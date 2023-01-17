ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nd.edu

In memoriam: Notre Dame Trustee Robert M. Conway

Robert M. Conway, a member of the University of Notre Dame’s Board of Trustees for more than three decades, died Sunday (Jan. 15) in New York City. He was 78. “Bob was an accomplished business leader, a generous benefactor, a Trustee and loyal alumnus of Notre Dame and, above all, a true gentleman,” University President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., said. “He was also to many of us a dear friend, whom we will miss deeply.”
NOTRE DAME, IN
nd.edu

Alumna Fauvé Liggans-Hubbard named 2023 Rangel Fellow

University of Notre Dame alumna Fauvé Liggans-Hubbard has been named a 2023 Rangel International Fellow. Liggans-Hubbard is a 2017 graduate from Matteson, Illinois, with a Bachelor of Arts in anthropology. She was a Chatteris Teaching Fellow in Hong Kong and a Fulbright Teaching Assistant in South Korea. She currently works as an AmeriCorps member in St. Louis.
NOTRE DAME, IN
nd.edu

Anthropologist wins NEH fellowship to explore toll of climate change in Sierra Leone

University of Notre Dame anthropologist Catherine “Cat” Bolten has been awarded a National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) fellowship to support the writing of her book that examines links between food insecurity, human population growth and wildlife depletion, land politics and degradation, and climate change in Sierra Leone.
nd.edu

Notre Dame Law School serves community on 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

“Everybody can be great, because everybody can serve.”. In the spirit of that call to action from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., over 100 Notre Dame Law School students, faculty, and staff spent time on Monday, January 16, serving the greater South Bend community by volunteering for local nonprofit organizations during the Law School’s second annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.
SOUTH BEND, IN
nd.edu

Legends reopens with new design, new menu

More than two years after the lights went out at the end of its last meal service, Legends is back and better than ever. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Legends reopened its doors to the public, with a redesigned interior and an all-new menu. “We’d like Legends to be the perfect...
NOTRE DAME, IN

