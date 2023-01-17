ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson's 2-Word Message

With the Baltimore Ravens parting ways with offensive coordinator Greg Roman, there are some who believe that Lamar Jackson is going to be less inclined to rejoin the team.  But Jackson is apparently ready to disabuse us all of that notion. Taking to Twitter, Jackson retweeted a user who wrote ...
BALTIMORE, MD
msn.com

NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
qcnews.com

Kafka’s quick rise puts him as Panthers’ head coaching candidate

“Putting together this thing has been awesome,” Kafka said ahead of his first season as offensive coordinator for the Giants. “It’s been so much fun.”. Kafka’s quick rise puts him as Panthers’ head coaching …. “Putting together this thing has been awesome,” Kafka said ahead...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Namath Says Jets Can Unretire No. 12 to Land Aaron Rodgers

The longtime Jets quarterback is willing sacrifice his number if the franchise acquires the four-time NFL MVP. When it comes to the Jets, NFL legend Joe Namath is the crème de la crème. Since his iconic No. 12 jersey was retired in 1985, no player has worn the...
NEW YORK STATE
qcnews.com

Emmitt Smith Posts Photo Visiting Peyton Hillis in Hospital

The former Brown was hospitalized a few weeks ago after saving his children from drowning. Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis remains in the hospital after saving his children from drowning in the ocean earlier this month. He was originally in the ICU and spent a week in critical condition, but has since been “on the road to recovery,” according to his girlfriend. He was taken off a ventilator last week, she shared.
ARKANSAS STATE

