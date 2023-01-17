Read full article on original website
A Florida Mother Dropped Her Daughters Off, Went To Work, And Never ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCrestview, FL
Maintaining Calm Amid Chaos: Families Pack ‘Go Bags’ to be Ready for Natural DisastersDwayne PiergiovanniDestin, FL
Osaka Restaurant Offers Japanese Cuisine in Destin, FloridaGabriella KorosiDestin, FL
Child life flighted from Emerald Coast Parkway crash in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A medical helicopter was flown in Friday morning after a crash on Emerald Coast Parkway by Matthews Boulevard. Around 11:30 am., Destin Fire Rescue said Okaloosa Medflight took a child to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital for treatment after the collision. An adult was taken by ambulance to HCA Destin-Fort Walton Beach […]
Fatal accident on Emerald Coast Parkway, Highway 98 westbound shutdown: Destin Fire Rescue
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin Fire Rescue said there was a fatal accident in front of Legacy on the Bay Apartments on Emerald Coast Parkway Thursday night, according to a Facebook Post from Destin Fire Rescue. The post said Highway 98 westbound is completely blocked and traffic is being redirected. “Please be cautious in […]
Man killed walking across HWY 98 in Destin, Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was killed walking North across HWY 98 Thursday night in Destin, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. A post by law enforcement said the 27-year-old was walking across Emerald Coast Pkwy. by Vinings Way near the Legacy by the Bay apartment homes. The fatal […]
getthecoast.com
Celebration planned for new Tarpon Beach expansion in Destin, construction to begin after tourism season
A new 340-ft beachfront park is set to become a reality in Destin thanks to a partnership between the City of Destin, the Okaloosa County Board of County Commissioners, the Tourist Development Council, and Trust for Public Land. The new park, which will be called Tarpon Beach Park upon completion,...
ECSO searching for missing, endangered juvenile last seen Jan. 18
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered juvenile who was last seen Jan. 18. ECSO said Donald Reco Butler, 14, was last seen on Jan. 18, at 3 p.m., on the 4100-block of West Navy Blvd. ECSO said he may be in need of medical […]
1 dead, 6 injured in 4-car crash on Highway 90 in Santa Rosa Co.: Florida Highway Patrol
UPDATE (4:03 p.m.): The Florida Highway Patrol said six people were injured, not four. One was flown to the hospital to be treated for injuries. This story will be updated as WKRG learns more. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said one person died Wednesday following a four-vehicle crash on US […]
iheart.com
This Is The Most Snow Florida's Ever Had
Depending on where you live in the United States, snow is either a natural part of life or a rare occurrence. As weather conditions get more extreme, heavy snowfall may become more of the norm. The holiday winter storm gave the entire country a big blast of the white stuff, and some states even experienced blizzards.
Panama City childcare worker accused of abusing baby
Panama City, FL (WMBB) — A childcare worker was charged Friday with abusing a baby, police said. Panama City Police wrote in a news release that Jessica C. Mills, 38, struck a child — who was under the age of one — with a closed fist during a diaper change. She also allegedly threw a […]
getthecoast.com
Eglin Air Force Base announces new Military Family Care Complex in Crestview, adding more childcare
The 96th Test Wing of the Eglin Air Force Base is teaming up with local community leaders to propose the construction of a military family care complex in Crestview, Florida. The complex will include a medical clinic, a child development center, and various military support agencies, all aimed at providing assistance to servicemembers and their families who reside in the area.
WEAR
Man sentenced to life in prison for stabbing woman to death in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A 25-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison for the stabbing murder of a woman in Walton County. Authorities say Storm Royal Thayer stabbed the victim, Alisha Gomez, over 150 times on Troon Drive. The incident happened on July 12, 2021. According to the State...
Pensacola woman dies from crash after suffering medical episode: FHP
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 65-year-old woman died after having a medical episode and crashing into a pole in Escambia County on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said at 10:30 a.m., on Jan. 15, they investigated the traffic crash in the area of Lillian Hwy., and the Admiral Mobile Home park. […]
getthecoast.com
MANTA: Okaloosa deploys 180ft artificial reef off Destin-Fort Walton Beach coast
On January 15, 2023, the Okaloosa Coastal Resource Team successfully deployed the vessel MANTA off the coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach. The MANTA was deployed in 111ft of water, approximately 16 nautical miles south of Destin, inside the LAARS C permitted area. The MANTA is located at 30° 08.630’ N,...
WEAR
Deputies investigating 'suspicious' fire at Escambia County home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway after a fire broke out in Escambia County Wednesday. It happened at a home on Prieto Drive in Warrington around 2 p.m. Escambia County Fire Rescue says one pet died in the fire. No other injuries were reported. The Escambia County Sheriff's...
Truck collides with school bus in fatal wreck on 231
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida man was killed in an accident with a school bus on U.S. 231 around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol officials said the 66-year-old man was driving a pick-up truck. It crashed into the school bus as it neared Penny Road off of 231. Officials said the bus […]
WJHG-TV
Bay County crash involving school bus kills truck driver
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Florida man was killed after a crash involving a Bay District Schools’ school bus on Hwy. 231, according to Florida Highway Patrol. In an FHP news release, troopers say a truck was traveling south on Hwy. 231 near Penny Road. That’s when the truck hit the back of a school bus that was at a complete stop on Hwy. 231.
Pace woman critically injured in head-on crash, FHP report
HOLT, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pace woman was critically injured in a head-on collision Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 90 East of Durbin Lane. Florida Highway Patrol says the 36-year-old woman was eastbound on Highway 90 around 6 a.m. when she crossed the center lane and collided with an oncoming van. FHP said the Crestview […]
Drugs in Hide-a-Can, illegal vapes found during I-10 traffic stop: Okaloosa Co. deputies
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop on Interstate 10 Thursday morning ended with a 47-year-old Crestview woman behind bars. Deputies working Interstate 10 near Mile Marker 55 said they pulled over Carolyn Virginia Satterfield for not wearing her seatbelt, according to the press release. OCSO said Satterfield gave […]
WJHG-TV
Deputies: Car cuts off patrol vehicle in U-turn, ends in collision
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A deputy has minor injuries after troopers say a vehicle allegedly collided into a patrol car on Tuesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Walton County Sheriff’s Office marked Explorer was traveling east on Caswell Road. Meanwhile, a Cadillac Escalade driver was stopped facing west on the north shoulder of Caswell Road east of the patrol car.
Milton Police investigating body found in unmarked grave at Historic Milton Cemetery
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Milton Police Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating after a body was found in an unmarked grave at the Historic Milton Cemetery. On Monday morning, Milton Police Chief Tony Tindell said a funeral home was digging a grave to prepare for an upcoming funeral. He said […]
Update: Man who stabbed woman more than 100 times sentenced to life
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who stabbed a woman about 150 times was sentenced to life in prison this week. Storm Royal Thayer, 26, pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder in the July 2021 killing of Alisha Gomez. The incident happened in San Destin at Thayer’s father’s home. Gomez was described as […]
