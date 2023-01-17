Officers Involved In Fatal Shooting ID'd After Domestic Incident In Southeast

The incident happened on Fields Corner Road by Barrett Road in Southeast. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Facebook via Putnam County Sheriff's Office

The names of the officers who fatally shot a man in the Hudson Valley after a domestic incident have been released by police.

The two Putnam County Sheriff's Office officers who shot the man dead in Southeast on Tuesday, Jan. 10 to prevent him from attacking a woman with a knife have been identified as Senior Investigator Randel Hill and Deputy Shane Haley, according to state police.

Hill and Haley shot and killed 34-year-old Carmel resident Christopher Torres to prevent him from attacking a woman with a knife. Torres had allegedly abducted the woman after a domestic incident that started on Amawalk Road in Kent. Then, he drove to Southeast, where officers found his car on Fields Corner Road near Pugsley Road.

It was there that Torres began stabbing the woman, forcing authorities to shoot him to make him stop. Torres then died at the scene.

The female victim was then taken to Westchester County Medical Center in critical condition with numerous stab wounds, police said.

Police are still investigating the shooting, which is also being probed by the New York Attorney General's Office, which looks into all incidents of police-involved fatal shootings.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.