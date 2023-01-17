ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Crunch Zone

Louisville Gets The Win Over Boston College, 73-65

Louisville hosted Boston College in the Yum! Center this evening and secured a 73-65 win and move to 15-6 on the season and 6-2 in the ACC. This was a physical and chippy game from the start. Both teams played close in many aspects of this game, rebounds were even at 29 per team and Louisville was shooting 50% to Boston College’s 45%. But I believe it was the Louisville defense that really won this game. Don’t get me wrong, there were some clutch offensive plays, and the Cards did have 26 points in the paint tonight, but Louisville was showing some very good defensive effort. The Cards racked up 15 steals and turned defense into offense when they scored 28 points off 23 Boston College turnovers.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville offers high-scoring junior college guard

University of Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne has said his staff will be very active in the transfer portal market at the end of this season. And you can also add the junior college ranks. U of L has extended an offer to high-scoring junior college guard Koron Davis,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Legacy recruit gets a chance to meet the new Louisville staff

Lexington Bryan Station High School junior athlete J.T. Haskins has made plenty of visits to the University of Louisville. Haskins' father, J.T. Haskins Sr., played for the Cardinals and the younger Haskins has been a target for the U of L staff for several years. But the trip he made last Saturday with his father was a little different than the previous ones.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Megabus to bring services back to Louisville starting next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Megabus is returning to Louisville. The bus company is partnering with Miller Transportation to bring its services back to the city. The Louisville service will run between 24 cities including Indianapolis, Frankfort, Chicago and Memphis. The new service will start Jan. 25, but schedules and tickets...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Louisville football No. 5 in ACCDN’s way too early top 5

Remember, the ACC is moving away from divisions in 2023, so the race will be for the top two spots. Louisville does not have the No. 1, No. 3 or No. 4 team in these rankings on its schedule this season (although Florida State at No. 4 feels a bit ridiculous), and gets No. 2 (Duke) at home.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 friends from Louisville claim $1 million Mega Millions winnings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and woman from Louisville who had been friends since high school will share a $1 million prize from last week's Mega Millions drawing. The pair who wish to remain anonymous tell Kentucky Lottery officials that they were out one night and needed to stop for gas.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

The SUPERLIST of Louisville comedy for Jan. 18

A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom). 7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Louisville sits on $38 million in rent assistance while residents are evicted

This week — like last week and the week before that — some of the 2.394 renters in Louisville who have applied for emergency rental assistance will go to eviction court and get evicted after the city recently received $38 million of emergency rental assistance. More will be evicted without the opportunity to apply for […] The post Louisville sits on $38 million in rent assistance while residents are evicted appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Historic Louisville home offering $500 weddings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The historic Whitehall mansion is hosting special micro-weddings on Valentine’s Day for just $500. Couples get an officiant, a cake and champagne, and a free portrait. You have the option of paying for more pictures around the property. Couples are limited to 20 guests. Besides...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Longtime Louisville friends stop for gas, win $1M lottery prize

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville friends just became big lottery winners. A man and a woman, who wish to remain anonymous, won $1 million. Lottery officials said they have been friends since high school and share many memories over the years, but none as memorable as winning the lottery.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

812 Hemp celebrates opening in Clarksville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new location for a CBD product store celebrated their official opening in Clarksville, Indiana. 812 Hemp is the Clarksville sister store of 502 Hemp established in Louisville. The store said they are a source of high-quality, pharmaceutical-grade CBD, help extract products and education. It took...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Video of 600 round gang shootout near Louisville apartment complex

Louisville HBCU announces partnership with University of Kentucky. First month of 2023 breaks pattern with no spike in COVID cases. First month of 2023 breaks pattern with no spike in COVID cases. New fitness space opens in senior community. Updated: 13 hours ago. New fitness space opens in senior community.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy