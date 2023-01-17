Read full article on original website
mwcconnection.com
Boise State silences Nevada, faces daunting task in New Mexico at The Pit
Nevada - 44.2%. Max Rice (BSU) - 29 points (Tied a career high) Darrion Williams and Nick Davidson (NEV) - 2 assists. From the get-go, Max Rice had a pep in his step that immediately showed. Rice scored Boise State’s first eight points of the game. Both teams found a rhythm early on as neither team gained a significant edge.
mwcconnection.com
Lobos Take Care of Spartans, turn focus to Boise State
Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn Jr. both scored 20 points to lead the way for the New Mexico Lobos as they took down the San Jose State Spartans 77-57 on Tuesday night in The Pit. Morris Udeze added a double-double, his fourth consecutive, with 17 points and 14 rebounds as...
New Fresno State QB Jayden Mandal begins Bulldog journey early
Thursday marks the first day of instruction in the spring semester at Fresno State. There are 85 returning Bulldogs from the 108-man Mountain West Championship roster of 2022 now back on campus, plus a handful of new transfers and junior college prospects continuing their college journey. But one new Bulldog will be taking in his very first day of college classes - quarterback Jayden Mandal.
Boise Wants This California Law Implemented Here Now
"bOiSe Is TuRnInG iNtO cAlIfOrNiA!!" We hear it quite often 'round these here parts. People are moving from California to the Treasure Valley in droves, and the trend doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon. We get it, California has some odd laws:. Yeah.. While the culture in California...
IDENTIFIED: Football game fight ends in homicide in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives have arrested a man for homicide after a fight at a football party on Saturday, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that shortly before 4:30 p.m. deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at a home on the 2700 block of North […]
Dine and Dish: Uncle Harry's in North Fresno
Fresh bagels come out hot and tasty at Uncle Harry's New York Bagelry & Coffeehouse.
WATCH: Fresno PD press conference on 8 arrests following armed robbery in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is hosting a press conference where Chief Paco Balderrama, along with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners. They are discussing the results of a several-month-long collaborative investigation stemming from a violent armed robbery that occurred in Fresno. Police say this investigation culminated in the identification of […]
Fresno makes Forbes’ best CA cities to live in 2023 list, but where?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno has made the list of Forbes‘ “Best Places To Live In California In 2023”. For their study, Forbes analyzed cities by pulling recent data on key lifestyle factors such as the area’s median home price, personal income per capita, and the unemployment and crime rate. According to the study, Fresno […]
KMJ
Fresno High Stabbing Was Actually Self-defense, According To Police
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two boys now find themselves in juvenile hall after a stabbing took place Wednesday morning. According to Fresno Police, officers were called around 8:30 a.m. regarding a fight at Echo and Weldon Avenues. Officers say a fight had broken out at Fresno High School. After...
KMPH.com
Driver killed in overnight high-speed crash in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Highway Patrol says a driver was killed in a high-speed crash on Hwy. 168 at Ashlan Ave. on Thursday. CHP spotted a speeding BMW driving eastbound on Hwy 180 around 1:50 a.m. They say the car was going in excess of about 85...
2 teens stabbed near Fresno High School, police say
An investigation is underway after two teenage boys were stabbed near Fresno High School Wednesday morning.
IDENTIFIED: Victim of deadly crash with pickup in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person killed following a deadly crash between a car and a pickup truck in Fresno last week was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday. Officials say 35-year-old Jesse Espino of Clovis was the person killed when a pickup truck crashed into a car he and another person […]
mymotherlode.com
Update: Low Snow Levels Tonight
The Flood Warning for Mariposa County has been extended until 9 PM tonight (Wednesday). Flooding caused by multiple factors, including recent rainfall and high flows in the waterways, continues. This includes the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Several structures are flooded and some sand...
GV Wire
7-Eleven’s No Heaven for One Fresno Councilman
The 7-Eleven near Fresno City Hall can be a busy place. Too busy for one city councilman. During Thursday’s meeting, Miguel Arias used his council report time to bash the convenience store’s operation. David Taub. Politics 101. “It’s a textbook case of a business that’s clearly violating the...
PD: Man wanted for killing man through wall in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in the January 2 homicide in Fresno has been identified by the Fresno Police Department. According to police, shortly after 4:40 p.m. officers from the Northwest Policing District responded to the 4100 block of North Blythe Avenue regarding a shooting victim inside an apartment. Officers and EMS personnel arrived […]
kalw.org
The Other California: Woodlake
San Joaquin Valley’s town of Woodlake doesn’t have a stoplight, but it does have a 13-acre botanical garden. We learn how that garden grows food and community. Then, we delve into why the city embraced cannabis businesses ahead of other towns in the valley. It’s another look into the lesser known side of our state, an episode from "The Other California."
GV Wire
Aryan Group Says It’s Coming to Fresno. Police Are Aware of ‘Meet and Greet.’
A group called the Aryan Freedom Network says it will hold a “meet and greet” in Fresno on Saturday, Jan. 28. “Hate and fear, from anyone or any group, is unacceptable and criminal acts based upon hate and fear will not be tolerated in our city.“ — Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama.
Potholes are spreading: how you can get repairs paid for
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Potholes have popped up all around the region with the massive amount of rain that has recently hit the Central Valley. The director of Fresno Public Works said on Friday the department has received 10 times the typical amount of pothole reports from residents. This week alone public works have gotten between 600 and […]
GV Wire
Clovis Unified Superintendent Is Leaving District. Here’s Why.
Clovis Unified School District Superintendent Eimear O’Brien, who has led the district since 2017, announced Thursday morning that she will be retiring. O’Brien’s contract was not set to expire until June 2024. Her retirement is effective June 30. She told reporters at a hastily called news conference...
Family of Fresno man shot and killed while holding infant speaks out
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of 51-year-old Victor Bacerra who was fatally shot through the wall of a southwest Fresno apartment is crying out for justice. Bacerra’s family says he was holding his 11-month-old granddaughter in his arms when he was shot to death in their apartment back on January second. “You know he […]
