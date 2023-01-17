Read full article on original website
Famous Bakery in Western New York Suddenly Announces Closure
Western New York is known most for snow, the Bills and certain foods. Those certain foods include wings, beef on weck and sponge candy. Chicken wings are clearly the number one food that outsiders know Buffalo most for and while those foods are all great, there's also a great contingency of bakeries in the region.
From A To Z- Chicken Riggies You Need To Try In 2023 Central New York
If you go anywhere around Central New York, The Mohawk Valley, or the rest of Upstate New York and mention "Riggies" - people will drool. It's a staple for our region. Whether you make them yourself, or dine out at your favorite restaurant, Riggies are everywhere. Maybe for 2023 you...
This Is The Most Popular Girl Scout Cookie In New York State
It's Girl Scout Cookie Season in New York! The season runs from now through March 12, 2023. The organization just launched a new flavor, but which is the most popular among New Yorkers?. Girl Scouts Introduce New Cookie Flavor - Raspberry Rally. Raspberry Rally is the latest Girl Scout Cookie...
Where Are the Best Places to See Moose in New York State?
Spotting a moose in New York is a rare occasion. These elusive creatures tend to keep to themselves but every once and a while you will hear a story about a moose traveling through someone's backyard or the parking lot at work. If you want to spot a moose you can't rely on these random sightings.
Caribbean Like Crystal Blue Lake in New York is Second Cleanest in the Country
Who says you have to go to the Caribbean to enjoy crystal clear blue waters?. New York is home to more than 7,600 lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. One of those lakes has the distinction of being not only the cleanest in the state but the second cleanest in the country.
What Famous People Allegedly Own Homes In Upstate New York?
Take A Look Inside Adam Levine's Former New York City Penthouse. Maroon 5 frontman and longtime judge on The Voice, Adam Levine, lived the lifestyle of the rich and famous at this SoHo loft in New York City. Do you want to see inside?. 10 Places in Central New York...
tripsavvy.com
10 Most Beautiful Castles in New York State
You don’t need to travel to Europe to visit beautiful, impressive castles. Boasting moody island fortresses and sprawling palaces that were once private homes, New York has dozens of castles throughout the state. While some are not open to the public, there are plenty that are, whether for tours or as event venues, hotels, or even restaurants.
These 7 Classic Central New York Menus Reveal How Cheap Eating Out Was
In 2022, it didn’t matter if you were grocery shopping for meals at home or dining out, you were paying more for your food. Unfortunately that trend has continued into 2023. Believe it or not, there was a time in Central New York where you could dine out super cheap.
Snow Could Pound All of New York State Later This Week
There's a weather system that will likely bring significant snow to New York State later this week.
Best restaurants in Upstate New York, according to OpenTable
Each month, OpenTable, a restaurant reservation website, releases its Diner's Choice lists of best restaurants in areas around the country. The website looks at more than 400,000 new diner reviews each month to determine the ratings.
Did Anyone Lose a Jeep? Vehicle Discovered in Hudson Valley Woods
It's not every day you stumble across a Jeep in the woods. It's not uncommon for people to spend time treasure hunting in the Hudson Valley. Weekenders flock to the area's top hiking spots, even during the winter months, to enjoy all of the natural beauty that the region has to offer.
America’s First Female Detective Was Born in Upstate New York
These days, we don’t think anything of a woman working as a detective but until the late 1800s, it was unheard of – until a determined lady from New York came into the picture. In 1833, Kate Warne was born in the Southern Tier town of Erin, which...
The Largest Pancake Griddle in the World Can Be Seen in Upstate New York
36 years ago, history was made in Upstate New York when a crowd of nearly 40,000 people came from near and far to witness the making of the world’s largest pancake. The record holding pancake was made in Penn Yan in the Finger Lakes Region on September 27, 1987, and it took a huge team to make it happen.
These 11 Upstate New York Flower Festivals Are Waiting for Spring!
Upstate New York Winters Are known to often be long, cold, and full of snow. That is why when the colorful beginnings of spring start to pop up in Upstate New York, it is welcomed by many. You have an abundance of places to visit to enjoy Mother Nature's glorious touch. And to be the clear, there is no shortage of marvelous nature to enjoy in New York for our travel-worthy mountain ranges to our sunny parks and gardens. It is never too early to start thinking about spring!
newyorkupstate.com
Leave the kids home: One of the best-rated adults-only resorts in world is in Upstate NY
Saranac Lake, N.Y. — Sure, the kids are alright. But what about mom and dad?. New York parents who need to recharge and reconnect are in luck: One of the best-rated adults-only resorts in the world calls Upstate home. The Point, an estate built on the shores of Saranac...
What Unique Animals Live in New York’s Largest Forest?
New York may be synonymous with New York City to outsiders, but real New Yorkers know there's a lot more to the empire state, including some unique wildlife in our largest forest. According to a story for AZ Animal written by Abdulmumin Akinde, the state of New York being equated...
Get Ready For More Snow In New York
It looks like winter will be in full force for parts of New York State today. According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, steady but light snow is forecasted for parts of the state from today through tomorrow. It looks like the snow won't go away anytime soon. According...
DEC Announces 2022 Outdoor Photo Contest Winners, One Being From CNY
Take a picture, it lasts longer. And these ones will be remembered forever!. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and State Parks & Historic Sites are excited to announce the winners of their 2022 Outdoor Photo Contest. Through the hundreds of submissions, they were able to narrow it down to seven pictures they thought captured New York's true beauty.
Climate Change Strikes Central New York: Unprecedented Winter Warmth causing Concern
Residents of Central New York are questioning what the future holds as they experience an anomaly of unseasonably warm weather amid winter. January 2023 has seen record-breaking temperatures, with the warmest day recorded at 46 degrees in Syracuse and even higher in some areas. December also saw unusual warmth, with the highest degree reaching 63 degrees.
How Are Utica and Rome Not The Food Capitals Of New York?
Recently a list has made it's rounds on the internet titled "12 best food cities in Upstate New York, ranked." On this list, some how Utica and Rome didn't rank higher. On this list, which was an opinion piece, Rome ranked number 9, while Utica ranked number 4. Who was...
