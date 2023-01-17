Read full article on original website
Montclair High School senior Serena Lee selected for Senate Youth Program
Montclair High School senior Serena Lee is one of two New Jersey students selected to represent the state during the 61st annual United States Senate Youth Program. Lee is the first student from Montclair High School to ever be selected for the program, she said. Lee was nominated for the...
Montclair Fund for Educational Excellence awards $60,000 in teacher grants
The Montclair Fund for Educational Excellence has awarded more than $60,000 to fund innovative learning projects proposed by teachers across the Montclair school district. The annual grants are broken into three categories — educational excellence, professional development, and social and emotional learning. The projects include curating a library of culturally representative literature, creating a schoolwide compost program and engaging middle school students to paint a mural in the school bathroom with QR codes linking to mental health resources.
Montclair’s Oren Segal helps lead ADL efforts
Last month, Oren Segal and three other Montclair residents were named NJ-11 Heroes by Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-11. “I’ve had a cape in my closet for many years, so now I have a reason to wear it, I guess,” said Segal, vice president of the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism.
Montclair Art School partners with Howe House to host a fundraiser
Erin Foley has driven past the James Howe House hundreds of times and she had always wondered what the story was behind the property at 369 Claremont Ave. “I was like: ‘This little house here just sticks out. Like what's the story behind it?’” Foley said. She...
Obituary: Mary Vivian Amo-Frimpong
Mary Vivian Amo-Frimpong, a longtime resident of Montclair, died on Nov. 22, 2022. She was 73. Mrs. Amo-Frimpong, popularly known as Auntie Mary or Big Mama, was born in 1949 in Manso Atwere, a town in the Ashanti region of Ghana, to the late Bernard Kwame Asubonteng and Elizabeth Abena Dental, their 11th child.
Dumpling Diplomacy teaches how to make dumplings and help the community
Dumpling Diplomacy founder Nancy Loo started the group as a way to share Asian American culture through dumplings. And the Montclair community has shown a strong interest — filling volunteer slots at monthly community service days and buying out tickets for events including a Hong Kong-style cafe dinner to celebrate Lunar New Year on Sunday.
Obituary: Vincenza Salvante
Vincenza Salvante, a longtime resident of Montclair, died at her home on Jan. 14, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was 103. Mrs. Salvante was born in Calitri, Italy, to Michele Bozza and Maria Cristiani, and came to Montclair in 1957. She worked at Celentano in Verona for many years.
Montclair council holds off action on Stafford
Nearly three months after placing Township Manager Timothy Stafford on paid administrative leave, Montclair’s Township Council took no action on the matter as it convened for the first time in the new year. With Stafford’s future with the town in question, the council spent 45 minutes in executive session...
Light of Day festival returns to Montclair this week
Light of Day WinterFest 2023 music festival will be returning to Montclair on Friday, Jan. 20, for an Outpost in the Burbs event. The lineup will include Willie Nile, Guy Davis, Jill Hennessy, Jeffrey Gaines, James Maddock, Daniella Cotton, Williams Honor and more. The show, at First Congregational Church Montclair, 40 South Fullerton Ave., will start at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m.
Obituary: Portia Denice Wood-Hallman
Portia Denice Wood-Hallman, a lifelong resident of Montclair, died unexpectedly at home on Jan. 9, 2023. She was 59. Mrs. Wood-Hallman was born to George Wood Sr. and Sheila Baldwin in 1963 in Newark. She graduated from Montclair High School in 1981. In 1982 she gave birth to Tristen J....
Obituary: Barbara Plenty Repetto
Barbara Plenty Repetto of Portland, Maine, a former resident of Montclair who had a long career in social services, died on Jan. 1, 2023. She was 77. Mrs. Repetto, who was born in 1945 in St. Louis, grew up in Westfield and graduated from Westfield High School in 1963. She earned a B.A. in English from Muskingum University in 1967.
Obituary: Susan Swenson
Susan Swenson of Norman, Oklahoma, a former Montclair resident who raised her family and had a long career in education in Oklahoma, died on Jan. 2, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. She was 69. Mrs. Swenson was born in 1953 to William and Vivian (Lewis) Munro in New York City...
Montclair History Center’s oral history project shares stories of Montclair a century ago
In honor of Montclair’s 150th anniversary in 2018, the Montclair History Center began work on an oral history project, hoping to collect and share the memories of longtime Montclair residents, especially those whose histories have often gone unrecognized. Oral histories provide a “specialized history” that cannot be captured through...
Two more women accuse Montclair’s township manager of abuse
Already facing separate discrimination lawsuits from two women accusing him of creating a “hostile work environment,” Montclair Township Manager Timothy Stafford is now being confronted with similar claims from two other women, both former municipal employees, according to sworn statements obtained by Montclair Local. The fresh accusations, from...
Remembering King’s visit to Montclair High School
Effe “LaVerne” Shears was a teenager when she saw Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Union Baptist Church. Though this was in the 1960s, she remembers very specific details about the day. She remembers not wanting to sit with her parents because “teenagers don’t want to sit with their parents,” she said. She remembers King was escorted by a lieutenant from the Montclair Police Department, Ralph O’Neil Ellis.
Obituary: Everett Thomas Christmas
Everett Thomas Christmas of Garner, North Carolina, a former resident of Montclair who had a 36-year career with the YMCA, died on Dec. 2, 2022. He was 88. Mr. Christmas was born in 1934 at Mountainside Hospital and grew up in Montclair, graduating from Montclair High School, where he excelled in athletics, earning varsity letters in football and basketball.
A long time coming, a design for Montclair’s Edgemont Park bridge is here
Edgemont Memorial Park’s little bridge that used to be is a step closer to rising once more, in a new weathered steel incarnation that will restore a jewel to the landscape and a key passageway for visitors. That’s the word from Second Ward Councilor Robin Schlager, who has made resurrecting the bridge a small crusade ever since it was buffeted and all but destroyed by Hurricane Ida more than 16 months ago.
Allison Silverstein and Crystal Hopkins to lead Montclair Board of Education
The Montclair Board of Education welcomed its new members Thursday and elected new board leadership. Allison Silverstein will serve as the board’s president and Crystal Hopkins as vice president. The two were both elected to their positions by unanimous votes. Silverstein joined the board in September 2020, after an...
Montclair Planning Board taking up Lackawanna plan again tonight
Amid a mushrooming debate about the Lackawanna Redevelopment Plan and just how large a project it should be, the Montclair Planning Board will hold its first meeting of the year tonight, Jan. 9, at 7:30 p.m., with Lackawanna front and center. The meeting will follow up on the sharp-edged discussion...
Renaissance School recognizes Lenni Lenape tribal nation
Renaissance at Rand Middle School held a land acknowledgment ceremony Oct. 7 to recognize that the school resides on what was once the land of the Lenni Lenape tribal nation. Leading up to the event, Renaissance teachers Anthony Colon and Rodney Jackson met with Reverend Dr. John R. Norwood, a member of the Nanticoke Lenni Lenape tribal nation, who was instrumental in guiding the land acknowledgement, according to a district press release.
