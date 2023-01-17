Read full article on original website
A hiring manager explains the "coffee cup test" he uses in job interviews
A hiring manager, Trent Innes, who is also the CEO of a software company called Compono, explains that he uses the "coffee cup test" to determine who gets hired or blacklisted from his company.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Fabuwood launches frameless cabinet line
NEWARK, N.J.-- Fabuwood Cabinetry, a cabinet manufacturer established in 2009, has launched the Illume cabinetry line that the company says is an innovative and modern take on frameless cabinetry, and together with their ultramodern new slab door style, Catalina, it "is a complete game changer for the industry." According to...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Bainbridge to display injection-molded plastic parts at WPE Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Bainbridge, a specialist in the design and manufacturing of plastic components used in cabinets, closets and furniture, will exhibit at Wood Pro Expo Florida, co-located with the Closets Expo, April 13-14 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. The third-generation family-owned company was established...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Coating additive sales forecasted to grow at 5.0%
The global coating additives market is valued to be $9.3 billion in 2023 and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% to reach $15.1 billion by the end of 2033. Wide-ranging advantages of coating additives such as foam control, wetting agents, and dispersion properties are expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period and the rising coatings market has an impact on the demand for coating additives.
