ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manalapan Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Sparta Police: Wantage Woman Sick on Shoulder of Route 15 Charged with DWI

SPARTA, NJ -   Sparta Police Officer Thomas Herd stopped to check on a woman on the side of Route 15 around 3 a.m. on January 14.  Herd found Stephanie Dehagara, 26 was “getting sick in the grass on the shoulder,” police said. Herd suspected Dehagara was drunk and had her perform field sobriety tests.  She was then taken into custody and brought to Sparta Police Department Headquarters.  After processing and breath testing she was charged with DWI and careless driving, police said. Dehagara was given a court date and released to a sober adult.
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Police arrest man for threatening person with a gun in Morris County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegeldy threatened another person with a handgun in Hanover Township, according to Police. On Jan. 2, an officer responded to the Red Carpet Inn for a report of a man banging on a door threatening another tenant with a handgun, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
sauconsource.com

Springfield Twp. Police Searching for Missing Girl

Springfield Township Police said Tuesday they are seeking the whereabouts of a 16-year-old girl who was last seen a day earlier. In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site police said Annaliese Ludman was last seen Monday in the 3400 block of Woodbyne Road getting into a silver sedan with Virginia license plates.
VIRGINIA STATE
PIX11

11 NJ Mega Millions tickets win $10,000

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — They may not have won the jackpot, but 11 Mega Millions players in New Jersey won big in Friday’s drawing, lottery officials said Tuesday.  Ten tickets were third-tier winners, earning $10,000 each. Another ticket was also a third-tier winner, but it’s worth $20,000 since it was purchased with a megaplier.  The […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
fox29.com

Man sentenced to prison for 2021 murder of his girlfriend in Falls Township motel

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Morrisville man was sentenced to prison on Tuesday for killing 39-year-old Jamie Beighley inside a Falls Township motel in July 2021. Falls Township police officers were dispatched to the New Falls Motel on July 1, 2021, where they found a woman, later identified as Beighley, on the floor of the motel room without a pulse. Blood was on the victim's head, face and hands, and a pool of blood was found on the bed.
MORRISVILLE, PA
Daily Voice

Seen Her? Police Search For Missing 35-Year-Old Massachusetts Woman

Local and State Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 35-year-old woman from Massachusetts who was last seen almost a week ago. Brittany Tee, of the Worcester County town of Brookfield, was last seen leaving a house in Brookfield around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to Massachusetts State Police. Her family reported her missing to Brookfield Police the following Friday.
BROOKFIELD, MA
News Transcript

News Transcript News Briefs, Jan. 11

The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Dec. 21 at 2:29 p.m., a Howell resident reported that an unknown individual stole a chainsaw valued at $300 from a location on Turtle Hollow Drive in Manalapan. Patrolman Michael DeCristofaro took the report.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
News Transcript

News Transcript Datebook, Jan. 18

• Community members are invited to join the Manalapan Environmental Commission and the New Jersey Bluebird Society for a Bluebird Workshop on Jan. 21 from 10-11:30 am. at the Manalapan Community Center, 114 Route 33 West, Manalapan. Eastern Bluebirds help control backyard mosquitos naturally. Attendees will learn how to attract the birds to their yard or nearby trails. The free workshop will also cover how to build a bluebird box and how to become a citizen scientist by monitoring bluebird boxes.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

WINNER: Powerball Lottery Player Takes Home $50K

One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn on Monday, Jan.16, winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. That ticket was sold at Quick Chek #117, 3101 Bordentown Ave., Parlin in Middlesex County.The winning numbers for the Monday, January 16, drawin…
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, CT
TAPinto.net

Section 8 Housing Pre-Applications Are Available

ELIZABETH, NJ — The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher pre-applications became available starting Tuesday, Jan. 17, through 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), Division of Housing and Community Resources (DHCR) will be accepting Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program pre­-applications online for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program waiting list state-wide. A federally financed program called Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program offers home subsidies to New Jersey citizens, so they can find good, secure, and hygienic housing. Waiting list applicants must be emancipated minors or...
NEW JERSEY STATE
News Transcript

Cohen elected to serve as mayor for 2023 in Manalapan

MANALAPAN — Township Committeewoman Susan Cohen has been elected by her fellow members of the Township Committee to serve as Manalapan’s mayor for 2023. Cohen was tapped for the position during Manalapan’s reorganization meeting on Jan. 4. She has served as mayor several times during her tenure on the governing body, most recently in 2022.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
News Transcript

News Transcript

Marlboro, NJ
462
Followers
2K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Manalapan Township, Englishtown, Freehold Township, Freehold, Howell Township, Siloam, Smithburg, Marlboro,

 https://centraljersey.com/news-transcript/

Comments / 0

Community Policy