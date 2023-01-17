ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Orange, NJ

trumbulltimes.com

Dan Hurley, Kimani Young to miss Wednesday's UConn men's basketball game at Seton Hall due to COVID

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. There will be no homecoming for Dan Hurley tonight in Newark, N.J. Hurley, the UConn men's basketball head coach, and associate head coach Kimani Young have each tested positive for the Covid virus and will not coach Wednesday night’s game against Seton Hall at the Prudential Center. This follows the absence of assistant coach Tom Moore at last week’s game against Marquette for the same reason.
NEWARK, NJ
trumbulltimes.com

WAGNER 72, CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE 50

Percentages: FG .348, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 1-16, .063 (Rodgers 1-3, Breland 0-2, Ostrowsky 0-2, Snoddy 0-2, Amos 0-3, Scantlebury 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Snoddy 2, Breland, Ja.Brown, Momoh). Turnovers: 15 (Scantlebury 4, Ostrowsky 2, Snoddy 2, Sweatman 2, Amos, Breland, Dehnavi, Ja.Brown, Momoh).
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Willimantic crews respond to fire at UConn’s historic Whitney House

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews responded to a fire at a historic building at UConn Friday morning. Willimantic Fire Fighters Local 1033 responded to the fire at the International House building, formerly named the Whitney House, around 6 a.m. The house sits in front of Mirror Lake at Storrs and Oak Hill roads. No one […]
WILLIMANTIC, CT
andnowuknow.com

Trader Joe's Prepares to Open New Stores in Utah and Connecticut

GLASTONBURY, CT & DRAPER, UT - Where oh where could the next Trader Joe’s location be popping up? A quick dig into the grocer’s future expansion plans has revealed two new stores, with new locations in Glastonbury, Connecticut, and Draper, Utah, set to open in 2023. The new...
GLASTONBURY, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- January 19, 2023

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that it was more of the same for anglers across CT this week. The bite has been a bit slower, but anglers are still finding some good success with trout in the Salmon and Farmington Rivers, and a decent salmon bite in the Shetucket River. He has managed most of his fish on yellow or gold inline spinners, but the centerpin and spoons can work as well. With most of the lakes and ponds in the state now devoid of ice, anglers have been taking advantage of some cold-water bass, crappie, and pickerel action. The best bet for holdover striped bass remains the Housatonic, but the Thames and lower CT River estuaries have improved a bit this week.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Florence Carmela

Top 10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Connecticut

Do you enjoy fresh caught seafood that is cooked to perfection? Lobsters dripping with butter, plump jumbo shrimp cocktail and large, tender scallops that melt in your mouth? Well, we have it all, awaiting all the Connecticut residents and curious visitors in our numerous restaurants across the "Nutmeg State."
CONNECTICUT STATE
tunxis.edu

CT State Swears In First Chief of Police

Connecticut native Christopher Chute is now Connecticut State Community College’s inaugural chief of police following a public swearing-in ceremony today at Naugatuck Valley Community College. The event included students, faculty and staff from Connecticut State Community College’s (CT State) 12 community colleges, Chute’s family, and police and municipal leaders...
FARMINGTON, CT
103.7 WCYY

What Cowboy Boots Perched Around New England Farms Mean

Are you ready for this touching fun fact? Picture this: You're driving through the more rural areas of New England, and you see a cowboy boot or boots upside down over a fence post. Even in Suburban Boston and in Connecticut, just an hour from New York City, you can see those boots just hanging out at horse farms.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

$10,000 Mega Millions Winner in Connecticut

One Mega Millions ticket sold in Connecticut Tuesday night won $10,000, according to the Connecticut Lottery. The winning Mega Millions numbers Tuesday night were 2-12-18-24-39. The Mega Ball was 18 and Mega plier was X3. The $10,000 winner matched four balls and the Mega Ball. There was one Mega Millions...
CONNECTICUT STATE

