ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Montclair Local

Montclair Fund for Educational Excellence awards $60,000 in teacher grants

The Montclair Fund for Educational Excellence has awarded more than $60,000 to fund innovative learning projects proposed by teachers across the Montclair school district. The annual grants are broken into three categories — educational excellence, professional development, and social and emotional learning. The projects include curating a library of culturally representative literature, creating a schoolwide compost program and engaging middle school students to paint a mural in the school bathroom with QR codes linking to mental health resources.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair’s Oren Segal helps lead ADL efforts

Last month, Oren Segal and three other Montclair residents were named NJ-11 Heroes by Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-11. “I’ve had a cape in my closet for many years, so now I have a reason to wear it, I guess,” said Segal, vice president of the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Mary Vivian Amo-Frimpong

Mary Vivian Amo-Frimpong, a longtime resident of Montclair, died on Nov. 22, 2022. She was 73. Mrs. Amo-Frimpong, popularly known as Auntie Mary or Big Mama, was born in 1949 in Manso Atwere, a town in the Ashanti region of Ghana, to the late Bernard Kwame Asubonteng and Elizabeth Abena Dental, their 11th child.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Vincenza Salvante

Vincenza Salvante, a longtime resident of Montclair, died at her home on Jan. 14, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was 103. Mrs. Salvante was born in Calitri, Italy, to Michele Bozza and Maria Cristiani, and came to Montclair in 1957. She worked at Celentano in Verona for many years.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair council holds off action on Stafford

Nearly three months after placing Township Manager Timothy Stafford on paid administrative leave, Montclair’s Township Council took no action on the matter as it convened for the first time in the new year. With Stafford’s future with the town in question, the council spent 45 minutes in executive session...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Light of Day festival returns to Montclair this week

Light of Day WinterFest 2023 music festival will be returning to Montclair on Friday, Jan. 20, for an Outpost in the Burbs event. The lineup will include Willie Nile, Guy Davis, Jill Hennessy, Jeffrey Gaines, James Maddock, Daniella Cotton, Williams Honor and more. The show, at First Congregational Church Montclair, 40 South Fullerton Ave., will start at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Portia Denice Wood-Hallman

Portia Denice Wood-Hallman, a lifelong resident of Montclair, died unexpectedly at home on Jan. 9, 2023. She was 59. Mrs. Wood-Hallman was born to George Wood Sr. and Sheila Baldwin in 1963 in Newark. She graduated from Montclair High School in 1981. In 1982 she gave birth to Tristen J....
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Barbara Plenty Repetto

Barbara Plenty Repetto of Portland, Maine, a former resident of Montclair who had a long career in social services, died on Jan. 1, 2023. She was 77. Mrs. Repetto, who was born in 1945 in St. Louis, grew up in Westfield and graduated from Westfield High School in 1963. She earned a B.A. in English from Muskingum University in 1967.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Susan Swenson

Susan Swenson of Norman, Oklahoma, a former Montclair resident who raised her family and had a long career in education in Oklahoma, died on Jan. 2, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. She was 69. Mrs. Swenson was born in 1953 to William and Vivian (Lewis) Munro in New York City...
NORMAN, OK
Montclair Local

Two more women accuse Montclair’s township manager of abuse

Already facing separate discrimination lawsuits from two women accusing him of creating a “hostile work environment,” Montclair Township Manager Timothy Stafford is now being confronted with similar claims from two other women, both former municipal employees, according to sworn statements obtained by Montclair Local. The fresh accusations, from...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Remembering King’s visit to Montclair High School

Effe “LaVerne” Shears was a teenager when she saw Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Union Baptist Church. Though this was in the 1960s, she remembers very specific details about the day. She remembers not wanting to sit with her parents because “teenagers don’t want to sit with their parents,” she said. She remembers King was escorted by a lieutenant from the Montclair Police Department, Ralph O’Neil Ellis.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Everett Thomas Christmas

Everett Thomas Christmas of Garner, North Carolina, a former resident of Montclair who had a 36-year career with the YMCA, died on Dec. 2, 2022. He was 88. Mr. Christmas was born in 1934 at Mountainside Hospital and grew up in Montclair, graduating from Montclair High School, where he excelled in athletics, earning varsity letters in football and basketball.
GARNER, NC
Montclair Local

A long time coming, a design for Montclair’s Edgemont Park bridge is here

Edgemont Memorial Park’s little bridge that used to be is a step closer to rising once more, in a new weathered steel incarnation that will restore a jewel to the landscape and a key passageway for visitors. That’s the word from Second Ward Councilor Robin Schlager, who has made resurrecting the bridge a small crusade ever since it was buffeted and all but destroyed by Hurricane Ida more than 16 months ago.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Renaissance School recognizes Lenni Lenape tribal nation

Renaissance at Rand Middle School held a land acknowledgment ceremony Oct. 7 to recognize that the school resides on what was once the land of the Lenni Lenape tribal nation. Leading up to the event, Renaissance teachers Anthony Colon and Rodney Jackson met with Reverend Dr. John R. Norwood, a member of the Nanticoke Lenni Lenape tribal nation, who was instrumental in guiding the land acknowledgement, according to a district press release.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair Local

Montclair, NJ
773
Followers
4K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

 https://www.montclairlocal.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy