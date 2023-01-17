Louisville hosted Boston College in the Yum! Center this evening and secured a 73-65 win and move to 15-6 on the season and 6-2 in the ACC. This was a physical and chippy game from the start. Both teams played close in many aspects of this game, rebounds were even at 29 per team and Louisville was shooting 50% to Boston College’s 45%. But I believe it was the Louisville defense that really won this game. Don’t get me wrong, there were some clutch offensive plays, and the Cards did have 26 points in the paint tonight, but Louisville was showing some very good defensive effort. The Cards racked up 15 steals and turned defense into offense when they scored 28 points off 23 Boston College turnovers.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 15 HOURS AGO