Watertown, NY

Related
96.1 The Eagle

Where Are the Best Places to See Moose in New York State?

Spotting a moose in New York is a rare occasion. These elusive creatures tend to keep to themselves but every once and a while you will hear a story about a moose traveling through someone's backyard or the parking lot at work. If you want to spot a moose you can't rely on these random sightings.
Top 5 Places To Star Gaze In Or Around Central New York

Looking for amazing places to look up at the stars here in Upstate New York in the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse areas? You have plenty of amazing spots to choose from. This story was inspired by a growing list on Reddit asking about star gazing in Syracuse. Here's some of those top spots from that list:
SYRACUSE, NY
These 11 Upstate New York Flower Festivals Are Waiting for Spring!

Upstate New York Winters Are known to often be long, cold, and full of snow. That is why when the colorful beginnings of spring start to pop up in Upstate New York, it is welcomed by many. You have an abundance of places to visit to enjoy Mother Nature's glorious touch. And to be the clear, there is no shortage of marvelous nature to enjoy in New York for our travel-worthy mountain ranges to our sunny parks and gardens. It is never too early to start thinking about spring!
Get Ready For More Snow In New York

It looks like winter will be in full force for parts of New York State today. According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, steady but light snow is forecasted for parts of the state from today through tomorrow. It looks like the snow won't go away anytime soon. According...
BUFFALO, NY
DEC Announces 2022 Outdoor Photo Contest Winners, One Being From CNY

Take a picture, it lasts longer. And these ones will be remembered forever!. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and State Parks & Historic Sites are excited to announce the winners of their 2022 Outdoor Photo Contest. Through the hundreds of submissions, they were able to narrow it down to seven pictures they thought captured New York's true beauty.
New York Supermarkets in Big Trouble for “Undersized” Seafood

We all have a friend who loves to exaggerate the size of their catch, but when a business does it, it's time for the law to get involved. The New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) does way more than patrol hiking trails and issue hunting licenses. Several New York supermarkets learned that the hard way when they found themselves on the wrong side of the law.
NEW YORK STATE
How Are Utica and Rome Not The Food Capitals Of New York?

Recently a list has made it's rounds on the internet titled "12 best food cities in Upstate New York, ranked." On this list, some how Utica and Rome didn't rank higher. On this list, which was an opinion piece, Rome ranked number 9, while Utica ranked number 4. Who was...
UTICA, NY
Marcy, NY
