FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in DallasKristen WaltersDallas, TX
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Experience a Joyful Brunch at ParigiSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson's 2-Word Message
With the Baltimore Ravens parting ways with offensive coordinator Greg Roman, there are some who believe that Lamar Jackson is going to be less inclined to rejoin the team. But Jackson is apparently ready to disabuse us all of that notion. Taking to Twitter, Jackson retweeted a user who wrote ...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Kafka’s quick rise puts him as Panthers’ head coaching candidate
“Putting together this thing has been awesome,” Kafka said ahead of his first season as offensive coordinator for the Giants. “It’s been so much fun.”. Kafka’s quick rise puts him as Panthers’ head coaching …. “Putting together this thing has been awesome,” Kafka said ahead...
Namath Says Jets Can Unretire No. 12 to Land Aaron Rodgers
The longtime Jets quarterback is willing sacrifice his number if the franchise acquires the four-time NFL MVP. When it comes to the Jets, NFL legend Joe Namath is the crème de la crème. Since his iconic No. 12 jersey was retired in 1985, no player has worn the...
Panthers coaching search: Ejiro Evero
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Inexperienced but innovative. Meet Panthers coaching candidate Ejiro Evero. When Nathanial Hackett was fired this past December as head coach, the Broncos looked to their defensive coordinator to take over. However, Evero told them to look elsewhere. “The best thing for this team...
Emmitt Smith Posts Photo Visiting Peyton Hillis in Hospital
The former Brown was hospitalized a few weeks ago after saving his children from drowning. Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis remains in the hospital after saving his children from drowning in the ocean earlier this month. He was originally in the ICU and spent a week in critical condition, but has since been “on the road to recovery,” according to his girlfriend. He was taken off a ventilator last week, she shared.
LaVine Explains Reasons Behind His Jersey Numbers in Wholesome Interaction
A young French fan took the opportunity to express his admiration for the Bulls star. A young fan made Bulls star Zach LaVine smile from ear to ear following Chicago’s 126–108 win over the Pistons in Paris on Thursday. The young French fan expressed his admiration for LaVine...
