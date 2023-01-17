Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Female Disruptors Shaping the State of Bourbon in KentuckyPaulaConwayNYCKentucky State
Publix is Opening First Kentucky Store This YearBryan DijkhuizenKentucky State
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
4 Amazing Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Highly-anticipated food chain opening in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersProspect, KY
Related
The Crunch Zone
Louisville Gets The Win Over Boston College, 73-65
Louisville hosted Boston College in the Yum! Center this evening and secured a 73-65 win and move to 15-6 on the season and 6-2 in the ACC. This was a physical and chippy game from the start. Both teams played close in many aspects of this game, rebounds were even at 29 per team and Louisville was shooting 50% to Boston College’s 45%. But I believe it was the Louisville defense that really won this game. Don’t get me wrong, there were some clutch offensive plays, and the Cards did have 26 points in the paint tonight, but Louisville was showing some very good defensive effort. The Cards racked up 15 steals and turned defense into offense when they scored 28 points off 23 Boston College turnovers.
Louisville HC Kenny Payne Says Pitt Player Trash Talked Him In Game
When you're 2-17 on the season, no one is immune to trash talk. Not even the head coach.
footballscoop.com
Jeff Brohm reportedly adding former Big Ten coordinator to staff
In his return home to Louisville, Jeff Brohm has put together a solid staff so far, with a few final hires yet to be made. According to a report today, Brohm is bringing another Purdue staffer with him as he continues to fill out his staff. Tom Dienhart tweets that...
zagsblog.com
El Ellis on smack talking at Louisville: ‘It ain’t really much you can say when you’re 2-16’
In the midst of a season in which his team is now 2-17 and 0-8 in the ACC, first-year Louisville coach Kenny Payne has encouraged his players to have more swagger. Senior guard El Ellis said it’s hard to talk smack when you’re losing virtually every game. “It...
247Sports
Louisville offers high-scoring junior college guard
University of Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne has said his staff will be very active in the transfer portal market at the end of this season. And you can also add the junior college ranks. U of L has extended an offer to high-scoring junior college guard Koron Davis,...
Legacy recruit gets a chance to meet the new Louisville staff
Lexington Bryan Station High School junior athlete J.T. Haskins has made plenty of visits to the University of Louisville. Haskins' father, J.T. Haskins Sr., played for the Cardinals and the younger Haskins has been a target for the U of L staff for several years. But the trip he made last Saturday with his father was a little different than the previous ones.
wdrb.com
Megabus to bring services back to Louisville starting next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Megabus is returning to Louisville. The bus company is partnering with Miller Transportation to bring its services back to the city. The Louisville service will run between 24 cities including Indianapolis, Frankfort, Chicago and Memphis. The new service will start Jan. 25, but schedules and tickets...
Card Chronicle
Louisville football No. 5 in ACCDN’s way too early top 5
Remember, the ACC is moving away from divisions in 2023, so the race will be for the top two spots. Louisville does not have the No. 1, No. 3 or No. 4 team in these rankings on its schedule this season (although Florida State at No. 4 feels a bit ridiculous), and gets No. 2 (Duke) at home.
2 high school friends claim $1M Mega Millions ticket in Louisville
When he checked the ticket Saturday and saw the first five numbers matched he wasn't sure what he had won.
wdrb.com
2 friends from Louisville claim $1 million Mega Millions winnings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and woman from Louisville who had been friends since high school will share a $1 million prize from last week's Mega Millions drawing. The pair who wish to remain anonymous tell Kentucky Lottery officials that they were out one night and needed to stop for gas.
leoweekly.com
The SUPERLIST of Louisville comedy for Jan. 18
A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom). 7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]
Louisville sits on $38 million in rent assistance while residents are evicted
This week — like last week and the week before that — some of the 2.394 renters in Louisville who have applied for emergency rental assistance will go to eviction court and get evicted after the city recently received $38 million of emergency rental assistance. More will be evicted without the opportunity to apply for […] The post Louisville sits on $38 million in rent assistance while residents are evicted appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Wave 3
Historic Louisville home offering $500 weddings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The historic Whitehall mansion is hosting special micro-weddings on Valentine’s Day for just $500. Couples get an officiant, a cake and champagne, and a free portrait. You have the option of paying for more pictures around the property. Couples are limited to 20 guests. Besides...
Ethan Hawke sightings in Derby City
The four-time Oscar nominee has a thing for breakfast in LOU.
WLKY.com
Longtime Louisville friends stop for gas, win $1M lottery prize
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville friends just became big lottery winners. A man and a woman, who wish to remain anonymous, won $1 million. Lottery officials said they have been friends since high school and share many memories over the years, but none as memorable as winning the lottery.
Woman killed when Denny’s sign falls, crushes vehicle in Kentucky
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Strong winds caused a Denny’s restaurant sign to fall onto a car in a parking lot on Thursday, killing one woman and injuring two other people, authorities said. According to Elizabethtown Police spokesperson Chris Denham, a 72-year-old woman was transported to a hospital in Louisville,...
Wave 3
812 Hemp celebrates opening in Clarksville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new location for a CBD product store celebrated their official opening in Clarksville, Indiana. 812 Hemp is the Clarksville sister store of 502 Hemp established in Louisville. The store said they are a source of high-quality, pharmaceutical-grade CBD, help extract products and education. It took...
Wave 3
Video of 600 round gang shootout near Louisville apartment complex
Louisville HBCU announces partnership with University of Kentucky. First month of 2023 breaks pattern with no spike in COVID cases. First month of 2023 breaks pattern with no spike in COVID cases. New fitness space opens in senior community. Updated: 13 hours ago. New fitness space opens in senior community.
spectrumnews1.com
Quarles reschedules fundraiser appearance after being billed alongside cop involved in Breonna Taylor raid
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles backed out of a campaign event Tuesday, opting not to appear along with a now-retired Louisville police officer who fired at Breonna Taylor after being shot during the deadly raid on Taylor’s apartment three years ago. The event in...
FOCUS | Louisville library workers concerned about fights, guest behavior
"It's not just about the number, it's about the seriousness," the president of the library workers' union said. The images that come to mind for most people when you think "public library" are not scary. "I've never come across anybody that's unruly," Michelle Smith said, who visits the Shawnee branch...
Comments / 0