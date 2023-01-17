ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Kensington business earns first silver 'sustainable workplace' honor from Sustainable Pittsburgh

By Brian C. Rittmeyer
 5 days ago
A downtown New Kensington business is among the first three to be designated as “sustainable workplaces” by Sustainable Pittsburgh.

Trademark Threads, an embroidery and printing business at 1007 Fifth Ave., earned a silver level designation.

The nonprofit Sustainable Pittsburgh says its program recognizes any business, nonprofit or other organization that has demonstrated a commitment to environmental, social and governance performance.

The University of Pittsburgh earned a platinum level designation, while Allegheny County government’s Downtown campus received gold level. That quad includes the health department administration building, county office building, family law court building and the county courthouse.

“We are thrilled to recognize these first three workplaces for their achievements in driving measurable progress in advancing socially just and environmentally sustainable operations,” Sustainable Pittsburgh Executive Director Joylette Portlock said. “These leaders are setting an example for their peers in Southwestern PA by embedding sustainability as a core value to their operations, both internally and within the community.”

Sustainable Pittsburgh said it evaluates workplaces on categories and actions such as carbon reduction, diversity, equity and inclusion, resource conservation, responsible sourcing and product design.

Four levels of recognition, ranging from bronze to platinum, were available.

Trademark Threads is the first to earn designation as a silver Sustainable Pittsburgh Workplace. It serves the business-to-business market with e-commerce uniform programs of custom-branded apparel, safety and advertising products produced in-house and shipped nationally.

Owner Mike Wentzel moved his business from Cheswick to New Kensington, opening there in July 2020.

“Trademark Threads is honored to be recognized for our commitment to sustainability,” he said. “Our practice of prioritizing human needs, diversity and social cohesion in our workforce improves families and the neighborhoods they call home. Environmentally sustainable strategies impact every decision we make for ethically sourced supplies and conserving resources.

“The focus on sustainability required to achieve this designation profoundly influences our actions with trade partners, employees and our neighborhoods.”

