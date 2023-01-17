Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that it was more of the same for anglers across CT this week. The bite has been a bit slower, but anglers are still finding some good success with trout in the Salmon and Farmington Rivers, and a decent salmon bite in the Shetucket River. He has managed most of his fish on yellow or gold inline spinners, but the centerpin and spoons can work as well. With most of the lakes and ponds in the state now devoid of ice, anglers have been taking advantage of some cold-water bass, crappie, and pickerel action. The best bet for holdover striped bass remains the Housatonic, but the Thames and lower CT River estuaries have improved a bit this week.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO