FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A woman finds treasure in New York City's garbage bags including $3000 worth of trashed goods from Party CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing. Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of DialogueSource MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Wants National Czar On Migrants - Doesn't Vice President Harris Do That or Does She?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Smoke Shops Are Too Dangerous to Own & Operate In New York City. Luis "Blue Boy Rosado May Have Been a Victim as Well.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
trumbulltimes.com
UConn women's basketball's Azzi Fudd doesn't need surgery for knee injury, but 'no timeline' for return
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. UConn women’s basketball will be without their star Azzi Fudd for an unspecified period of time after she reinjured her right knee on Jan. 15 against Georgetown, the program announced Friday. "No timeline will be released for Fudd’s...
trumbulltimes.com
Dan Hurley, Kimani Young to miss Wednesday's UConn men's basketball game at Seton Hall due to COVID
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. There will be no homecoming for Dan Hurley tonight in Newark, N.J. Hurley, the UConn men's basketball head coach, and associate head coach Kimani Young have each tested positive for the Covid virus and will not coach Wednesday night’s game against Seton Hall at the Prudential Center. This follows the absence of assistant coach Tom Moore at last week’s game against Marquette for the same reason.
trumbulltimes.com
With Dan Hurley sidelined, UConn men's basketball team falls to Seton Hall: 'We're heartbroken'
NEWARK, N.J. — Seton Hall had a lead for eight whole seconds on Wednesday night. That was all the Pirates needed. The Hall rallied back from as much as a 17-point first-half deficit against the UConn men's basketball team, taking its first lead of the game with 1:12 remaining on Kadary Richmond's inside hoop.
trumbulltimes.com
WAGNER 72, CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE 50
Percentages: FG .348, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 1-16, .063 (Rodgers 1-3, Breland 0-2, Ostrowsky 0-2, Snoddy 0-2, Amos 0-3, Scantlebury 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Snoddy 2, Breland, Ja.Brown, Momoh). Turnovers: 15 (Scantlebury 4, Ostrowsky 2, Snoddy 2, Sweatman 2, Amos, Breland, Dehnavi, Ja.Brown, Momoh).
darientimes.com
Basketball officials were not on court when fights started after 2 CT high school games. Here's why
Fights occurred at two high school basketball games this week in Connecticut, both starting in the handshake line after the conclusion of the games, and after officials had left the court. Commissioners for three of the state's largest boards of officials each said once the game is over, officials leave...
trumbulltimes.com
New Canaan girls basketball clinches state playoff bid with 2 OT win over Warde
The New Canaan girls basketball team rallied from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter and defeated Warde 51-49 in double overtime Friday night at NCHS. The victory clinched a state tournament berth for New Canaan (8-3) and the eight wins is the Rams' highest total since they were 9-12 in 2015.
trumbulltimes.com
GameTimeCT Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll (Jan 18): Unbeaten Ludlowe moves into second place
Unbeaten Ludlowe has moved into second place behind No. 1 Hamden and there was position shifting elsewhere. But otherwise the latest GameTimeCT Top 10 girls basketball poll featured all of the same teams from the previous week. With a 51-38 loss to Sacred Heart Academy, Hand saw the week's most...
Willimantic crews respond to fire at UConn’s historic Whitney House
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews responded to a fire at a historic building at UConn Friday morning. Willimantic Fire Fighters Local 1033 responded to the fire at the International House building, formerly named the Whitney House, around 6 a.m. The house sits in front of Mirror Lake at Storrs and Oak Hill roads. No one […]
andnowuknow.com
Trader Joe's Prepares to Open New Stores in Utah and Connecticut
GLASTONBURY, CT & DRAPER, UT - Where oh where could the next Trader Joe’s location be popping up? A quick dig into the grocer’s future expansion plans has revealed two new stores, with new locations in Glastonbury, Connecticut, and Draper, Utah, set to open in 2023. The new...
Bridgeport softball community mourns loss of teammate killed in NY tractor-trailer crash
Police say 42-year-old Nate Montalvo was killed when the tractor-trailer truck he was driving veered out of control and crashed on a bridge, plunging onto I-287 in Harrison, New York Wednesday morning.
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- January 19, 2023
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that it was more of the same for anglers across CT this week. The bite has been a bit slower, but anglers are still finding some good success with trout in the Salmon and Farmington Rivers, and a decent salmon bite in the Shetucket River. He has managed most of his fish on yellow or gold inline spinners, but the centerpin and spoons can work as well. With most of the lakes and ponds in the state now devoid of ice, anglers have been taking advantage of some cold-water bass, crappie, and pickerel action. The best bet for holdover striped bass remains the Housatonic, but the Thames and lower CT River estuaries have improved a bit this week.
branfordseven.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Connecticut history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Connecticut using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Top 10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Connecticut
Do you enjoy fresh caught seafood that is cooked to perfection? Lobsters dripping with butter, plump jumbo shrimp cocktail and large, tender scallops that melt in your mouth? Well, we have it all, awaiting all the Connecticut residents and curious visitors in our numerous restaurants across the "Nutmeg State."
tunxis.edu
CT State Swears In First Chief of Police
Connecticut native Christopher Chute is now Connecticut State Community College’s inaugural chief of police following a public swearing-in ceremony today at Naugatuck Valley Community College. The event included students, faculty and staff from Connecticut State Community College’s (CT State) 12 community colleges, Chute’s family, and police and municipal leaders...
Pepperidge Farm moves HQ from CT to NJ
Pepperidge Farm’s headquarters will be moved from the current Connecticut location of Norwalk to New Jersey, in the city of Camden, joining corporate parent Campbell Soups
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Connecticut
Winter in Connecticut can be hard, but don't let the cold weather get you down. There are tons of fun activities to be had this season. Unlike skiing and snowboarding, snow tubing is an adventure that can be enjoyed by any age and skill level.
Connecticut technical high schools placed in 'secure' mode after possible threat
CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut Technical Education and Career Systems (CTECS) schools are under a secure school protocol after a perceived threat, officials said. According to CTECS officials, they were made aware that there may be a threat involving the state's technical high schools. Officials said as soon as they...
What Cowboy Boots Perched Around New England Farms Mean
Are you ready for this touching fun fact? Picture this: You're driving through the more rural areas of New England, and you see a cowboy boot or boots upside down over a fence post. Even in Suburban Boston and in Connecticut, just an hour from New York City, you can see those boots just hanging out at horse farms.
NBC Connecticut
$10,000 Mega Millions Winner in Connecticut
One Mega Millions ticket sold in Connecticut Tuesday night won $10,000, according to the Connecticut Lottery. The winning Mega Millions numbers Tuesday night were 2-12-18-24-39. The Mega Ball was 18 and Mega plier was X3. The $10,000 winner matched four balls and the Mega Ball. There was one Mega Millions...
