Here's What Cathie Wood and Her Team Think About Bitcoin Today
Cathie Wood and her team at Ark Investment Management are huge fans of innovation, so naturally, they love Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Every month Ark's analysts take a deep dive into some key metrics on the Bitcoin network, which provide a glimpse of levels of activity and patterns that might affect prices.
SPAB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (Symbol: SPAB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.96, changing hands as high as $26.12 per share. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
IIPR Breaks Above 7% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $7.2), with the stock changing hands as low as $92.03 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 7% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: VGSH) where we have detected an approximate $812.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 4.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 303,684,877 to 317,610,457). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VGSH, versus its 200 day moving average:
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Krispy Kreme, West Pharmaceutical Services and Lakeland Financial
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/24/23, Krispy Kreme Inc (Symbol: DNUT), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST), and Lakeland Financial Corp (Symbol: LKFN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Krispy Kreme Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.035 on 2/8/23, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 2/1/23, and Lakeland Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 2/6/23. As a percentage of DNUT's recent stock price of $11.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of Krispy Kreme Inc to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when DNUT shares open for trading on 1/24/23. Similarly, investors should look for WST to open 0.07% lower in price and for LKFN to open 0.62% lower, all else being equal.
Interesting AME Put And Call Options For September 15th
Investors in AMETEK Inc (Symbol: AME) saw new options become available today, for the September 15th expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 239 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the AME options chain for the new September 15th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
A Tesla buyer says he got a $12,000 discount after asking for a reduction on his order following big price cuts
One customer told Insider his request for an adjustment was rejected, but was later informed of a cut that reflected big reductions for new orders.
Looking for Stocks with Positive Earnings Momentum? Check Out These 2 Consumer Discretionary Names
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to...
Five Deeply Discounted Solid Green Growth Names to Watch
Last year was brutal for growth stocks in general, as investors seemed to find comfort in companies with cash in hand or the potential for free cash flow in the short term. Analysts are second guessing the Fed, and expectations of further interest rate increases will continue to discourage allocations towards growth strategies. Alongside the higher discount rates applied to long term future cash flow, investors fear that insufficient cash positions in not yet profitable companies heightens risk as they may be unable to raise equity or debt in current markets. Moreover, the lack of clarity on operating margins and how long inflation will put pressure on costs has turned many investors towards the fossil fuel industry’s extraordinary profits.
Strength Seen in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW): Can Its 8.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) shares rallied 8.2% in the last trading session to close at $12.31. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 21.5% gain over the past four weeks.
After Hours Most Active for Jan 19, 2023 : VICI, BAC, BCE, BEKE, FIS, RF
The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 27.38 to 11,323.05. The total After hours volume is currently 81,375,745 shares traded. The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:. VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is unchanged at $33.18, with 5,012,790 shares traded. Over the last four weeks...
2 Industrial Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
Most investors look at the price-to-earnings ratio as an important valuation metric, even though earnings can often be incredibly volatile. I prefer to look at dividend yield because dividends tend to be very consistent over time. Historically high dividend yields at Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) and A.O. Smith (NYSE: AOS) suggest that these two industrial stocks are entering buy territory. Let's take a closer look at these two industrial stocks that are too cheap to ignore.
Investing in the Stock Market Could Turn Your $10k Into $160k. Here's How.
You've probably seen plenty of internet scams in your day. Scammers always comment on how you can "make $1,000 today from home" under social media posts. But I'm here to tell you that you can legitimately turn a $10,000 investment into $160,000 with the stock market. No, it won't happen...
September 15th Options Now Available For Barclays (BCS)
Investors in Barclays PLC (Symbol: BCS) saw new options begin trading today, for the September 15th expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 239 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the BCS options chain for the new September 15th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Want $500 in Annual Passive Income? Buy These 2 Dividend Stocks Now
Every dollar of passive income you make from your portfolio is money you can use to reinvest into other assets and gain the benefit of compound growth over time. Over a long enough period, you can build a decent income stream, and if you're especially patient, you can even start the process with a relatively small investment in some cases.
March 17th Options Now Available For TechnipFMC (FTI)
Investors in TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) saw new options become available today, for the March 17th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the FTI options chain for the new March 17th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed at $33.58 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.21% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
ETFs to Click on Netflix's Blowout Q4 Subscriber Growth
Netflix NFLX cheered investors after it reported fourth-quarter 2022 results after the closing bell on Thursday. The world's largest video streaming company easily surpassed the subscriber growth numbers but missed earnings estimates. Driven by solid subscriber growth, shares of Netflix climbed 7.1% in after-hours trading. Investors could easily tap the...
