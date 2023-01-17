ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Numerous Local and Area Basketball Teams in Action Tonight

Manitowoc Lincoln and Roncalli Boys Basketball teams play conference home games tonight while Manitowoc Lutheran and Two Rivers both have road assignments. In the FRCC, the Ships host Bay Port, Notre Dame is at Sheboygan North, Pulaski visits Sheboygan South in the season’s second coaching matchup of the Shaw brothers, Ashwaubenon goes to Green Bay Southwest and #1 De Pere is home for Green Bay Preble.
MANITOWOC, WI
Ships Sweep Bay Port And Dvorachek Joins 1000 Point Club At Reedsville

Manitowoc Lincoln 78 Bay Port 68. De Pere 97 Green Bay Preble 33. Pulaski 62 Sheboygan South 37. Sheboygan North 68 Notre Dame 58. Ashwaubenon 71 Green Bay Southwest 56. Manitowoc Lutheran 61 Reedsville 56. ( During that contest, Zach Dvorachek reached and exceeded the 1,000 point mark in his high school career totalling 20 points in the Panthers loss. Camden Dvorachek chipped in 15 points to go along with 17 rebounds. The visiting Lancers had 3 players in double figures lead by Derek Laabs with 18 points. Noah Czarneski tallied 16 and Noah Lukasek added 12 points.)
MANITOWOC, WI
Local Sporting Events Dependent on the Weather

If the weather doesn’t intervene, a number of Girl’s High School Basketball games are scheduled to be played tonight. Beginning in the Eastern Wisconsin Conference, Roncalli is at Two Rivers, Chilton goes to Valders, Kiel visits Sheboygan Falls and the Brillion Lions are home to face New Holstein.
MANITOWOC, WI
Ships Boys Escape Sheboygan South With OT Win

The Manitowoc Lincoln Boys Basketball team earned its second consecutive conference win in overtime last night by outlasting host Sheboygan South 59-to-50 at Acuity Fieldhouse. Brock Peterson scored 6 points in the extra four-minute session to help the Ships to victory. Teammate Brayden Kennedy dumped in a game-high 27 points...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Local Bowler Rolls 300 Game At Meadow Lanes West

A 300-game highlighted league bowling action Thursday in the city of Manitowoc. Terry Strauss rolled his perfect game as part of a 792 Men’s National Honor Count series in the 21st Century League at Meadow Lanes West. Strauss also had games of 279 and 213. Gary Kott was just...
MANITOWOC, WI
Roncalli High School Hosting Preview Night Tonight

Roncalli Catholic Schools is inviting families of students in grades 5 through 8 to attend their High School Preview Night this evening. Shannon Pritzl, Roncalli’s Director of Admissions says this free event is “an opportunity for students and their families to get a jumpstart on the high school experience.”
MANITOWOC, WI
Green Bay Police Identify Stabbing Suspect

The Green Bay Police Department has identified the man arrested earlier this week in a stabbing incident. Officers apprehended 21-year-old Angel Guerrero Wednesday during a traffic stop for his role in the January 10th stabbing of a 17-year-old male in the 1100 block of Raddison Street. Guerrero is being held...
GREEN BAY, WI
Charges Filed Against Adult In Oshkosh Middle School Fight

An adult is facing charges following a fight at an Oshkosh middle school. The D.A. filed charges yesterday against 37-year-old Charlotte Fletcher. Police say she forced her way into Merrill Middle School last week and began shouting and cursing at school staff members. Fletcher raced to the school after getting...
OSHKOSH, WI
Farm Wisconsin to Highlight Alpacas This Weekend

When people think of farm animals, the first one that comes to mind is likely cows or pigs. But, there are a large number of different animals being farmed in Wisconsin, including alpacas and llamas. These long-necked animals will be featured this weekend at the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center during...
MANITOWOC, WI
City of Manitowoc Continues its Battle with the Emerald Ash Borer

The City of Manitowoc is continuing to have issues with the Emerald Ash Borer. In a news release, the Parks and Recreations Division said that the invasive species has had “devastating effects on the City’s ash trees… The Forestry Division is doing their best to remove the infected trees before they become hazardous, especially in or near areas which are used by the public.”
MANITOWOC, WI
City of Manitowoc Building Permits Down, Project Cost Up from 2021

According to the City of Manitowoc’s Building Inspection report, fewer structures were constructed last year than in 2021, but the cost of those projects was up. The report shows that 2,979 permits were started, which is down from 2021’s figure of 3,489. That equates to a 14.6% decline.
MANITOWOC, WI
Green Bay Man Arrested After Attempting to Rob a Bank

A 62-year-old Green Bay man has been arrested after he attempted to rob a bank on the west side of the city. The Green Bay Police Department was called to the bank, located in the 200 block of South Military Avenue, at around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday to investigate the report.
GREEN BAY, WI
Members Sought for Manitowoc County Dome Ad Hoc Advisory Committee

Manitowoc County Board Chair Tyler Martell has announced that he’s seeking citizens who are interested to serve on the Ad Hoc Advisory-Dome Advisory Committee. Martell says that the committee’s purpose is to provide recommendations to the County Public Works Committee on project scope and budget considerations in regard to the Dome remodel project.
Manitowoc Man Sentenced in 2022 Arson Case

The man accused of setting fire to a residence in Manitowoc has been sentenced. 44-year-old Dang Vang will spend 2 years in prison and two years on extended supervision after being found guilty due to a no-contest plea on a charge of Arson of a Building Without the Owner’s Consent.
MANITOWOC, WI

