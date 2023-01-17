Read full article on original website
Authorities charge suspect in shooting that killed 24-year-old Maya Smith in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 24-year-old woman who was found shot to death in a car in Joliet over the weekend.Joliet police announced Tuesday night that Jermaine Mandley, 48, of Bolingbrook, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the shooting that killed Maya Smith.
3 charged, including 14-year-old boy, with attempted carjacking on Far South Side
Police said the trio was arrested on the Far South Side after they held a woman, 42, at gunpoint and tried to steal her car. The attempt occurred near 118th and Stewart and soon thereafter officers tracked down the suspects at 117th and Normal.
Police find woman, 24, shot to death, toddler unharmed inside car in Joliet alley
JOLIET, Ill (CBS) -- Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle in Joliet Sunday morning. A 2-year-old girl was also discovered unharmed in the backseat. Around 12:21 a.m., officers responded to a parking complaint in an alley west of the 1200 block of Clement Street. Upon arrival, they found the woman in the front seat of the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Her 2-year-old daughter was in the back seat, unharmed.Detectives and evidence technicians were called to the scene and an investigative canvas of the area was completed. A representative from the Will County Coroner's Office responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead. She has been identified as 24-year-old Maya Smith, of Joliet, and an autopsy determined she died of multiple gunshot wounds.Her 2-year-old daughter was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department for a precautionary medical evaluation. The child was released to the custody of other family members, police said.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/.
Des Plaines residents stunned at shooting death of 16-year-old
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Neighbors in Des Plaines are still rattled after hearing gunshots in their neighborhood Sunday night - and finding a 16-year-old boy fatally shot in the street. CBS 2 Investigators Megan Hickey reports from Des Plaines where neighbors are also surprised it happened a stone's throw from the police department.They said they're glad the response time from Des Plaines police was so quick, but residents are still anxious to learn why this happened - and who is responsible. "There's no winner in this situation."Dean Stoyanov tells me he had *just finished up his evening walk with his corgi, Bentley. ...
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
Georgia 15-year-old shoots father dead after seeing him abuse his mother for nine years
A teenager who allegedly admitted he killed his abusive father is being charged as an adult. 15-year-old Tucker Gales was put behind bars for the murder of his father Wesley Jordan Gales, 66.
School Bus Scuffle: Parent Slaps Georgia Bus Driver While Kids Climb Out of Window
Parents shouldn’t have to worry about the safety of their kids on a school bus. A substitute bus driver is being investigated after a viral video on TikTok showed children climbing out of a school bus window at a busy intersection. WSB-TV reported that a school bus driver for Paulding County School District in Georgia was suspended after participating in a fight with a parent.
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing Her
A Texas man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend while she slept close to her 4-year-old daughter was apprehended by authorities earlier this week and is now being held on capital murder charges.
Suspected gang members shoot nonverbal disabled man who was waiting for bus
A man with disabilities was shot and critically wounded Wednesday morning as he and members of his family waited for a bus outside their home in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, according to the local alderperson.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Police sergeant on leave after video shows him punching woman during arrest outside McDonald’s
BUTLER TOWNWHIP, Ohio — What allegedly began with an argument over cheese escalated to a violent arrest that has led to an internal investigation at an Ohio police department. A video posted on Facebook and sent to WHIO was allegedly recorded by a bystander and appears to show a...
37-year-old driver dies after blowing Southeast Side stop sign and crashing into truck: CPD
The man, 37, ran a stop sign near the intersection of South Avenue D and East 109th Street just before 1:20 a.m., according to Chicago police. His vehicle hit a semi truck, he was pinned underneath the debris and his car caught fire.
Man, 35, shot to death during argument in Garfield Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot while at a gathering in Garfield Park Friday night. The shooting happened in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue around 10:36 p.m. Police say the victim, 35, was inside a residence when he was in an argument with a known suspect who produced a handgun and shot him. The victim was shot in the chest and was taken to Mt Sinai Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The suspect fled the residence in an unknown direction.No arrests were made.
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her die
The 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly wrote a note to another teacher saying he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die. The boy's wish for that teacher was not carried out. However, his first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia was shot in the chest for no apparent reason with a 9mm Taurus handgun on January 6, 2023.
Oak Lawn would-be carjacking victim shoots at suspects
OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) – Police in southwest suburban Oak Lawn are investigating an attempted carjacking.Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, two suspects armed with handguns tried to carjack an unsuspecting victim in the 6500 block of West 89th Place, police said.The victim had a gun and fired about eight shots at the suspects, who fled in a black Jeep Cherokee. The suspects abandoned the car in the 6200 block of West 90th Street.The suspects then got into a white, older model Dodge Charger driven by an unknown subject and fled the area. The Charger appeared to have damage on the rear passenger door above the rocker panel.Police said they don't know if any of the suspects were shot during the incident. The victim was not injured.The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.Anyone with information is asked to call the Oak Lawn Police Detective Division at 708-907-4051 or text tips to 708-613-8477.
14-year-old faces charges for 8 counts of armed robbery
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy is now facing charges for eight counts of armed robbery.Chicago police data showed he went on a robbery spree Monday morning, using a gun to steal from eight people in and around the Grand Crossing neighborhood.The victims range in age from 17 to 31 years old. The 14-year-old suspect was arrested a few blocks away.
15-year-old Teenager Faces Serious Consequences for Northwest Side Robbery in Chicago
A young child, age 15, was taken into custody and charged with many counts of felony theft on January 16, 2023, in connection with a robbery that took place on the northwest side of Chicago. The event took place when the youngster and three other suspects allegedly approached a victim, demanded their property, and assaulted them before fleeing the scene. The boy was the only suspect to survive the attack.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Gary, Indiana
GARY, Ind. (CBS) – A 64-year-old man is dead after being struck by a car in Gary, Indiana Tuesday evening. Gary police said around 6:19 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 4th and Taney Street for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers found a...
Possible road rage shooting in Roseland leaves man seriously wounded
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Wednesday were investigating a possible road rage shooting on the city's South Side – with involved shots being fired at a moving car, a window getting shattered, and a man being struck in the neck.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, police said Wednesday afternoon they are in the early stages of the investigation into the crime – which spanned two neighborhoods along 95th Street.Police said, around 9:45 a.m., a 29-year-old man was a passenger in the back seat of a car near 95th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, when someone in another vehicle...
