Louis van Gaal broke down in tears over Man Utd sacking and wife knew it was the end after Sir Alex Ferguson change

By Alex Smith
 3 days ago

FORMER Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal broke down in tears after he was sacked by the club, his wife has revealed.

The Dutchman's partner Truus has claimed she knew he was going to be dismissed after a change in behaviour towards them from legend Sir Alex Ferguson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UHnON_0kHW1Px300
Louis van Gaal's wife Truus has revealed she knew he was going to be sacked by Man Utd Credit: The Mega Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nc5RN_0kHW1Px300
Sir Alex Ferguson allegedly changed his behaviour towards Louis van Gaal's wife Credit: Getty - Contributor

Van Gaal, 71, was sacked just two days after he led Man Utd to FA Cup glory over Crystal Palace in 2016.

Reports had suggested he got told he was going to be fired hours after the final whistle at Wembley and the club had supposedly been having secret talks with Jose Mourinho.

His wife Truus has said in an Amazon Prime documentary about his life that the ex-Netherlands boss was left heartbroken by the decision although she knew it was coming.

Truus, 69, said: "I knew Louis would be fired by Manchester United. I felt it.

"We had a small boardroom there and it was always fun with the old legends, Ferguson, Bobby Charlton. We had a table there with good food and drinks.

"Suddenly, they stopped greeting us, just waved from afar. Something was wrong. It was female intuition.

"I said, 'Louis, you're going to be fired. Get wise to it.' And I slammed the door of the apartment shut.

"After the FA Cup final, I said, 'Louis, they say you've been fired.'

"He got so angry. 'Why did you have to spoil my party? Stop all this aggressive nonsense.'"

When his wife returned to see him in person, Van Gaal was distraught.

She adds: "His voice sounded broken. When I came home, I could see he'd been crying. I hugged him. I had tears in my eyes too."

This is not the first time revelations have been made about his sacking by the Red Devils.

Van Gaal previously said: "The way Man Utd treated me was terrible. They have been mean and low."

He has also shared that the club had to pay him his full severance pay if he didn't take a job for a year after his dismissal.

Therefore, Van Gaal deliberately rejected management offers so United had to pay him the full amount as he cited "revenge".

Ex-Man Utd captain Wayne Rooney speaks in the documentary, expressing his disappointment that Van Gaal left.

The now DC United gaffer said: "I was very disappointed because I felt that everything was moving in the right direction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fH9U0_0kHW1Px300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G2y31_0kHW1Px300

"I felt if you [Van Gaal] had one more year we would have been successful."

He was in charge at Old Trafford for two seasons and let go after the club missed out on qualifying for the Champions League.

