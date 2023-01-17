ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Deb M.
3d ago

UHC is not accepted by many doctors. Patients may have to drive 1-2 hours to find a doctor, which is too expensive for many. My former employer did just that. NO ONE in my location accepted UHC except an orthopedic practice. We would have had an hours drive when gas was $5 a gallon. No to UHC.

Guest
3d ago

UHC fighting to keep prices HIGH while we customers want LOWER PRICES AND DALE FOLWELL IS GETTING US LOWER PRICES !!! ❤️

