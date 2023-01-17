Cowboys Kicker Is Getting Roasted By Fans & Dak Prescott Was So Heated By His Performance

Dallas Cowboys Kicker Brett Maher is getting completely roasted by his own fans after he missed four straight extra point opportunities during the Monday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and it will go down in history.

The Texas team still won the NFC wildcard game, outscoring the Bucs 31-14, but that win didn't go without a few mishaps on Maher's behalf, which even had star Quarterback Dak Prescott a little heated.

The Placekicker missed four "point after touchdown" field goals and created a new record that hasn't been done by a player since before 1932, and fans on Twitter aren't going to let him live it down.

One of the most popular tweets from the night comes from Sam Luther (@SamLuther_) receiving 134.6K views.

"The Cowboys kicker next week," he wrote alongside a clip of former NFL Wide Receiver Chad Ochocinco stepping in to kick an extra point for the Bengals in 2009.

Even the players had a tough time hiding their reactions to the continuous missed opportunities. Prescott was seen slamming his helmet on the sidelines and yelling, "go for f*in' two," after Maher didn't deliver yet again.

One fan uploaded a curated photo of Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones "tweeting" to attendees in the Florida stadium to come to try to kick for the team.

"If you can kick and are currently in the stadium right now come on down to the field we got a jersey for you," the fake post says.

However, Jones has since said the Cowboys won't be looking for a new kicker before their next playoff game against the San Fransisco 49ers on January 22.

Even Prescott mentioned that he's Maher's biggest fan, so these memes about the 'Boys beating the kicker up in the locker room most likely won't be true.

