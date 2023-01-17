Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Closed Since August of 2022, Reopening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prisonJade Talks Crime
NJ Family Pulls Out of Goddard Pre-School in Wall Township After School Neglects Serious HazardsBridget MulroyWall Township, NJ
Big Mike's Little Red Store Serves NJ's Best Breakfast SandwichBridget MulroyAtlantic Highlands, NJ
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Related
Sparta Police: Wantage Woman Sick on Shoulder of Route 15 Charged with DWI
SPARTA, NJ - Sparta Police Officer Thomas Herd stopped to check on a woman on the side of Route 15 around 3 a.m. on January 14. Herd found Stephanie Dehagara, 26 was “getting sick in the grass on the shoulder,” police said. Herd suspected Dehagara was drunk and had her perform field sobriety tests. She was then taken into custody and brought to Sparta Police Department Headquarters. After processing and breath testing she was charged with DWI and careless driving, police said. Dehagara was given a court date and released to a sober adult.
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Three Jersey City juveniles arrested in Bayonne for crashing stolen vehicle
Three Jersey City juveniles were arrested in Bayonne for crashing a vehicle yesterday morning that was stolen out of Piscataway, police said. The three teenagers, two 15 years old and one 16 years old, were all charged with receiving stolen property, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato. The trio taken...
wrnjradio.com
Police arrest man for threatening person with a gun in Morris County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegeldy threatened another person with a handgun in Hanover Township, according to Police. On Jan. 2, an officer responded to the Red Carpet Inn for a report of a man banging on a door threatening another tenant with a handgun, police said.
sauconsource.com
Springfield Twp. Police Searching for Missing Girl
Springfield Township Police said Tuesday they are seeking the whereabouts of a 16-year-old girl who was last seen a day earlier. In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site police said Annaliese Ludman was last seen Monday in the 3400 block of Woodbyne Road getting into a silver sedan with Virginia license plates.
'Chainsaw Dismemberment': MontCo Daughter Shot, Hacked Bodies Of Elderly Parents, DA Says
The elderly couple found dead at a Jenkintown home were shot in the head and then "dismembered" with a chainsaw, authorities revealed. Verity Beck, a 43-year-old Abington resident, is charged with murder in the death of her parents Reid and Miriam Beck, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said in a press conference Wednesday, Jan. 18.
11 NJ Mega Millions tickets win $10,000
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — They may not have won the jackpot, but 11 Mega Millions players in New Jersey won big in Friday’s drawing, lottery officials said Tuesday. Ten tickets were third-tier winners, earning $10,000 each. Another ticket was also a third-tier winner, but it’s worth $20,000 since it was purchased with a megaplier. The […]
thelakewoodscoop.com
UPDATE: Man Found Inside Running Vehicle In Garage in Lakewood Has Died
The man who was found unconscious inside a vehicle in a garage in Lakewood yesterday, has died, TLS has learned. A family member who was unable to reach the 63-year-old resident smelled gas around the home and broken into the home. That’s when she discovered the man unresponsive inside his running vehicle in the garage.
fox29.com
Man sentenced to prison for 2021 murder of his girlfriend in Falls Township motel
FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Morrisville man was sentenced to prison on Tuesday for killing 39-year-old Jamie Beighley inside a Falls Township motel in July 2021. Falls Township police officers were dispatched to the New Falls Motel on July 1, 2021, where they found a woman, later identified as Beighley, on the floor of the motel room without a pulse. Blood was on the victim's head, face and hands, and a pool of blood was found on the bed.
Argument Ends With 2 People Shooting Guns Inside NJ Wawa Sunday Morning
Authorities in one New Jersey municipality continue to investigate an argument early Sunday morning that lead to two people firing guns inside a Wawa. The incident happened around 3:30 at a store located on Silvia Street in Ewing, Mercer County. According to the Ewing Police Department, an argument ensued between...
Seen Her? Police Search For Missing 35-Year-Old Massachusetts Woman
Local and State Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 35-year-old woman from Massachusetts who was last seen almost a week ago. Brittany Tee, of the Worcester County town of Brookfield, was last seen leaving a house in Brookfield around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to Massachusetts State Police. Her family reported her missing to Brookfield Police the following Friday.
Alligator found in vacant lot in New Jersey
Animal rescuers in New Jersey said they are investigating the origins of an unusual non-native animal picked up in Monmouth County: an alligator.
News Transcript News Briefs, Jan. 11
The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Dec. 21 at 2:29 p.m., a Howell resident reported that an unknown individual stole a chainsaw valued at $300 from a location on Turtle Hollow Drive in Manalapan. Patrolman Michael DeCristofaro took the report.
News Transcript Datebook, Jan. 18
• Community members are invited to join the Manalapan Environmental Commission and the New Jersey Bluebird Society for a Bluebird Workshop on Jan. 21 from 10-11:30 am. at the Manalapan Community Center, 114 Route 33 West, Manalapan. Eastern Bluebirds help control backyard mosquitos naturally. Attendees will learn how to attract the birds to their yard or nearby trails. The free workshop will also cover how to build a bluebird box and how to become a citizen scientist by monitoring bluebird boxes.
WINNER: Powerball Lottery Player Takes Home $50K
One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn on Monday, Jan.16, winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. That ticket was sold at Quick Chek #117, 3101 Bordentown Ave., Parlin in Middlesex County.The winning numbers for the Monday, January 16, drawin…
Walker to serve as Freehold Township mayor for first time in 2023
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — Committeeman Alan Walker has been elected by his fellow members of the Township Committee to serve as Freehold Township’s mayor for 2023. Walker, who is in his fourth year on the governing body, is serving as mayor for the first time during his tenure. In...
Manalapan planning board reorganizes for 2023; Kwaak elected chairwoman
MANALAPAN — Kathryn Kwaak has been re-elected by her fellow members of the Planning Board to serve as chairwoman of the panel which hears and acts on development applications in Manalapan. The board held its 2023 reorganization meeting on Jan. 12 in the municipal building. The members of the...
Section 8 Housing Pre-Applications Are Available
ELIZABETH, NJ — The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher pre-applications became available starting Tuesday, Jan. 17, through 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), Division of Housing and Community Resources (DHCR) will be accepting Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program pre-applications online for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program waiting list state-wide. A federally financed program called Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program offers home subsidies to New Jersey citizens, so they can find good, secure, and hygienic housing. Waiting list applicants must be emancipated minors or...
Graime elected president of Manalapan-Englishtown school board
Brian Graime has been elected by his fellow members of the Manalapan-Englishtown Regional School District Board of Education to serve as the panel’s president for 2023. The board held its 2023 reorganization meeting on Jan. 3. Business Administrator/Board Secretary Veronica Wolf opened the meeting by reading the certified results...
Judge blocks enforcement of state’s new concealed carry restrictions
A federal judge has blocked enforcement of new concealed carry restrictions that were advanced by New Jersey Democrats and signed into law by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy in December. When Murphy signed A-4769/S-3214 into law he said the action delivered on the promise he made in the immediate aftermath of...
Cohen elected to serve as mayor for 2023 in Manalapan
MANALAPAN — Township Committeewoman Susan Cohen has been elected by her fellow members of the Township Committee to serve as Manalapan’s mayor for 2023. Cohen was tapped for the position during Manalapan’s reorganization meeting on Jan. 4. She has served as mayor several times during her tenure on the governing body, most recently in 2022.
News Transcript
Marlboro, NJ
462
Followers
2K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Manalapan Township, Englishtown, Freehold Township, Freehold, Howell Township, Siloam, Smithburg, Marlboro,https://centraljersey.com/news-transcript/
Comments / 0