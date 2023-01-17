Read full article on original website
Related
Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
House of the Dragon's Miguel Sapochnik reportedly left after HBO wouldn't make wife a producer
New details have surfaced about the surprising exit of House of the Dragon Season 1 co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik.
A 'House of the Dragon' showrunner reportedly exited because HBO wouldn't let his wife be a producer again for season two
HBO reportedly brought in a mediator to "deescalate" the situation before former "House of the Dragon" co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik left the series.
‘The Last of Us’ Season 1, Episode 1 series premiere live stream, actual release time and date, cast, trailer (1/15/2022)
The Last of Us, the highly-anticipated TV series based on a popular video game of the same name, premieres tonight, January 15 on HBO Max at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. For a sneak peek of the exciting season, check out the trailer video provided below. • You can sign...
HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend
I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’: A Guide to the Cast and Characters
Here's a closer look at the characters of HBO's 'The Last of Us' and the star-studded cast, including Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Anna Torv, and more.
‘The Last of Us’ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes Are on HBO and HBO Max?
When The Last of Us was first released in 2013, it took the gaming world by storm. The highly-anticipated action-adventure lived up to its hype, eventually winning several awards. It has come to be known as one of the greatest games of all time as well as one of PlayStation’s bestselling titles. There’s a lot of excitement and fandom around The Last of Us, and now HBO is trying its hand at this beloved zombie-adjacent property.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Premiere Scores HBO's Second Largest Debut in Over a Decade
Video game fans and HBO will both be heaving a sigh of relief this week, for different reasons. While the hugely-anticipated series The Last of Us has been almost unanimously declared as the best video game adaptation of all time — not a high bar to cross, but still — it also drew phenomenal numbers for the premium television network. Based on Nielsen and first party data, Sunday’s series premiere was watched by 4.7 million viewers across linear and HBO Max platforms.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Game's Original Joel Actor Says Fans Will Hate His New Character for HBO Show
The Last of Us HBO TV series is about to premiere, bringing one of the best-selling and most highly-acclaimed video games of all time to the small screen. It's no industry secret that gamers are notoriously fickle about how their favorite video games get adapted for the screen – just ask anyone involved with the current wave of video game TV shows, like The Witcher (Netflix) or Halo (Paramount+). Well, The Last of Us is a game that is renowned for its deep characterization and brutal character arcs, and getting a live-action actor to match (or even supersede) what game directors Bruce Straley and Neil Druckmann achieved is going to be nothing short of a feat.
Apple Insider
Five Apple TV+ shows premiering Jan. 27 get new trailers
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has released new trailers for shows onApple TV+ that include "The Reluctant Traveler," "Shrinking," "Dear Edward," and "Hello Tomorrow!" The company uploaded the trailers on its YouTube channel and unveiled them at the...
AMC scraps two TV shows that have already been filmed
61st Street season 2 and Invitation to a Bonfire are no longer going ahead at AMC
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (January 13)
For all the doom and gloom that January brings, the 2023 edition of the so-called worst month of the year has been nothing short of spectacular when it comes to offering new movies and TV shows to stream. Last weekend saw the arrival of feature-length hits like The Menu and...
ComicBook
Netflix's Wednesday Gets Kicked Off Top of Streaming Charts by Surprising Amazon Prime Series
Netflix's Wednesday has (finally) been knocked off the top streaming charts – and there is an unexpected assassin that took it down! During the Christmas holiday window of December 19th – 25th, Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan Season 3 cracked the top streaming charts, knocking Wednesday off the no. 2 spot and dropping Tim Burton's Addams Family spinoff series to no. 3. in its fifth consecutive week in the top 3. Shocking no one, Netflix remained on top over Christmas, with Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel Glass Onion easily claiming no. 1 in its debut weekend.
Popculture
Major Game Show's Season Premiere Quietly Scrapped
The Cube Season 2 was slated to premiere last week, but it didn't. TBS announced on Dec. 5 that the show would premiere on Jan. 8, but instead, a sitcom re-run aired that night without any explanation. Now, the trailer has been made private on YouTube, and the website simply says the next installment of the game show is "coming soon."
Business Insider
HBO Max is merging with Discovery Plus this spring — here's a breakdown of what the service offers now and what you can expect
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. HBO Max is a streaming service that mixes HBO's library of original series with a huge catalog of blockbuster movies and TV shows provided by Warner Bros. Discovery. The service costs $16 a month for ad-free streaming, or...
msn.com
Most Underrated Shows on Netflix
Netflix didn't become the No. 1 streaming service in the world by accident. To stay on top, Netflix spends billions on original content every year. Still, many Netflix shows, like on cable, can die off after one season and poor reviews. But sometimes, Netflix makes a fantastic show worth binging...
ComicBook
The Last of Us Combined Two Episodes Into One
[Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Last of Us Episode 1, "When You're Lost in the Darkness."] In 2021, The Last of Us series co-creator and showrunner Craig Mazin revealed HBO's adaptation of the PlayStation video game would consist of 10 episodes, the same as most seasons of Game of Thrones and spinoff House of the Dragon. But Sunday's lengthy series premiere, titled "When You're Lost in the Darkness," was the first in a nine-episode season. That's because the feature-length series premiere clocking in at 85 minutes — longer than premieres of HBO's House of the Dragon (66 minutes), Euphoria (53 minutes), and The White Lotus (51 minutes) — was two episodes combined into one.
‘Cobra Kai’ Renewed for Sixth and Final Season at Netflix
“Cobra Kai” will end with Season 6 on Netflix, the creators announced Friday. “Reacquainting the world with ‘The Karate Kid’ universe has been our humble honor. Making ‘Cobra Kai’ has allowed us to join the same hallowed dojo once inhabited by the great Robert Mark Kamen, John Avildsen, Jerry Weintraub, and all the amazing original cast members. It has also enabled us to play sensei, expanding the original storylines and birthing a new generation of underdogs. We’ve never once taken this opportunity for granted,” said creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg in a written statement. “Our day one goal with...
tvinsider.com
‘Invincible’ Season 2 Coming to Prime Video in 2023 After Long Hiatus — Watch Teaser (VIDEO)
After a two-year hiatus, fans finally have a concrete update on the Invincible Season 2 release date at Prime Video. On Friday, January 20, the streamer dropped a new video teaser (above) featuring Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) and Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen) chatting in a Burger Mart about the new season.
