Page Six

Meghan King doubles down on son’s cerebral palsy after Jim Edmonds’ denial

Meghan King insists her son Hart has been diagnosed with cerebral palsy after ex-husband Jim Edmonds’ denial. “Hart has cerebral palsy, Jim,” the “Intimate Knowledge” podcast host told her listeners Friday. “What kind of father doesn’t know that?” King called Edmonds’ refutation “so sad,” adding, “It breaks my heart.” The “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum, 38, alleged that the former MLB player, 52, “has not attended one speciality doctor’s appointment” for their 4-year-old. “When I say that, I mean neurologist, ophthalmologist, audiologist — he’s never gone to one IEP [Individualized Education Program] meeting,” she claimed. “None of that.” Additionally, King alleged that Edmonds...
OK! Magazine

Tori Spelling Offers 'Not Great' Update On Daughter Stella's Health After Second Trip To ER

Tori Spelling offered a not-so great update on how her daughter Stella is doing after suffering a "terrifying" health scare earlier this month. During the Beverly Hills, 90210 star's Thursday, January 19, appearance on "Jeff Lewis Live," the actress shared more about what exactly happened with her 14-year-old daughter after she was diagnosed with hemiplegic migraines — a "condition that affects one side of the body," as Tori explained in a previous Instagram post."Her left arm went completely numb, she couldn't lift it," Tori told the host. "Then half of her throat, then her mouth. So it looked like she...
Centre Daily

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘Funny’ Speech Outtake Shared by Fans

Prince William and Kate Middleton's "funny" interaction in an outtake from the couple's 2021 St Patrick's Day message sparked a wave of praise for the couple as it was shared on social media. The video, which was uploaded to Instagram by user katemiddleton_uk, has been viewed over 1.4 million times...

