The City of Manitowoc is continuing to have issues with the Emerald Ash Borer. In a news release, the Parks and Recreations Division said that the invasive species has had “devastating effects on the City’s ash trees… The Forestry Division is doing their best to remove the infected trees before they become hazardous, especially in or near areas which are used by the public.”

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO