yet-function design boats an organic shape with a purposeful, sculptural appearance mimicking that of a stone carving. An innovation purveyor, RAINS planted a newly-developed, printed puffer element on the instep, consisting of 90% air.
Nike Adds Chrome Caps to Its Air Force 1 Swooshes
Bruce Kilgore’s Nike Air Force 1 silhouette has just been presented in a new clean colorway, just in time for Spring. Over recent times, the Swoosh has presented various iterations of the Air Force 1 — such as the “Four Horseman” and “Valentines Day” – as well as a number of high-profile collaborations with the likes of Billie Eilish and JJJJound.
